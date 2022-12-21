Up Close & Personal With Tiffany Zeigler, Chief Marketing Officer at Polsinelli with Host Richard Levick of LEVICK

Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Ford's Global Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering Departs
Automotive giant Ford’s first global chief marketing officer Suzy Deering is set to leave the automaker after two years. Deering, who joined from online marketplace eBay in 2020, will leave Friday. She does so after the Motor Company saw sales increase 16% to 464,674 units during the third quarter of 2022 in the United States.
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
R/GA Promotes Shannon Washington to US Chief Creative Officer
After a series of significant changes to IPG agency R/GA as it restructures and moves away from its city model in the U.S. and instead implements a country model with five disciplines powering the business, the agency is making another noteworthy change by promoting Shannon Washington to chief creative officer, making her the first Black woman U.S. chief creative officer in the history of all holding company agencies.
salestechstar.com
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
Commercial Litigation Attorney Aymen Khoury Joins Dorsey & Whitney in London
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- The London office of international law firm Dorsey & Whitney has strengthened its commercial litigation team with the appointment of new partner, Aymen Khoury. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005664/en/ Commercial Litigation Attorney Aymen Khoury Joins Dorsey & Whitney in London (Photo: Business Wire)
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
LinkedIn founder and VC Reid Hoffman says ‘human amplification’ via A.I. will revolutionize large enterprises in the next five years
Reid Hoffman (center), partner at Greylock, founder of LinkedIn, and co-founder of A.I. startup Inflection, speaks at Fortune's Brainstorm A.I. summit in San Francisco on Dec. 6, 2022. Workers in professions ranging from software engineering to medicine can plan to benefit from human amplification—the coupling of human intelligence with technology—within...
salestechstar.com
QuestionPro Names Marc Mandel as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management
QuestionPro, a global provider of online survey, research services, customer experience and employee experience has appointed Marc Mandel, CCXP as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management. He will lead the company’s Customer Experience (CX) Go-to-Market teams in North America. Mandel has more than 20 years’ experience...
disruptmagazine.com
The Superyacht Entrepreneur Disrupting the Superyacht Industry
Keegan Weidmann is an entrepreneur who owns and manages the internationally recognized superyacht recruitment company, Seven Seas Recruitment. With his main office in London, Keegan resides in the South of France and manages business relations on an international level. He has worked for billionaires on some of the world’s most...
A DEI consultant helped a startup founder overhaul her company culture to attract diverse candidates and create space for important conversations
Rhonda Moret told Canary founder Rachel Schneider building an equitable workplace starts with a strong brand statement — and making it public.
salestechstar.com
Collibra Strengthens Leadership Team with New President, Field Operations and CFO
Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced two new senior leaders as it continues to grow and scale its business: Mark Schmitz, President, Field Operations, and Dan Graham, Chief Financial Officer. “Mark and Dan are veteran leaders who bring proven operational, cloud, and software expertise for high-growth global technology companies,” said...
salestechstar.com
Entytle announces integration with Microsoft Teams bringing collaboration to Installed Base sales & service workflows
Entytle’s latest offering is a new way for an OEM’s customer-facing teams to bring the “wisdom of the crowds” in the service of their customers. Entytle, Inc., provider of the only purpose-built Installed Base Platform (IBP) for Industrial OEMs, announces Microsoft Teams integration to enhance collaboration and productivity of customer-facing teams as they work to serve and sell to their existing customers and their Installed Base.
salestechstar.com
SirionLabs Wins World Commerce & Contracting’s Americas Innovation & Excellence Awards 2022 for Strategic Achievement
SirionLabs, global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced that it has won the Americas Innovation & Excellence Award 2022 for Strategic Achievement by World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC), a global not-for-profit association focused on contracting and commercial relationships. One of five categories, the Strategic Achievement Award recognizes team-led initiatives that have addressed organizational challenges and led to measurable improvement in goals and objectives.
These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy
In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
Just Funky Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List
Just Funky Just Funky Best In Business Just Funky has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list. I am so proud of our team’s ability to innovate and provide our customers with the best products and service to help them demonstrate the
Helios Technologies Appoints Lee Wichlacz to Newly Created Position as President of Electronics Segment
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Lee Wichlacz recently joined the Company and has been appointed to the newly created corporate officer position of President, Electronics, effective December 7, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006074/en/ Lee Wichlacz (Photo: Business Wire)
Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi explains how A.I. is turning the TurboTax parent into more than a ‘transactional’ platform: It’s ‘actually doing the work for you’
Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi explains how artificial intelligence has become a key part of the companies strategy moving forward at Fortune's Brainstorm A.I. conference. Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi is quick to explain why he’s placed artificial intelligence (A.I.) at the center of his company, the corporate parent of online financial tools like TurboTax, Quickbooks, and Credit Karma. “We think A.I. is the largest platform shift since electricity and the internet, and we think it’s actually more dramatic than that,” he told Fortune’s Jeremy Kahn at the Fortune Brainstorm A.I. conference in San Francisco on Monday. “It’s not a side gig,” Goodarzi said.
Use this email template from a LinkedIn career expert to network and find a new job
LinkedIn career expert Blair Heitmann shares an email template to help job seekers successfully network and explore careers they're interested in.
PayU Appoints Keren Ben Zvi as Head of Data
PayU has appointed Keren Ben Zvi as head of data of its global payment organization (GPO). The online payment service provider said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release that Ben Zvi would take the lead on further enhancing merchant insights and leveraging merchants’ payment data to support their business growth.
