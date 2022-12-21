ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WISN

Wisconsin mentioned in final Jan. 6 report

Wisconsin is mentioned in the 800-page Jan. 6 report released Thursday. It says then-President Donald Trump and his allies prepared their own fake slate of electors in Wisconsin and six other states. The report says the former head of the Wisconsin GOP, Andrew Hitt, received a message on Dec. 12,...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

DANGEROUS GAME: REPORT URGES EVERS TO BAN TIKTOK

MADISON — While Gov. Tony Evers decides whether TikTok is the national security risk that cybersecurity experts and congress believe it is, a new report from the Wisconsin Institute of Law & Liberty spells out the dangers of the popular video-sharing app directly tied to communist China. “The Mysterious...
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I record the police in Wisconsin?

(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
WISCONSIN STATE
mprnews.org

Cold and windy Saturday; snow returns Christmas afternoon/evening

A strong low-pressure system in southeastern Canada continues to deliver gusty winds to Minnesota and Wisconsin Saturday. Many roads in southwestern and south-central Minnesota were closed in the morning, but many roads in those areas have reopened:. You should check for updates if you have travel planned in those areas...
MINNESOTA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I own a machine gun in Wisconsin?

(WTVO) — Gun rights are in flux throughout the nation, with many groups attempting to ban assault rifles from the streets. Because of this, many residents are left wondering what gun laws in their state looks like. Wisconsin residents might be wondering if they can own a machine gun for home defense. The short answer, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Abortion ban changes split Wisconsin GOP under veto threat

Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of their Democratic governor's pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state’s 173-year-old ban in place. Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats are suing to overturn the state abortion ban. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday that he will push for passage of a bill granting clear exceptions to protect the life and health of the mother and in cases of rape and incest. But Senate Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says he won't bring forward such a bill because it's a tough vote for Republicans to take.
WISCONSIN STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions

Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
WISCONSIN STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Douglas County, Hayward

Wisconsin- Trails are starting to open! Bayfield, Vilas and Oneida County trails are open as of December 23. Iron County Trails opened last week. Douglas County is also opening trails but is warning riders of potential obstacles and closures. Each country said they’ve been dealing with overwhelming snowfall in the past two weeks and many trails are experiencing fallen trees and debris. They added with heavy snowpack to be careful crossing lakes and rivers due to weak ice. Ashland, Washburn and Sawyer County’s say they are still dealing with too much snow and trails will remain closed.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
marijuanamoment.net

Wisconsin Governor Signals Willingness To Compromise With Republicans On Medical Marijuana

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor said he thinks Republicans who control the state legislature may be willing to work with him to legalize medical marijuana in 2023. In an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio on Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers (D) said there is “no question” that he will again include recreational cannabis legalization in the biennial budget request he submits to the legislature early next year, but indicated his willingness to proceed with a more limited medical marijuana program if GOP leaders remain unwilling to end prohibition altogether.
WISCONSIN STATE

