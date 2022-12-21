Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
D9Sports.com
JUST LIKE HOME: Karns City Girls Soccer Standout Emma Dailey Lands at Grove City College
KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — When Emma Dailey was a little girl, she had a big dream. She wanted to play soccer professionally. As the years went by, Dailey realized that lofty goal was probably a tad unrealistic. Still, she wanted to play the game she fell in love with the first time her toe touched ball as long as she could.
Pitt QB Nick Patti to Depart Program After Bowl Game
After spending five years as a Pitt Panther, Nick Patti will depart the program after the Sun Bowl.
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chills As Low As 30 Below Zero Forecasted for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning is still in effect for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:29 a.m. on...
wtae.com
From the WTAE archives: Rarely seen post-game interviews after the Immaculate Reception
There's no question the immaculate reception is what launched Franco Harris into superstardom in Pittsburgh and around the world. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 anchor Ryan Recker went into the WTAE archives and uncovered locker room interviews that were conducted immediately after Franco's improbable catch. Here's a look back at...
wccsradio.com
WINDY CONDITIONS CAUSING OUTAGES
The strong winter weather has caused some power outages in Indiana County this morning. As of 8:00, 449 Penelec customers are without power. Many of the outages are in the Young Township area, with 186 reported outages. White Township has 123 reported outages. Outages are also being reported in Armstrong, Black Lick and Burrell townships, along with Blairsville, Homer City and Salzburg boroughs. Power is expected to be restored by 10:30 this morning at the latest.
wtae.com
School closings rolling in as Pittsburgh braces for dangerous wind chills
Several closings were reported ahead of Friday's expected frigid temperatures. Pittsburgh’s Action Weather meteorologists have made Friday an Alert Day because of the cold temperatures. Pittsburgh Public Schools was among the institutions closings its schools and offices for Friday. A complete list of school closings and delays can be...
cranberryeagle.com
Schools announce early dismissals Thursday
Knoch, Seneca Valley and Freeport Area school districts have announced early dismissals for Thursday, Dec. 22. Students of Knoch High School and Middle School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m., and elementary school students will dismiss at 1:25 p.m. The kindergarten schedule will be as follows: morning session, 8:55 a.m. to...
wtae.com
Storm knocks power out across western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Reports show several areas are without power after the winter storm made its way to Pittsburgh Friday morning. One area impacted was near the Scott Township and Upper St. Clair line. Several parts of Painters Run Road in Scott Township and Upper St. Clair are without lights and heat. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 spoke with an employee of Bridgeville Automotive, who said they came into work Friday morning to a cold building.
wtae.com
Thousands of power outages reported as high winds from winter storm impact the area
The winter storm is leading to power outages in some areas. West Penn Power and Duquesne Light say they're ready to respond. The power companies have added extra crews and prepared equipment to respond through Saturday. As of 9:20 a.m. Friday, Duquesne Light has more than 14,000 customers without power....
$50,000 Millionaire raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh
The latest winner in the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle is in Allegheny County. The county announced Friday the winning ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Cochran Road in Green Tree. The prize is $50,000.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Portion of State Route 28 Closed Due to Downed Tree
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – A portion of State Route 28 is closed on Friday morning due to a downed tree. (Photos courtesy of New Bethlehem Fire Company 1’s Facebook page.) According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a downed tree in wires was reported around 8:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23, in the area of Fish Basket, approximately one mile northeast of New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.
wtae.com
Airport travelers paying their respects to iconic Franco Harris statue
PITTSBURGH — Inside Pittsburgh International Airport, people from Pittsburgh and all over the country took a moment to stop by the iconic statue of Franco Harris. “I had the pleasure of meeting Franco, and we were on some boards together, some community boards together. He was just a genuine person that, even though he was a star of stars, a hall of famer, he was someone who you could always call and talk to. And if it was a function you wanted him to attend, he would be there,” Mark Lay said.
LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power, many roads refreezing, warming centers opened across area
PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power and road conditions are deteriorating as snow falls, winds pick up and temperatures plummet. PennDOT announced speed limit reductions on multiple major roadways in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. First Energy and Duquesne Light are both reporting thousands of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Frigid winter storm arrives in region — speed limits reduced, schools closed
PennDOT reduced speed limits on several roadways in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday morning as a weather front approached from the west, bringing a rapid drop in temperatures, which are expected to turn slick surfaces icy as rain transitions to snow. As of 6 a.m., speeds were reduced to 45 mph...
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
Pittsburgh Weather: Wintry mix turns to rain before weekend winter storm
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the first full day of winter and it will certainly look and feel like it. We start off with a wintry mix then switch all to rain as temperatures get to the upper 30s and low 40s. The Laurel Highlands and ridges could see a light glaze from freezing rain and up to 2" of snowfall. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere's a Winter Weather Advisory for those areas going until 3 p.m. Garrett Co., Maryland will be hit the hardest where there's a Winter Storm Warning going until...
wdadradio.com
NO ONE HURT IN REDBANK TOWNSHIP CRASH
State Police have released details about a vehicle accident in Red Bank Township in neighboring Armstrong County. The crash happened on Tuesday at 9:38 p.m. on Route 536 near Salem road. Laura L Varner of New Bethlehem was driving West on 536 when she lost control of her vehicle in a curve, and struck a concrete barrier causing disabling damage to the entire front end of her Dodge Durango.
cranberryeagle.com
Flash freeze wreaks havoc on county
More than 1,200 Butler County residents lost power Friday, and dozens of motorists were involved in motor vehicle crashes throughout the chilly, snowy day. While the “flash freeze” that began Friday morning took Western Pennsylvania, literally, by storm, Lee Hendricks, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Pittsburgh, said it was only the beginning.
explore venango
Driver Falls Asleep At the Wheel, Collides Head-On With Telephone Pole on German Hill Road
GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville say a driver fell asleep at the wheel and slammed into a telephone pole on German Hill Road in Green Township on Sunday morning. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 11:14 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, on...
977rocks.com
Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
Comments / 0