Related
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Are Fed Up and Uninstalling the Game
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are starting to get fed up with the game, resulting in people uninstalling it. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a very interesting sequel as other battle royales have continued to be updated for years without creating a new game. However, Warzone was plagued with all kinds of problems, resulting in Activision having to build a new game from the ground up with longevity in mind. However, this also meant making some big changes to the game, some of which have upset players. While the general formula of the game is the same, it plays very differently and is far more tactical and "realistic" for lack of a better term. The TTK is fast, the pacing of matches are very different due to how much harder it is to gain things like loadouts, and more.
Gabe Newell says Steam doesn't need a Call of Duty guarantee from Microsoft 'because we trust their intentions'
Gaben and Microsoft go way back.
IGN
How Ubisoft’s Editorial Teams Are Quietly Shifting Games Like Assassin’s Creed, Roller Champions
You’ve probably familiar with video game development jobs like programmer, artist, or designer. But one of the most influential roles at Ubisoft is one that doesn’t always immediately parse for most people: the role of its editorial team. This advisory group’s job is, on a large scale, to...
Microsoft challenges FTC's block of $68.7B acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc.: Report
Microsoft challenged the Federal Trade Commission's attempt to block the software giant's acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. for $68.7 billion.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Logo Uncovered in New GTA Online Update
A new logo that has ties to Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto VI has now made an appearance in a new update for GTA Online. Just a few months ago, a massive leak involving GTA 6 hit the internet and gave eager fans a first look at an early version of the upcoming open-world title. And while this footage stemmed from a version of the project that was pretty dated, it now seems like some of what was shown off will now be making its way into the online component of GTA 5.
All the New Overwatch Patch Notes: Season 2
The second season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with plenty of balance changes, a new hero and map, and some familiar maps returning with new visual effects on them. The Overwatch patch notes for season 2 went live on December 6 and can be downloaded through Battle.net launcher or the Xbox, Playstation, or Nintendo stores.
IGN
What to Expect from Nintendo in 2023
Moreso than any of the other major platform holders, Nintendo loves to keep its cards very, very close to its chest. At any given time, it’s impossible to say for certain what the publisher might be cooking up more than a few months down the road. Its 2023 plans...
Xbox Game Pass in 2023 has no chill
Microsoft continues to bet heavily on its gaming subscription service, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023 is strong evidence of those investments.
IGN
Dust & Neon - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
Dust & Neon is a post-apocalyptic twin-stick rogue-lite looter shooter action game. The game features tight shooting controls, RPG progression, and loot with thousands of revolvers, shotguns, and rifles. Shoot, collect and upgrade with dozens of unlockable abilities as players progress through the beautifully stylish cyber-cowboy action shooter. Dust & Neon is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2023.
Microsoft will fight US over $68.7B Activision Blizzard deal
Microsoft is headed for a battle with the Federal Trade Commission over whether the U.S. will block the tech giant’s planned takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard. Microsoft on Thursday filed a formal response to the FTC’s claims that the $68.7 billion deal is an illegal acquisition that should be stopped. After years of avoiding the […]
IGN
Introducing the IGN Community Awards
At IGN, we are dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive environment for all community members. We have been diligently keeping track of outstanding individuals in this community and are excited to celebrate them for all they do to maintain a positive experience on IGN. From the users who comment...
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Gives Players New Way to Get Overwatch Coins
Overwatch 2 players who want some extra Overwatch Coins to spend on skins and such but don't actually want to spend any real money now have an alternative when it comes to topping off their virtual wallets. Blizzard announced this week that Overwatch 2 is now part of the Microsoft Rewards program which means that players can redeem Microsoft Rewards points for Overwatch Coins, and since these Microsoft Rewards don't have to cost any money, you can technically get these Overwatch Coins for free.
IGN
Activision Acquisition: UK Govt Shares All Arguments From Microsoft and Sony; May Get US FTC Approval
Sony is confident that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK will seek to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Sony has published a response upon CMA’s request on how the deal could be bad for competition in the gaming industry. Sony’s document says that the...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Disappointing News to End 2022
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been met with some disappointing news to close out 2022. Each and every month, Microsoft tends to add new titles to its existing library on Xbox Game Pass in two different waves. The first wave of games often rolls out in the first half of the month with the second half arriving in the final days of the roughly 30-day period. And while Xbox Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to this cadence of expecting new games, it doesn't seem like December 2022 will be following this same pattern.
IGN
From Dying PlayStation to Killer PC Battlestation - Gaming Makeover
Our Battlestations recipient is David Navarro -- a recent graduate looking to break ground in the content creation landscape to show off his gaming skills in games like Apex Legends. David's working with a dying PS4, Dualshock 4 controller with stick-drift, old monitor, and constantly dealing with crashing PS4 software when he tries to upload his gamign footage.
IGN
Pokemon Go Chespin Community Day January 2023
Chespin steals the spotlight on Pokemon GO's January 2023 Community Day event! Join the first Community Day event of 2023 for a chance to encounter the "Spiny Nut" Pokemon out in the wild, and even evolve your Chespin into a Chesnaught with a special move. On this page of IGN's...
The best Warzone 2 RPK loadout in Modern Warfare 2
The RPK dominates the mid and long-range Warzone 2 meta
IGN
IGN Plays Mortal Shell (Ft. Brian Altano)
In this IGN Plays, Brian Altano is taking on the brutal world of Mortal Shell, one of his playlist picks for the Best Horror Games available right now on the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus Memberships!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of options to play your...
IGN
Hyper Gunsport - Official Launch Trailer
Hyper Gunsport is available now on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, and it is coming soon to PlayStation. Watch the launch trailer for Hyper Gunsport to meet the teams and learn more about this arcade action game featuring fighting game vibes. At its core, Hyper Gunsport is a cooperative competitive...
