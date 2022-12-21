NEW YORK -- Long Island Congressman-elect George Santos admitted to lying about his education and work experience. Santos claimed to have worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. In an interview with the New York Post, Santos confessed he only worked for a company that did business with them. Santos also claimed to have graduated from Baruch in 2010, but now says he did not graduate from any college. Santos, a Republican, went on to say the controversy won't stop him from being successful in Congress.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO