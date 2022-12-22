When it comes to possessing deer into Virginia, everyone has to have a permit from the Department of Wildlife Resources. That also applies to Jolly Old Saint Nick. State Veterinarian Dr. Charlie Broaddus with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has announced that he has issued a permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus of the North Pole, to bring his herd of reindeer on Christmas Eve.

