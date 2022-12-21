ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karns City, PA

NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE: Moniteau, Karns City Players Hold Ceremony in Honor of Martin And Knoll Families and Their Cancer Battle

By Mike Kilroy
D9Sports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
explore venango

WEATHER ALERT: Dangerously Cold Winds Possible for Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. Dangerously cold winds are possible. The National Weather Service Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022:. Wind Chill Watch in effect from...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released. 
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Two-car Crash on Allegheny Blvd. Near Giant Eagle

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT)— Emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash with heavy damage near Giant Eagle on Allegheny Blvd. today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 2:16 p.m. The caller reported two vehicles involved in a crash at the stoplight at the intersection of Allegheny Blvd. and the entrance to the Giant Eagle/Rural King shopping center.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Woman Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 219

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman suffered suspected serious injuries when her vehicle struck and tree and rolled onto its roof along Route 219 on Thursday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, on Burnside McGee Highway (State Route 219), in Bell Township, Clearfield County, involving 37-year-old Stephanie L. Engel, of Hillsdale, Indiana County, Pa.,
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Speed restrictions lifted on Mercer County roadway

PennDOT has lifted temporary speed and vehicle restrictions on certain Mercer County roadways due to winter storm conditions. The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed from Exit 29 (Route 8 in Franklin) in Venango County to Exit 42 (173, Grove City/Sandy Lake) in Mercer County due to multiple crashes. The lanes have since reopened.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

NO ONE HURT IN REDBANK TOWNSHIP CRASH

State Police have released details about a vehicle accident in Red Bank Township in neighboring Armstrong County. The crash happened on Tuesday at 9:38 p.m. on Route 536 near Salem road. Laura L Varner of New Bethlehem was driving West on 536 when she lost control of her vehicle in a curve, and struck a concrete barrier causing disabling damage to the entire front end of her Dodge Durango.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken

Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken, 32, of Oil City, died peacefully at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Friday December 16, 2022. Born on February 8, 1990 he was a son of Joe ‘Paw’ and Angel ‘Maw’ McCracken, who survive. Aaron graduated from Oil City High School...
OIL CITY, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Beaver County, PA

The calm countryside of Beaver County, Pennsylvania, offers recreational activities only minutes away from the big city. Located north of West Virginia and east of Ohio, you can find this county just 30 minutes from the northwest of Pittsburgh along the rivers of Beaver and Ohio. The county seat was...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

3 more charged in $6,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy

Three men were charged Wednesday in connection to a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Dec. 1 with two counts of felony theft by Cranberry Township police for his alleged role in the Nov. 21 incident, where multiple laptops and other items were taken from the store at 1000 Cranberry Square Dr.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews called to 2-alarm house fire in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — Crews responded to a two-alarm house fire in Munhall on Friday evening. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to Valewood Drive at 5:09 p.m. The fire was raised to a second alarm at 5:26 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
MUNHALL, PA

