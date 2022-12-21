ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karns City, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wccsradio.com

WINDY CONDITIONS CAUSING OUTAGES

The strong winter weather has caused some power outages in Indiana County this morning. As of 8:00, 449 Penelec customers are without power. Many of the outages are in the Young Township area, with 186 reported outages. White Township has 123 reported outages. Outages are also being reported in Armstrong, Black Lick and Burrell townships, along with Blairsville, Homer City and Salzburg boroughs. Power is expected to be restored by 10:30 this morning at the latest.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

School closings rolling in as Pittsburgh braces for dangerous wind chills

Several closings were reported ahead of Friday's expected frigid temperatures. Pittsburgh’s Action Weather meteorologists have made Friday an Alert Day because of the cold temperatures. Pittsburgh Public Schools was among the institutions closings its schools and offices for Friday. A complete list of school closings and delays can be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Schools announce early dismissals Thursday

Knoch, Seneca Valley and Freeport Area school districts have announced early dismissals for Thursday, Dec. 22. Students of Knoch High School and Middle School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m., and elementary school students will dismiss at 1:25 p.m. The kindergarten schedule will be as follows: morning session, 8:55 a.m. to...
wtae.com

Storm knocks power out across western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Reports show several areas are without power after the winter storm made its way to Pittsburgh Friday morning. One area impacted was near the Scott Township and Upper St. Clair line. Several parts of Painters Run Road in Scott Township and Upper St. Clair are without lights and heat. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 spoke with an employee of Bridgeville Automotive, who said they came into work Friday morning to a cold building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Thousands of power outages reported as high winds from winter storm impact the area

The winter storm is leading to power outages in some areas. West Penn Power and Duquesne Light say they're ready to respond. The power companies have added extra crews and prepared equipment to respond through Saturday. As of 9:20 a.m. Friday, Duquesne Light has more than 14,000 customers without power....
explorejeffersonpa.com

Portion of State Route 28 Closed Due to Downed Tree

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – A portion of State Route 28 is closed on Friday morning due to a downed tree. (Photos courtesy of New Bethlehem Fire Company 1’s Facebook page.) According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a downed tree in wires was reported around 8:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23, in the area of Fish Basket, approximately one mile northeast of New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
wtae.com

Airport travelers paying their respects to iconic Franco Harris statue

PITTSBURGH — Inside Pittsburgh International Airport, people from Pittsburgh and all over the country took a moment to stop by the iconic statue of Franco Harris. “I had the pleasure of meeting Franco, and we were on some boards together, some community boards together. He was just a genuine person that, even though he was a star of stars, a hall of famer, he was someone who you could always call and talk to. And if it was a function you wanted him to attend, he would be there,” Mark Lay said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wintry mix turns to rain before weekend winter storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the first full day of winter and it will certainly look and feel like it. We start off with a wintry mix then switch all to rain as temperatures get to the upper 30s and low 40s. The Laurel Highlands and ridges could see a light glaze from freezing rain and up to 2" of snowfall. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere's a Winter Weather Advisory for those areas going until 3 p.m. Garrett Co., Maryland will be hit the hardest where there's a Winter Storm Warning going until...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

NO ONE HURT IN REDBANK TOWNSHIP CRASH

State Police have released details about a vehicle accident in Red Bank Township in neighboring Armstrong County. The crash happened on Tuesday at 9:38 p.m. on Route 536 near Salem road. Laura L Varner of New Bethlehem was driving West on 536 when she lost control of her vehicle in a curve, and struck a concrete barrier causing disabling damage to the entire front end of her Dodge Durango.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Flash freeze wreaks havoc on county

More than 1,200 Butler County residents lost power Friday, and dozens of motorists were involved in motor vehicle crashes throughout the chilly, snowy day. While the “flash freeze” that began Friday morning took Western Pennsylvania, literally, by storm, Lee Hendricks, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Pittsburgh, said it was only the beginning.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

