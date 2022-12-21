ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Panel recommends $474M heating aid package after hearing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A hastily assembled legislative panel voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a proposed $474 million heating assistance package following a public hearing that was demanded by Senate Republicans.

When lawmakers reconvene in two weeks, the full Maine Legislature will vote on the proposal. It calls for $450 relief payments to 880,000 Mainers, along with additional funding to supplement a federal heating assistance program, and for emergency heating and housing assistance.

Senate Republicans rejected Gov. Janet Mills’ proposal on the opening day of the legislatives session, calling for a public hearing to maintain transparency.

Senate Republican Leader Trey Stewart said there are still concerns about the proposal but said Republicans are willing to “swallow a bunch of provisions that are not favorable towards us” because they understand inflation and high heating costs have created an emergency.

Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, both Democrats, assembled a temporary appropriations committee and presided over the public hearing, which lasted more than five hours.

Lawmakers gather again on Jan. 4, when they’ll vote on the proposal. If the measure is approved, the state could then begin mailing out the first of the relief checks before the end of the month.

The bill calls for nearly $400 million to be used to provide $450 payments to an estimated 880,000 residents, adding up to $900 total for an average family. It also would provide $40 million to bolster the federal heating assistance program that’s administered through community action partnerships.

It also would include $10 million for emergency fuel assistance and $21 million to bolster an emergency relief housing fund to help people experiencing homelessness.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation system-wide across its 13 state footprint, including Pennsylvania, and said it is in touch with state government officials throughout the region. PJM asked electricity customers to set thermostats lower than usual, if health permits; postpone use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers; and turn off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances. Commercial and industrial power users have also been asked to cut back.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” its warning said. “Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, while drifting snow could lead to complete lane blockages.” The Weather Service also warned that travel could be treacherous further to the west in Montana and in north-central Idaho, forecasting the possibility of both snow and ice.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: eight, twenty; White Balls: four, ten) (nine, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 201,000,000.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

California 19-year-old arrested in bogus parking ticket scam

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California last week in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. The man put the false citations — which included a QR code linking potential victims to a website to pay a fine — on cars late Wednesday night, said Santa Cruz police. Investigators do not know how many fake tickets the man put on cars or how many victims may have paid the bogus fines. Police took the man into custody Thursday afternoon on suspicion of unlawful use of a computer system and attempted fraud. He denied receiving any payments.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy