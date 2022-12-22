Stratford man allegedly spiked the drink of a woman he met online and sexually assaulted her, police say

The Mummers and their fans now have an official drink to sip ahead of the annual New Year's Day parade. The costumed strutters teamed up with the Montgomery County distillery Kiki Vodka last month to create a canned cocktail for the 2022 festivities. The resulting Mummers Row Philly Tea is a 100-calorie blend of iced tea and vodka that recalls the locally famous Fishtown Iced Tea, minus the carton of Arctic Splash.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO