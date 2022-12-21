Read full article on original website
Experts say U.S. has a record decline in life expectancy, new report identifies six major reasons
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The U.S. is experiencing a record decline in how long people live. Life expectancy was reported to be 76.1 years in 2021, according to the CDC.The decline of 2.7 years was the largest since WWI."Life expectancy has fallen down to where it was in the Clinton administration, erasing 25 years of progress," Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said.A new report from the Bloomberg American Health Initiative identifies six major reasons. COVID-19 is the leading cause followed by overdoses, gun-related homicide and suicide, teen suicide, motor vehicle fatalities and heart disease, stroke,...
Two-thirds of states reporting 'very high' or 'high' levels of flu-like activity: CDC
Two-thirds of states across the country are reporting either "very high" or "high" levels of influenza-like activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly report. As of the week ending Nov. 19, the latest date for which data is available, 16 states as well as New York...
Around 85% of recent Covid deaths were among people over 65. Why have so few gotten boosted?
Around 85% of Covid deaths in the last four weeks were among people ages 65 and up, according to an NBC News analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But just 31% of that group has gotten updated booster shots. That's the highest rate of any...
Flu cases spike across the United States, CDC says
Flu cases are rising across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report.
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
A rare, brain-eating amoeba is spreading across the US
A rare, brain-eating amoeba is spreading across the U.S. While most infections previously occurred in the South, more recent infections have been identified further North. Climate change and warmer temperatures are increasing the amoeba's ability to survive in areas where it previously couldn't. What is the brain-eating amoeba?. Naegleria fowleri,...
STDs in Georgia Hit Highest Level in Decades
Sexually transmitted diseases levels in Georgia are now among the highest levels in decades, according to the Georgia Department of Health. Georgia reported over 106,000 cases of STDs during 2021, up 17% from 2020 and 54% from 10 years ago. The majority of those cases were from gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia.
National study confirms breakthrough COVID cases are less severe than COVID in unvaccinated adults
Individuals who, despite having been vaccinated against COVID-19, develop the disease and are hospitalized are less likely to go to an intensive care unit (ICU), more likely to have a shorter hospital stay, and less likely to die in the hospital than individuals hospitalized for COVID who were never vaccinated, according to a national study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's VISION Network.
COVID hospitalizations skyrocket
Average new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. jumped up by more than 20% during the seven-day period ending Monday to nearly 5,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Covid Hospitalizations Are Rising Across the U.S.
Covid cases, hospitalizations and test positivity are rising across the country, suggesting that the relative stability of the virus in recent months is coming to an end. We’re just beginning to see the results of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings: Average daily hospitalizations rose by nearly 18 percent in the U.S. from the week of Nov. 16-22 to Nov. 23-29, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and that number is expected to increase as we head into winter.
Sixth child dies of Strep A infection as scarlet fever cases surge
Parents have been warned to be alert to symptoms of fever after a sixth child died from the Strep A bacterial infection amid a surge in cases of highly infectious scarlet fever.The UK Health Security Agency says there have been five recorded deaths in England of children under 10 within a week of diagnosis of invasive group A strep since September.Last month, a seven-year-old girl in Wales, Hanna Roap, died of the bug, bringing the total to six.Rates of scarlet fever, which is caused by the bacteria group A streptococci, are more than four times higher than usual, with...
Nearly 3,000 people have already died from the flu this season: CDC
Nearly 3,000 people, including 12 children, have died from the flu this year as an unusually early and brutal flu season has begun. Dr. Marc Siegel explained there are several reasons for this.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: CDC Masking Recommendations, Virus Levels
Health officials are urging people to mask up once again as not just COVID, but a number of respiratory viruses, spike nationwide ahead of the holidays. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. COVID-19 Can Live on These 5 Grocery Items for Days—Here's How...
New COVID Subvariants Take Over the U.S.
The coronavirus continues to mutate rapidly. In the latter half of August, the BA.5 subvariant made up more than 85 percent of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. Now, just three months later, BA.5 accounts for just under one-quarter of cases while BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are responsible for nearly half of infections in the country, according to latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Babies born to Black mothers in rich countries twice as likely to die in first weeks of life
Babies born to Black mothers in richer countries are more likely to be stillborn or die in the first four weeks of life than those born to white women, new research has found. A new meta-analysis published in The Lancet today shows significantly worse survival and health impacts for babies born to women from Black and ethnic minority groups across high and upper-middle income countries including the UK, US, and Canada.
Beyond Babies, RSV Infections Put Older People at Risk, Too
Dec. 5, 2022 – The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) “season” this year is notable for a number of reasons, including the relatively early and large spike in cases that is challenging the capacity of children’s hospitals nationwide. But the spotlight on pediatric cases is overshadowing how...
Flu cases reach an unusual high for this time of year
Flu hospitalizations have overtaken COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since the start of the pandemic and that’s a big concern for healthcare providers.
Respiratory Illness Activity ‘Very High' in Illinois. Masks Encouraged as COVID Rises, Flu Spreads
Nationwide emergency room wait times have risen and hospitals are experiencing an increased strain on resources, with both brought on by a "tripledemic" - a term that describes a simultaneous surge in the respiratory viruses flu, COVID and RSV. With all three illnesses circulating at the same time, the director...
Race to control ‘tripledemic’ as cases of RSV in children sweep US and Europe
Before Covid, few people had heard of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Increasingly, though, this common cause of pneumonia and bronchiolitis (airway inflammation) is filling up hospital beds across Europe and the Americas. Combined with rising admissions for other respiratory infections, including influenza and Covid, it is pushing some healthcare systems close to the brink of collapse.
