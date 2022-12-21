NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE: Moniteau, Karns City Players Hold Ceremony in Honor of Martin And Knoll Families and Their Cancer Battle

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
D9Sports.com
JUST LIKE HOME: Karns City Girls Soccer Standout Emma Dailey Lands at Grove City College
KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — When Emma Dailey was a little girl, she had a big dream. She wanted to play soccer professionally. As the years went by, Dailey realized that lofty goal was probably a tad unrealistic. Still, she wanted to play the game she fell in love with the first time her toe touched ball as long as she could.
D9Sports.com
C-L Nearly Squanders 16-Point Lead, Hangs on for 43-40 Victory Over Visiting Johnsonburg; Laughlin Puts Up 33 Points for Union in Win
STRATTANVILLE, Pa.— Letting a 16-point lead nearly slip away, the Clarion-Limestone boys basketball hung on for a 43-40 victory over Johnsonburg when a Rams’ 3-point attempt at the buzzer fell short on Thursday night. C-L (6-1) led 37-21 with 4:09 to play in the third quarter when Johnsonburg...
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Dangerously Cold Winds Possible for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. Dangerously cold winds are possible. The National Weather Service Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022:. Wind Chill Watch in effect from...
New deputy chief appointed in Mercer County
There's a new deputy chief of police in Hermitage after the former deputy was appointed chief.
Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township
NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released.
explore venango
Two-car Crash on Allegheny Blvd. Near Giant Eagle
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT)— Emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash with heavy damage near Giant Eagle on Allegheny Blvd. today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 2:16 p.m. The caller reported two vehicles involved in a crash at the stoplight at the intersection of Allegheny Blvd. and the entrance to the Giant Eagle/Rural King shopping center.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Woman Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 219
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman suffered suspected serious injuries when her vehicle struck and tree and rolled onto its roof along Route 219 on Thursday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, on Burnside McGee Highway (State Route 219), in Bell Township, Clearfield County, involving 37-year-old Stephanie L. Engel, of Hillsdale, Indiana County, Pa.,
Man dies after being hit by car in Lawrence County
Police said that the victim was laying on the roadway
WFMJ.com
Speed restrictions lifted on Mercer County roadway
PennDOT has lifted temporary speed and vehicle restrictions on certain Mercer County roadways due to winter storm conditions. The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed from Exit 29 (Route 8 in Franklin) in Venango County to Exit 42 (173, Grove City/Sandy Lake) in Mercer County due to multiple crashes. The lanes have since reopened.
wdadradio.com
NO ONE HURT IN REDBANK TOWNSHIP CRASH
State Police have released details about a vehicle accident in Red Bank Township in neighboring Armstrong County. The crash happened on Tuesday at 9:38 p.m. on Route 536 near Salem road. Laura L Varner of New Bethlehem was driving West on 536 when she lost control of her vehicle in a curve, and struck a concrete barrier causing disabling damage to the entire front end of her Dodge Durango.
explore venango
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken, 32, of Oil City, died peacefully at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Friday December 16, 2022. Born on February 8, 1990 he was a son of Joe ‘Paw’ and Angel ‘Maw’ McCracken, who survive. Aaron graduated from Oil City High School...
Fire severely damages North Huntingdon home, pets die
A fire severely damaged a home at 231 Main St. in North Huntingdon early Thursday afternoon, but no people were hurt. Two dogs and two cats were in the home at the time of the fire, and one dog and one cat died. The other cat was still unaccounted for as of 5:30 p.m.
Florida man charged in $74,000 theft from Saint Vincent College
A Florida man was jailed this week without bail on state police accusations that he used fraudulent checks to steal nearly $74,000 from Saint Vincent College, according to court papers. Troopers said Alfredo N. Paiva Matos, 28, deposited the checks into a bank account belonging to NPM Alliance Corp., what...
St. Margaret Foundation funds free shuttle for senior citizens in Alle-Kiski Valley
Senior citizens from Tarentum to Etna can get free rides to medical appointments thanks to support from the St. Margaret Foundation. The agency last week announced it again will fund an Alle-Kiski Valley shuttle with a $90,500 grant, as well as three other shuttles that transport people between grocery stores, doctor’s appointments and other places.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Beaver County, PA
The calm countryside of Beaver County, Pennsylvania, offers recreational activities only minutes away from the big city. Located north of West Virginia and east of Ohio, you can find this county just 30 minutes from the northwest of Pittsburgh along the rivers of Beaver and Ohio. The county seat was...
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
977rocks.com
Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
cranberryeagle.com
3 more charged in $6,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy
Three men were charged Wednesday in connection to a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Dec. 1 with two counts of felony theft by Cranberry Township police for his alleged role in the Nov. 21 incident, where multiple laptops and other items were taken from the store at 1000 Cranberry Square Dr.
wccsradio.com
PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
Crews called to 2-alarm house fire in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — Crews responded to a two-alarm house fire in Munhall on Friday evening. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to Valewood Drive at 5:09 p.m. The fire was raised to a second alarm at 5:26 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Comments / 0