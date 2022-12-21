Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Related
Yardbarker
When A Referee Called A Foul After Michael Jordan Told Him What Happened: "I Believe You"
Michael Jordan was undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars to ever play in the NBA. Jordan's best years in the league came when he donned the jersey of the Chicago Bulls for the most part of his career. Many thought that Jordan retired for good after winning the sixth NBA...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says Michael Jordan Is The Strongest Athlete Ever: "Hang Out 'Till 4 AM, Have Drinks, Play 18 Rounds Of Golf And Get 30 By Halftime"
Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time after all the impressive things he did for the Chicago Bulls. His Airness took the league to new heights with his impressive plays and desire to win every single game he played. Besides that fire to win at...
Yardbarker
Derrick Rose Made His Wife And Baby Mama Wear Matching Pajamas To Celebrate Christmas
Derrick Rose, just like the rest of the NBA world, is celebrating Christmas. This is a very special holiday for many people around the world, and Rose isn't an exception. Although he's not having the best time in New York, nothing is affecting the former NBA MVP, who is doing everything he can to have a nice time.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Shut Down A Fan Who Called Them Out Because They Beat The Warriors Without Stephen Curry
As of now, the Brooklyn Nets are in red-hot form and seem to rampage through any opponents that they face. It's no surprise that the Nets now have a 20-12 record and sit comfortably in the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference. The Brooklyn Nets' most recent game was against...
Yardbarker
Dominique Wilkins Was Shocked When Michael Jordan Cold-Bloodedly Walked In Hawks' Locker Room And Said: "Lace 'Em Up, It's Going To Be A Long Night"
Michael Jordan always had a killer instinct that gave him an edge over his opponents. He not only wanted to be better than everyone else, but he was also confident that he already was. Keeping that in mind, there's no doubt Jordan used to trash-talk his opponents from time to time.
Yardbarker
TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?
It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with an unlikely person
Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts To Ja Morant Getting His Signature Shoes: "It's A Sad Day Knowing Ja Will Never Hoop In The KD4s Again"
Ja Morant has announced big news today ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The 2022 NBA MIP is playing at a great level right now, leading his team to fight for the top spot in the Western Conference standings. He's ready to take...
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Says LeBron James Is Responsible For The Lakers Bad Season And Roster
LeBron James' individual performance has been one of the only positive aspects of the Los Angeles Lakers' season this year. There's no doubt that the superstar has been playing at a high level for the team this year, and he is currently averaging 27.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 6.6. APG.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Reacts To Rumors That He Will Leave The Chicago Bulls With 'Training Day' Video
The Chicago Bulls had finally found a solution to their struggles in the Eastern Conference by signing DeMar DeRozan last offseason and giving Zach LaVine a genuine co-star. In addition, the team signed Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso as well, while having traded for former All-Star Nikola Vucevic in February 2021.
Yardbarker
Trae Young's Dad Calls Out The Media Because They Want To Push His Son Out From The Atlanta Hawks
In just a few seasons in the NBA, Trae Young has already established himself as one of the best players in his position. Being a point guard, Young possesses a keen sense of scoring and finding his teammates for a great assist when required. Even after putting up big numbers...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Believes The Warriors Vs. Cavaliers Rematch In 2016 Is The Greatest Christmas Game In NBA History
Every season, there are a few days on the NBA calendar that stick out more than others. If you're an avid NBA fan, you already know that Christmas is one of the most important days for the league. For many, it's the point of the season when they start watching...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."
Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
Yardbarker
Lakers Get Good News About LeBron James & Russell Westbrook
It’s been a tough ride for the 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers. Darvin Ham’s team got off to a dreadful start to the season, and just when it seemed like they were heading in the right direction, things went south again. Anthony Davis’ injury has been a massive blow...
Yardbarker
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Trade Idea Of Zach LaVine And Alex Caruso To The Los Angeles Lakers
Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers has been doing the rounds, and a mock trade of him and Caruso playing for the Purple and Gold has had fans buzzing. The Lakers have been linked to the Chicago Bulls for over a month now. DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic were the targets earlier, and recent reports suggest that LaVine wanted to play for Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
Some Within Organization ‘Very Intrigued’ By Knicks’ Cam Reddish But Asking Price Needs To Come Down
The Los Angeles Lakers remain quiet regarding their plans to make changes ahead of the February trade deadline. There are a number of trades they could still pursue, but a below .500 start and a potentially long-term injury to Anthony Davis complicate matters. So while a big trade — like...
Yardbarker
Two-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers sooner than later. After a terrible start to the season, the Lakers are slowly but surely inching their way back into playoff contention as they close in on the midway point of the 2022-2023 season. They are 13-18, 2.5 games out of the last two spots for the NBA play-in tournament, and are a game over .500 over their last 15.
Yardbarker
Rival GM on Jae Crowder’s Suns Holdout: ‘You’re Not That Good, Bro’
Namely, because opposing teams seemingly aren’t all that desperate for his skills. At least, not if you ask one rival general manager, as relayed by veteran NBA writer Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports. Crowder, 32, is in the final year of his contract and holding out. Why, we’re not...
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Debunks Scottie Pippen’s Claims That LeBron James Lacks The "Clutch Gene"
LeBron James has been heavily criticized during his entire career, and more often than not, the things said about him are simply not true. The King has proven doubters wrong time and time again, and even one week before he turns 38, he's ready to continue this trend in the association.
Comments / 0