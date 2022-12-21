ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents

More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
FLORIDA STATE
Traffic signal knocked to the ground in Tampa following crash, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic signals at one South Tampa intersection were knocked to the ground after a TECO pole was hit during a car crash, Tampa police said. The early morning crash happened at the intersection of S. Manhattan Avenue and W. San Jose Street near Henderson Boulevard in Tampa. Minor injuries were reported from the crash, officers said. No other details about the crash, including how many drivers were involved or how the crash happened, were released.
TAMPA, FL
Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - US Marshals and the FBI have captured the man that deputies say robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday. Authorities caught up with the suspect in Orlando. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Forsythe entered the bank on Dec. 21 and...
ORLANDO, FL

