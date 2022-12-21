Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are starting to get fed up with the game, resulting in people uninstalling it. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a very interesting sequel as other battle royales have continued to be updated for years without creating a new game. However, Warzone was plagued with all kinds of problems, resulting in Activision having to build a new game from the ground up with longevity in mind. However, this also meant making some big changes to the game, some of which have upset players. While the general formula of the game is the same, it plays very differently and is far more tactical and "realistic" for lack of a better term. The TTK is fast, the pacing of matches are very different due to how much harder it is to gain things like loadouts, and more.

15 DAYS AGO