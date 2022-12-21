Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Gulf Region Buys Into Advanced Air Mobility Vision
Ambitious, future-obsessed Dubai is just the sort of place you might expect to be an early adopter of so-called advanced air mobility (AAM), including new hybrid- and all-electric eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft used for air taxi services, cargo deliveries, emergency medical support, and other public-service applications. After some early flight demonstrations a few years ago by eVTOL pioneers Volocopter and EHang, the trail appeared to go cold, until June when helicopter and business jet operator Falcon Aviation announced plans to launch eVTOL air-taxi services from the luxury resort Atlantis the Palm in 2026.
45% of Transportation and Logistics Planning Is for AP Automation
Transportation and logistics firms with soaring payables are embracing the automation trend. This is according to the new study “AP Automation: Transportation Companies Innovate To Drive Growth,” a PYMNTS and Routable collaboration, based on a survey of executives from transportation, shipping and logistics companies. According to the study,...
Gizmodo
Researchers Managed to Transfer Twice the Global Internet Traffic in a Single Second
Six months after researchers from Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) set a new data transfer record of 1.02 petabits per second, a team of researchers from the Technical University of Denmark and Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden has shattered that record, hitting 1.84 Pbit/s with a new chip that uses just a single laser. That’s the equivalent of moving “twice the total global Internet traffic,” all in one second.
Flying Magazine
Lilium Says eVTOL on Track for Certification
Lilium N.V. (Nasdaq: LILM), the Munich, Germany-based eVTOL developer, said it spent a total of about $72.2 million during the third quarter compared with $69.5 million during the previous quarter. The company said the increase reflects a “ramp-up in one-time supplier payments” and that its results are in line with its budget of $261.6 million for the year.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Pratt & Whitney achieves another milestone in the entry into service of Dassault Falcon
PW812D engine and Falcon 6X aircraft together will set the bar in fuel efficiency, performance and comfort. Pratt & Whitney Canada, a business unit of Pratt & Whitney, announced that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has certified the PW812D engine, designed to power the Dassault Falcon 6X business jet.
US grid operator asks households to cut electricity use amid difficulties in dangerous winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the United States is asking customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million people, asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances.Commercial and industrial power users have also been asked to cut back. Utility officials said simultaneous increased demand across its electric...
aiexpress.io
Value-added applications of environmental monitoring to animal husbandry in Taiwan Internet of Things News
In response to individuals’s concern over environmental high quality, the Taiwanese Authorities has initiated the ‘Civil IoT Taiwan’ mission, and entrusted the Industrial Expertise Analysis Institute (ITRI) to develop its capability in producing a Made in Taiwan (MIT) air monitoring sensor, which has been manufactured by Taiwanese firm, reminiscent of Imaginative and prescient, Inexperienced Concepts and ProBai.
CNBC
Self-driving truck startup Kodiak Robotics wins $50 million deal to help develop driverless Army vehicles
The company said it won a two-year, $49.9 million contract from the Defense Department to help develop automated combat vehicles for the U.S. Army. The vehicles will be tailored for reconnaissance, surveillance and other missions that would present a high risk to a human driver. The contract is part of...
SpaceNews.com
Mynaric, Redwire, BigBear.ai partner for DARPA’s laser communications program
WASHINGTON — Mynaric selected a cybersecurity tool from Redwire and BigBear.ai for an inter-satellite laser communications terminal it is developing for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the companies announced Dec. 6. Laser communications supplier Mynaric is designing an optical communications terminal for DARPA’s Space Based Adaptive Communications Node...
TechCrunch
Slingshot Aerospace closes Series A-2 to grow space situational awareness platform
Enter Slingshot Aerospace. The company is building a real-time “digital space twin” so that operators can keep their assets safe and secure while in orbit. Investors are certainly paying attention. The company has closed $40.85 million in Series A-2 funding, led by Sway Ventures and with participation from C16 Ventures, ATX Venture Partners, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Valor Equity Partners and Draper Associates. Slingshot also received a venture loan for an undisclosed amount from venture lending firm Horizon Technology Finance.
itbusinessnet.com
NASA Awards Eascra Biotech $1.8M for In-Space Manufacturing
Eascra partners with University of Connecticut and Axiom Space to develop in-space manufacturing processes. NASA Awards Eascra Biotech $1.8M for In-Space Manufacturing. Eascra partners with University of Connecticut and Axiom Space to develop in-space manufacturing processes. Boston (December 6, 2022) Eascra Biotech, a new start-up building the next generation of...
TechCrunch
Solana founders see now as a time to bridge the blockchain and the physical world
“It’s just a time of immense fear, but there’s immense opportunity,” Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, said to TechCrunch. “There’s a lot of signal and a lot of noise.”. Developers in the space who weathered the last crypto market cycle see Solana’s ability to handle...
agritechtomorrow.com
SPACE-TECH MEETS AGRI-TECH AS PLANS FOR NEW SPACE CLUSTER ARE REVEALED
A quiet revolution is happening on the farm: increasingly satellite-enabled technologies are steering tractors, directing the precision application of fertiliser, and mapping plant and soil health. The opportunities created at the intersection between agri-tech and space-tech and the new Space Cluster for Norfolk and Suffolk are to be discussed at an event on 26th January organised by Agri-TechE in partnership with the New Anglia LEP.
aiexpress.io
Howie Mandel gets a digital twin from DeepBrain AI
Howie Mandel is moving into the metaverse. DeepBrain AI has created a fairly practical AI model of comic and actor Mandel. DeepBrain AI, primarily based in South Korea and Palo Alto, California, calls its creation “AI Howie,” and it’s an interactive digital human and digital twin for immersive and personalised fan experiences. AI Howie mentions VentureBeat and talks to me within the hooked up movies.
WebMD
Get Ready to Share the Road with a Self-Driving Vehicle
Drivers around Silicon Valley have glanced out their car window to see the vehicle cruising alongside them has no one in the driver's seat. Tech companies in California have been testing their new self-driving vehicles, and similar experiments are hitting the road elsewhere as the new technology moves onto streets.
ship-technology.com
Leading Internet of Things (IoT) companies for the shipping industry
The Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the growing trends in many industries, including the shipping industry. IoT in the shipping industry has revolutionised the sector by providing real-time data that helps in optimising shipping operations. IoT-enabled devices such as sensors and GPS trackers provide useful data that can...
agritechtomorrow.com
Avirtech collaborates with Astrocast & advances Satellite IoT connectivity to boost the Southeast Asia AgriTech system
Avirtech Avirlink BIOTA and Astrocast SatIoT integration allow agribusiness better connectivity in areas with limited or no cellular connectivity, such as mountainous and nursery regions. Avirtech is a precision AgriTech leader in Southeast Asia, and Astrocast, a leading global nanosatellite IoT network operator, collaborates to advance Satellite IoT connectivity (SatIoT)...
helihub.com
Vertical Aerospace Appoints Chief Engineer
Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero-emissions aviation, announces it has further strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of David King as Chief Engineer. David joins in February 2023 and will be responsible for the technical development and overall performance of the Vertical’s VX4 electric aircraft, supervising every phase of the project from start to completion.
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: In an engineering lab at the University of Michigan, tiny robots, boats and bridges inspired by origami
The tiny robots start out flat, thin wafers of layered silicon, gold and plastic. It’s the heat created by an electric current that makes them fold along etched grooves, bending themselves into grippers, tiny boxes, even bee-sized origami cranes, moving in more complex ways that most microscale robots. This...
