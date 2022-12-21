Read full article on original website
Judith C. (Baker) Reuille
Judith C. (Baker) Reuille, 80, of La Porte, Indiana passed away at her home on December 21, 2022. Judith was born October 22, 1942, in La Porte, Indiana to Arthur and Caroline (Tonsoni) Baker. She was a homemaker and had previously worked at Kingsley Furniture Company in La Porte. She...
Victor Palmer
Victor Palmer, age 86 of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Ann of the Dunes Catholic Church, 433 East Golfwood Road, Beverly Shores, Indiana with Very Rev. Jon J. Plavcan and Rev. Gerald Schweitzer officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation hours will be Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Wednesday from 8:30 AM to 9:15 AM at Ott Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington Street, Michigan City, Indiana.
PHOTOS: 2022 holiday blizzard
Western Avenue, St. Joseph County. Credit: Dave Caulfield Bourbon. Credit: Aaron Stevens Ardmore Trail and Gradview, South Bend. Credit: Shawna Nicole Heckaman-Scofield Irish Hills, South Bend. Credit: Breanna Gorski Cooper in Fish Lake. Credit: Caleb L. Bell Rum Village, South Bend. Credit: Melissa Rios.
Dueling Mayors Today at Kettles
(La Porte County, IN) - LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody and Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry are challenging each other again today to benefit the Salvation Army. Dermody and members of his team are ringing the bell at the kettle outside Kroger while Parry and his squad are manning the kettle at Al’s Supermarket on Franklin Street.
Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to. CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
Blizzard, winter storm warning in effect for Northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. — Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect for Northwest Indiana as the winter storm moves through. Porter and LaPorte counties are under a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Friday. The winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, LaPorte County is […]
Elkhart County, St. Joseph County in Michigan added to Blizzard Warning list
The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte, Berrien Cass, and St. Joseph County in Michigan and a Winter Storm Warning for the entire listening area. The warnings begin on Thursday afternoon and last through early Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will crash by late Thursday...
Kelly Eugene Wireman
Kelly Wireman, 59, of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 15, 1963, in La Porte, Indiana, the son of Kelly Eugene Wireman Sr. and Genie (Diedrich) Wireman. Kelly had a love for horses and began...
Resident provides kids with bikes for Christmas at Northwest Indiana YWCA
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Christmas came early for 30 kids in Northwest Indiana.They didn't have to wait for Santa to deliver their big present - they got it at a party at the YWCA.The kids walked into the gym to find bikes with their names on them.It's the 6th annual giveaway led by Gary resident Markael Watkins. He starts collecting donations and getting the bikes in October.It's the first new bike for all the kids in the program. Watkins said that was important to him because he grew up with hand-me-downs in a large family.
Evelyn Mary Lambert
Evelyn Mary Lambert, 95, of La Porte, passed away on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022, at Miller Health and Rehab. Evelyn was born on February 21st, 1927, in Buchanan, MI, to Joseph and Anna (Velacek) Mottl. On August 20th, 1946, in La Porte, she married James Dale Lambert, who preceded her...
Downtown South Bend announces winners of 2022 Gingerbread Village Competition
Cole & Jessica Mikels-Carrasco: A Very Dalek Christmas. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Deb Neumann. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Alyssa Sutanto: Apt. 3302. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Kathleen Heath/Heath Family. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Sadie Chapman. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. McKenzie Collins. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Lydia Elliott. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Hailey Robbins. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Eli Chapman. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc.
U.S. DOT approves $27.5M loan for double-track project
The Build America Bureau approved a $27.5 million Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing loan for the South Shore Line double-track project. The post U.S. DOT approves $27.5M loan for double-track project appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Thank you & good luck, Matt!
South Bend Mayor James Mueller and city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on how they’re preparing for the incoming winter storm. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. on Thursday to a disturbance at the hotel.
Franciscan Health ordered to keep Hammond emergency room open 9 more months
A Lake County Superior Court judge granted a preliminary injunction to stop Franciscan Health from shuttering its downtown Hammond ER by the end of the year.
LaPorte plant strike could end next week
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A labor strike at a LaPorte County plant enters a third week after nearly 200 workers have demanded better pay and the end of “forced overtime.” MonoSol, the company in question, has countered that “unplanned overtime” is the result of “excessive absenteeism.”
Indiana specialty crop producers receive additional $594K funding
(The Center Square) – Four Indiana organizations have been awarded about $594,000 in grants from the Indiana Department of Agriculture to improve the production and marketing of specialty crops in the state. These auxiliary grants come in addition to four others totaling $414,000 awarded earlier this month. Funds for...
‘The Grinch’ arrested by South Bend Police
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn’t steal Christmas from South Bend!. The South Bend Police Department made the milestone arrest on Tuesday. According to officials, the department’s 2nd Detail Officers caught the green man and arrested him without incident!. So, your...
Elkhart family continues holiday lights tradition
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart family has been going all out with Christmas decorations for more than 20 years. The Cart family welcomes the public each year to drive through their property and view their lights for free. This year, they have more than 160,000 lights. Rod Cart starts...
