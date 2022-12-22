Read full article on original website
3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
1 Hospitalized After Fire In Outer Sunset Early Friday
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) One person was hospitalized following a fire at a home in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the city's Fire Department. The one-alarm fire was reported at 1:34 a.m. in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the fire and the victim...
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
Earthquake hits Union City near Fremont in California’s Bay Area a day after 6.4magnitude led to deaths in the state
ANOTHER earthquake has hit California's Bay Area -- this time in Union City near Fremont. The quake comes as California continues to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Preliminary reports indicate that Wednesday's quake had a magnitude of 3.3. The quake was recorded at 6.22pm local time,...
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
Exceptionally high tides - known as king tides - are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area Dec. 22 to 24.
Wet end to 2022 possible as atmospheric river takes aim at West Coast
(CN) — As much of the United States reels from a paralyzing arctic blast, California and the West Coast is looking to the Pacific where an atmospheric river is shaping up to bring much needed rain to close out the year. A chance of showers begins across much of...
Timeline: Atmospheric river heading to Bay Area next week
A storm is heading to the Bay Area ahead of the New Year. Here's when you can expect showers:
Potent atmospheric river targeting Bay Area after balmy holiday weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Bay Area's reprieve from the stormy conditions that were ravaging the Midwest and Northeast on Friday will come to an end after a balmy holiday weekend.A storm system carrying with it a significant atmospheric river was forming in the frigid waters of the Gulf of Alaska and will bring heavy rain into the region beginning late Monday night.Researchers at Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes projected the stream to be a Cat. 3-4 on their scale of 1-5. "Signals for a potent atmospheric river event early next week continue to show promise...
The 3 most expensive San Francisco homes that didn't sell in 2022
2022 has been a tough year for luxury homes on the public market.
Sprouts to open new grocery store in Bay Area food desert
The development project also includes plans for a fast food drive-thru restaurant.
Woman in SF arrested in connection with deaths of two children
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have arrested a woman in connection with the deaths of two children in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood Friday. Paulesha Green, 34, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of homicide, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On Friday at...
Two Drivers Arrested During Dui Checkpoint
CONCORD (BCN) Two drivers were arrested Friday evening during a DUI checkpoint by the Concord Police Department. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license, according to a Concord police spokesperson. Funding for this DUI checkpoint was provided by a grant...
I barely survived the $95 soup at San Francisco’s Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar
Do you think you can take down a $95 bowl of soup?
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose School District Spends Art Grant On Salaries, Benefits
One East San Jose school district is receiving millions in state funding for the arts, but nearly 72% of it will go to staff salaries and benefits. The East Side Union High School District expects to receive $13.2 million in state funds but will use $9.5 million of it for "operational costs" which includes paying for retirement benefits, health care benefits and salaries.
The Daily 12-22-22 I barely survived San Francisco’s $95 soup
Chef Viet Nguyen has created a buzz for his restaurants with this extremely Instagramable bowl of pho known as "the Phozilla." Food influencers flock to Nguyen's Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar in San Mateo to get a look and taste of the purportedly 5-pound bowl of broth, mostly because it has a whole lobster and a gigantic beef rib the size of a small laptop sticking out of it. SFGATE’s Nico Madrigal-Yankowski visited the newly opened San Francisco outpost to take down the city's largest and most expensive bowl of soup... alone. "When I ordered the Phozilla for myself, our server immediately did a double take." Here's what happened.
'Critically ill' mountain lion cub found by California homeowner, rescued by Oakland Zoo
The zoo staff named the cub "Holly" in honor of the holidays.
Driver Arrested Friday In Connection With Dui Following Crash Into Creek
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa arrested a driver in connection with DUI Friday morning following a crash into a creek. Lorca Blanco, 28, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and DUI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
Nick’s Crispy Tacos in San Francisco to close after 20 years
The best way to eat at Nick's Crispy Tacos is to order a taco "Nick's Way."
The best San Francisco concerts of 2022
From the brightest pop star of our generation to a Beatle brought back from the dead.
San Jose Man Charged With Felony Drug Sales To Minors In Case Related To Overdose Of 15-Year-Old
A San Jose man has been charged with felony drug sales to minors in a case related the overdose of a 15-yeaer-old and sales to a group of Los Gatos High School students, the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office announced Friday. Prosecutors said Simon Armendariz, 23, was selling drugs to...
