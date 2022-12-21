TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic signals at one South Tampa intersection were knocked to the ground after a TECO pole was hit during a car crash, Tampa police said. The early morning crash happened at the intersection of S. Manhattan Avenue and W. San Jose Street near Henderson Boulevard in Tampa. Minor injuries were reported from the crash, officers said. No other details about the crash, including how many drivers were involved or how the crash happened, were released.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO