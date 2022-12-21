Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
JetBlue flight evacuated at JFK Airport due to onboard fireEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Herald Community Newspapers
High expectations for Long Beach
Despite some untimely injuries leading up to the Nassau County D1 wrestling tournament last season, Long Beach managed a fifth-place finish behind the amazing story written by Dunia Sibomana. Sibomana won the county and state championships at 99 pounds as an eighth-grader and headlines a strong group of returning starters...
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport gears for county success
The Freeport wrestling team graduated some key seniors who made noise on the county level and is looking for new grapplers to make their mark this winter. Third-year head coach Matt Cellan has put together a challenging early season schedule with some tournaments against some of the top teams on Long Island and December dual matches against Syosset and East Meadow. Cellan hopes the rigorous matches build confidence that can pay dividends when the county tournament takes center stage in February.
Herald Community Newspapers
Major flooding through Freeport
Flooding was severe across the Freeport area and the Nassau County South Shore this morning as a result of a storm that delivered excessive rain and wind that combined with the tides off the shore to overwhelm many neighborhoods beginning this morning at 7:48 a.m. The national weather forecast alerted...
Herald Community Newspapers
Winter storm floods Oceanside streets
Severe flooding across the Oceanside and South Shore this morning may have made everyone's mornings soggy, but residents are still going about their daily activities. Caused by the combination of excessive rain and wind with tides offshore, water began to reach street level this morning at 7:00 a.m. Online on...
Herald Community Newspapers
Flood waters on the rise in Seaford
The holiday-weekend storm that brought heavy rain and gale force winds has made landfall in Seaford. Parts of Seaford Harbor are now experiencing flooding as of early Friday morning. Piers are underwater, and the flooding now threatens cars and houses located alongside Seaford Harbor. Both Wantagh and Seaford have been...
Herald Community Newspapers
Winter storm floods the Baldwin Community
From flooding to freezing — the Baldwin community and the south shore prepare for severe storms this holiday season. As the high tide came around at 7 a.m., storm winds and rain bolstered the tide past Baldwin Harbor Park and breached the local infrastructure, flooding roadways. The Town of Hempstead issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Nassau County, following the flooding, by the National Weather Service at 1 p.m.
Herald Community Newspapers
Bellmore, Merrick slammed by coastal flooding
Bellmore and Merrick awoke to a messy scene Friday morning. An overnight rainstorm that brought the hamlets high winds and heavy rainfall, coupled by high tide beginning around 8:40 a.m., led to flooding in neighborhoods near the coast. Those living south of Merrick Road in Bellmore shared on community Facebook...
Herald Community Newspapers
Bach Jewish Center and L.B.Police Department deliver toys to children
The Bach Jewish Center, the Long Beach Police Department and the Long Beach Police Foundation, delivered 150 toys, care packages and swag bags to children at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside Friday, as cases of pediatric RSV have begun rising in Nassau County. Rabbi Benny Berlin of Bach...
Herald Community Newspapers
Seaford 9/11 Memorial Committee seeks nominations
Since 2002 the Honorary Patriot Award has been presented annually to individuals nominated by the public and selected by the 9/11 Seaford Memorial Committee in honor of the five Seaford High School alumni lost on September 11, 2001. The SHS alumni are Thomas Haskell (FDNY), Timothy Haskell (FDNY), John Perry (NYPD), Robert Sliwak (Cantor-Fitzgerald) and Michael Wittenstein (Cantor-Fitzgerald).
Herald Community Newspapers
Blakeman: Stay safe and indoors during the storm
Following several instances of widespread flooding in Nassau County this morning County Executive Bruce Blakeman and the Department of Public Works updated residents on what they can expect from the storm and what precautions they can take to stay safe. “I'm happy to report that we are through the first...
Herald Community Newspapers
Oceanside man indicted for fatal high-speed boating collision
Christopher Palma pled not guilty Thursday to manslaughter and other charges he recklessly operated a speedboat, killing a Jet Ski rider, Caitlin McDonald. The 48-year-old Oceanside man was arraigned before Judge Robert Bogle for manslaughter, assault, criminally negligent homicide and reckless operation of a vessel over the July 2019 accident that took the life of the 18-year-old McDonald, who was part of a group of Jet Skiers at Middle Bay Channel, near Parsonage Cove and Baldwin Harbor.
Herald Community Newspapers
Calhoun established high standard
The graduation loss of 12 would usually deal a program a devastating blow. Calhoun wrestling is looking to come through it unscathed. Peter Marques started his fifth season as head coach at the Merrick school after long stints at Plainedge and Great Neck South. Led by last season’s state standout...
Herald Community Newspapers
Flood waters rise near Mill River
Rockville Centre residents near the Mill River shoreline awoke to very damp conditions this morning after overnight rainfall coupled with high tide led to flooding. A coastal flood advisory was put in effect until this morning at 11 a.m. and a wind advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. this evening.
Herald Community Newspapers
Encouraging signs for Valley Stream Central
In his seventh season coaching in Valley Stream Central’s wrestling program and fourth guiding the varsity, Chris Carbajal is encouraged about inflated participation numbers he credits in large part to the building’s new athletic director Tom Schiavo. The Eagles started with 50 kids in November and are holding...
Comments / 0