Parents have been warned to be alert to symptoms of fever after a sixth child died from the Strep A bacterial infection amid a surge in cases of highly infectious scarlet fever.The UK Health Security Agency says there have been five recorded deaths in England of children under 10 within a week of diagnosis of invasive group A strep since September.Last month, a seven-year-old girl in Wales, Hanna Roap, died of the bug, bringing the total to six.Rates of scarlet fever, which is caused by the bacteria group A streptococci, are more than four times higher than usual, with...

21 DAYS AGO