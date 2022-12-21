Read full article on original website
CBS 58
'We'd sing every Christmas carol, every verse, every night': Wisconsin's David HB Drake embraces role as folk-singing Santa for Christmas season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mike Strehlow enters the home studio of David HB Drake, a Wisconsin musician and educator inspired by his journeys across the Midwest. But it's Christmastime when Drake's unique look and musical style earn him comparisons with another kind-hearted soul hailing from the North Pole.
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
13 of the Coolest Campgrounds with Water Parks in Wisconsin!
These Wisconsin campgrounds and RV parks are custom-made for a fun summer vacation! Start your planning now and book early in the year to ensure that you’ll be able to visit one of these amazing destinations for next-level family camping adventures. Many of these locations offer so much entertainment...
WISN
Wisconsin mentioned in final Jan. 6 report
Wisconsin is mentioned in the 800-page Jan. 6 report released Thursday. It says then-President Donald Trump and his allies prepared their own fake slate of electors in Wisconsin and six other states. The report says the former head of the Wisconsin GOP, Andrew Hitt, received a message on Dec. 12,...
empowerwisconsin.org
DANGEROUS GAME: REPORT URGES EVERS TO BAN TIKTOK
MADISON — While Gov. Tony Evers decides whether TikTok is the national security risk that cybersecurity experts and congress believe it is, a new report from the Wisconsin Institute of Law & Liberty spells out the dangers of the popular video-sharing app directly tied to communist China. “The Mysterious...
Wisconsin Angler Reels In His 30,000th Smallmouth Bass
When angler Bill Schultz reeled in his 30,000 smallmouth bass, he knew it was a momentous feat in his fishing career. Schultz, the longtime angler from Wisconsin, has kept a record of every single fish he’s caught— something most anglers don’t do. Recently, the angler hit a...
Can I record the police in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
mprnews.org
Cold and windy Saturday; snow returns Christmas afternoon/evening
A strong low-pressure system in southeastern Canada continues to deliver gusty winds to Minnesota and Wisconsin Saturday. Many roads in southwestern and south-central Minnesota were closed in the morning, but many roads in those areas have reopened:. You should check for updates if you have travel planned in those areas...
wpr.org
Embattled former chair of Wisconsin Natural Resources Board resigns
The embattled former chair of Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board said he’s resigning after refusing to step down at the end of his term for more than a year. Dr. Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist and businessman, said he intends to leave the board on Dec. 30. In a...
Can I own a machine gun in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) — Gun rights are in flux throughout the nation, with many groups attempting to ban assault rifles from the streets. Because of this, many residents are left wondering what gun laws in their state looks like. Wisconsin residents might be wondering if they can own a machine gun for home defense. The short answer, […]
57 Year Old Wisconsin Woman, Biggest Drug Dealer in State History?
When you watch movies or tv shows, the visual of what a "drug dealer" is has a look. Some shady character, looks mean and tough...Kinda like 57 year old Lori Merget of Wisconsin, wait.. Lori lived in Campbellsport, Wisconsin. There was no drug layer, no massive car with tinted windows...just...
This Cozy Cabin in Wisconsin is One of the Coolest Places to Spend a Night this Winter
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for a great way to spend a night in Wisconsin this winter, you should definitely consider adding this cabin to your list.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Patrol responds to nearly 100 vehicle runoffs during 12-hour period
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol had a busy Thursday, as the department was just shy of 150 motorist assists across a 12-hour period. The Wisconsin State Patrol released some statistics regarding the number of calls for service between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. A winter storm is impacting most of the state of Wisconsin.
Abortion ban changes split Wisconsin GOP under veto threat
Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of their Democratic governor's pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state’s 173-year-old ban in place. Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats are suing to overturn the state abortion ban. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday that he will push for passage of a bill granting clear exceptions to protect the life and health of the mother and in cases of rape and incest. But Senate Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says he won't bring forward such a bill because it's a tough vote for Republicans to take.
The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions
Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
northernnewsnow.com
Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Douglas County, Hayward
Wisconsin- Trails are starting to open! Bayfield, Vilas and Oneida County trails are open as of December 23. Iron County Trails opened last week. Douglas County is also opening trails but is warning riders of potential obstacles and closures. Each country said they’ve been dealing with overwhelming snowfall in the past two weeks and many trails are experiencing fallen trees and debris. They added with heavy snowpack to be careful crossing lakes and rivers due to weak ice. Ashland, Washburn and Sawyer County’s say they are still dealing with too much snow and trails will remain closed.
Can I bury a loved one in my backyard in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) When a loved one passes away, some people would rather keep the body of the deceased close by, on family property. But, is it legal to bury a body in my yard in Wisconsin? The answer, according to Rome Monument, is yes, Wisconsin residents can bury a loved one in their yard. However, there […]
Wisconsin governor, GOP leader meet for first time in years
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos met in person for the first time in two years Thursday as both sides are talking more about trying to work together in the coming legislative session. Evers and Vos met privately at the...
wpr.org
FBI: Number of hate crimes in Wisconsin increased by 54 percent in 2021
Increase comes despite fewer law enforcement agencies reporting data. The number of hate crimes reported in Wisconsin grew by 54 percent in 2021, according to new data from the FBI. The increase comes despite a significant drop in law enforcement agencies reporting hate crime data. There were 111 hate crimes...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Signals Willingness To Compromise With Republicans On Medical Marijuana
Wisconsin’s Democratic governor said he thinks Republicans who control the state legislature may be willing to work with him to legalize medical marijuana in 2023. In an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio on Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers (D) said there is “no question” that he will again include recreational cannabis legalization in the biennial budget request he submits to the legislature early next year, but indicated his willingness to proceed with a more limited medical marijuana program if GOP leaders remain unwilling to end prohibition altogether.
