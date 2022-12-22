Stratford man allegedly spiked the drink of a woman he met online and sexually assaulted her, police say

Read full article on original website
A dead humpback whale was washed ashore Chelsea beach in Atlantic City
As temperatures across the country dropped in what appears to be one of the coldest holidays in recent memory, a winter storm washed an unlikely visitor ashore on an Atlantic City beach. An onlooker spotted a dead juvenile humpback whale from their high-rise at Chelsea Avenue beach. MORE: Calf from...
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
Five-story apartment building planned for Broad Street Diner lot in South Philly
Ever since demolition permits were issued during the summer for both the Broad Street Diner and the Melrose Diner, there's been an air of uncertainty around the future of two of South Philly's classic spots to get a bite to eat. The Broad Street Diner, which was renovated and reopened...
The Mummers now have their own hard iced tea in a can
The Mummers and their fans now have an official drink to sip ahead of the annual New Year's Day parade. The costumed strutters teamed up with the Montgomery County distillery Kiki Vodka last month to create a canned cocktail for the 2022 festivities. The resulting Mummers Row Philly Tea is a 100-calorie blend of iced tea and vodka that recalls the locally famous Fishtown Iced Tea, minus the carton of Arctic Splash.
Grab a drink out of the community fridge and eat Filipino food at Tabachoy
Restaurants that allow you to BYOB have become a fixture in Philadelphia. The ability to sit in a cozy restaurant and order food while sipping your own drinks is appealing to consumers. Filipino restaurant Tabachoy recently opened its first brick-and-mortar shop after operating as a food cart in 2019. The...
Philly schools will go virtual Friday due to winter forecast
All School District of Philadelphia buildings will be closed Friday due to predicted rain, wind and freezing temperatures. Classes will be held virtually, officials announced. Friday's after-school and extracurricular activities have been canceled, but the school district's five COVID-19 testing sites at Martin Luther King High School, South Philadelphia High School, Samuel Fels High School, Overbrook High School and Thomas Edison High School will remain open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Celebrate Kwanzaa in Philly with kinara lightings, a virtual cooking class, and holiday crafts
The day after Christmas marks the beginning of Kwanzaa, a week-long secular holiday started just 56 years ago to celebrate African American and pan-African culture and traditions. Created by activist Maulana Karenga in 1966, Kwanzaa takes place Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, and uses Swahilli to explain its seven principles:...
