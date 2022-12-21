Up Close & Personal With Tiffany Zeigler, Chief Marketing Officer at Polsinelli with Host Richard Levick of LEVICK

Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi explains how artificial intelligence has become a key part of the companies strategy moving forward at Fortune's Brainstorm A.I. conference. Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi is quick to explain why he’s placed artificial intelligence (A.I.) at the center of his company, the corporate parent of online financial tools like TurboTax, Quickbooks, and Credit Karma. “We think A.I. is the largest platform shift since electricity and the internet, and we think it’s actually more dramatic than that,” he told Fortune’s Jeremy Kahn at the Fortune Brainstorm A.I. conference in San Francisco on Monday. “It’s not a side gig,” Goodarzi said.

18 DAYS AGO