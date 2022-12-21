Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tony Roma’s Bones And Burgers Opens In TampaMadocTampa, FL
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Tampa's Mutual Aid SocietiesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"L. CaneClearwater, FL
Related
usf.edu
Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents
More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
Florida freeze may impact home landscaping
Across the Tampa Bay region, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing over Christmas weekend.
Cash, check, crab legs: Healthcare CEO charged with ‘scheme to defraud’
CEO Wendy Merson of Windmoor Healthcare of Pinellas Park was charged with three counts of scheme to defraud, records show.
I-275 reopens after FedEx truck overturns in St. Petersburg
All southbound lanes of I-75 are closed in Pinellas County due to a major crash on Saturday morning.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
fox35orlando.com
Does it snow in Florida? It has in Orlando, Miami, and Tampa; here's a look back at when
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds, and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season. The arctic blast that is covering much...
‘NO WORDS’: Florida gopher tortoise found with airbrushed shell
A Florida animal sanctuary is reminding residents and tourists to stop painting the shells of turtles and gopher tortoises.
Woman wins $1M from scratch-off after trip to Manatee County Publix
A woman won $1 million from a scratch-off after a trip to a Manatee County Publix, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.
Warren v. DeSantis ruling expected at any moment
Gov. Ron DeSantis' legal battle with Andrew Warren, Tampa's suspended top prosecutor, made national headlines.
Firefighters save puppy from swamp in Pasco County
Pasco County Fire Rescue firefighters rescued a puppy from a swamp in the Mirada subdivision on Thursday.
How to prevent freezing pipes during freezing temperatures
Freezing temperatures mean freezing pipes, especially for Florida plumbing that isn't prepared for what's coming. That means you have to prepare instead.
Traffic signal knocked to the ground in Tampa following crash, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic signals at one South Tampa intersection were knocked to the ground after a TECO pole was hit during a car crash, Tampa police said. The early morning crash happened at the intersection of S. Manhattan Avenue and W. San Jose Street near Henderson Boulevard in Tampa. Minor injuries were reported from the crash, officers said. No other details about the crash, including how many drivers were involved or how the crash happened, were released.
Mysuncoast.com
Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - US Marshals and the FBI have captured the man that deputies say robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday. Authorities caught up with the suspect in Orlando. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Forsythe entered the bank on Dec. 21 and...
Binky – Lakeland’s unofficial mascot Lives on in Lakeland
Who was 11 feet long, with one eye, three legs, and an appetite for popcorn and marshmallows? If you said Blinky the alligator, Lakeland’s unofficial mascot during the 70s, you’re correct. The iconic beast was re-memorialized as a 100-ft. jungle gym at Bonnet Springs Park. Known as Blinky...
Person fatally shot in Tampa
A person was fatally shot Wednesday in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Pinellas sheriff secretly texted traffic stop video to former TPD Chief Mary O'Connor
The texts were initially missing from a public records request fulfilled by the Pinellas County Sheriff.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay animal shelters waive adoption fees to clear space amid continued overcrowding
TAMPA, Fla. - Overcrowding at animal shelters has made headlines across Tampa Bay since early this year, much of it stemming from increased pet surrenders due to economic hardship and the effects of rampant inflation. To help clear the shelters at year’s end, many facilities are waiving adoption fees and...
Pinellas County Sheriff Searching For Suspect Who Lifted Glasses From Belleair Bluffs Store
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a woman who they say shoplifted glasses from a store in Belleair Bluffs. According to deputies, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at approximately 4 pm, a suspect entered Belleair Opticians off Indian Rocks Road
Tampa Man Pleads Guilty To 4 Convenience Store Robberies
TAMPA, Fla – Enrique Marquez, 26, Tampa, pleaded guilty to four robberies, conspiracy to commit those robberies, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence while committing those robberies. Marquez faces up to 20 years on each of the robbery counts,
Comments / 0