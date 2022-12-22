ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, CA

KRON4 News

3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

1 Hospitalized After Fire In Outer Sunset Early Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) One person was hospitalized following a fire at a home in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the city's Fire Department. The one-alarm fire was reported at 1:34 a.m. in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the fire and the victim...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Potent atmospheric river targeting Bay Area after balmy holiday weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Bay Area's reprieve from the stormy conditions that were ravaging the Midwest and Northeast on Friday will come to an end after a balmy holiday weekend.A storm system carrying with it a significant atmospheric river was forming in the frigid waters of the Gulf of Alaska and will bring heavy rain into the region beginning late Monday night.Researchers at Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes projected the stream to be a Cat. 3-4 on their scale of 1-5.  "Signals for a potent atmospheric river event early next week continue to show promise...
ALASKA STATE
SFGate

Woman in SF arrested in connection with deaths of two children

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have arrested a woman in connection with the deaths of two children in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood Friday. Paulesha Green, 34, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of homicide, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On Friday at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Two Drivers Arrested During Dui Checkpoint

CONCORD (BCN) Two drivers were arrested Friday evening during a DUI checkpoint by the Concord Police Department. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license, according to a Concord police spokesperson. Funding for this DUI checkpoint was provided by a grant...
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose School District Spends Art Grant On Salaries, Benefits

One East San Jose school district is receiving millions in state funding for the arts, but nearly 72% of it will go to staff salaries and benefits. The East Side Union High School District expects to receive $13.2 million in state funds but will use $9.5 million of it for "operational costs" which includes paying for retirement benefits, health care benefits and salaries.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-22-22 I barely survived San Francisco’s $95 soup

Chef Viet Nguyen has created a buzz for his restaurants with this extremely Instagramable bowl of pho known as "the Phozilla." Food influencers flock to Nguyen's Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar in San Mateo to get a look and taste of the purportedly 5-pound bowl of broth, mostly because it has a whole lobster and a gigantic beef rib the size of a small laptop sticking out of it. SFGATE’s Nico Madrigal-Yankowski visited the newly opened San Francisco outpost to take down the city's largest and most expensive bowl of soup... alone. "When I ordered the Phozilla for myself, our server immediately did a double take." Here's what happened.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

