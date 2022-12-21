The Freeport wrestling team graduated some key seniors who made noise on the county level and is looking for new grapplers to make their mark this winter. Third-year head coach Matt Cellan has put together a challenging early season schedule with some tournaments against some of the top teams on Long Island and December dual matches against Syosset and East Meadow. Cellan hopes the rigorous matches build confidence that can pay dividends when the county tournament takes center stage in February.

FREEPORT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO