conroetoday.com
Who killed Rolando Pretzantzin?
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a Hit and Run – Failure to Stop and Render Aid – Fatality. On Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 6:47 p.m., the victim was...
conroetoday.com
Governor Abbott Grants Clemency To Two Texans Recommended By Texas Board Of Pardons And Paroles
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha Jo...
