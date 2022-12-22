Read full article on original website
Extreme winds shut-in Mat-Su residents
Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights. Travelers in Anchorage face long wait times after weather conditions in Portland, Seattle, and here in Alaska cancelled many flights on Friday.
Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Airlines grounded at least 30 flights on Friday in the midst of extreme weather events. While Portland and Seattle dealt with freezing rain on Friday, Anchorage experienced wicked wind-speed events, with hundreds of flights coming in and out of Seattle also impacted by storm conditions in the Lower 48, leaving Alaskans who are currently out-of-state questioning how they will make it back home for the Christmas holiday.
Historic winds hit Southcentral Alaska
Historic winds hit Southcentral Alaska
Anchorage Assembly investigates after municipal manager fired
The plaintiff’s side set out to prove two things; that Eastman is a member of the Oath Keepers organization, and that the group attempted to overthrow the United States government during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. According to a community alert sent out by Anchorage police,...
Alaska couple catches moose losing antlers on doorbell camera. The Allgood News
Statewide slowdown in social services bring angst, not cheer, during holiday season. Families across Alaska reported experiencing significant delays in receiving state benefits and assistance over the last few months from SNAP to childcare support.
Eagle River Post Office Package Pick Up Long Lines
Added by atagliaferri on December 22, 2022. Christmas is almost here and long lines await if you’re heading to the post office to mail your holiday packages. Your Alaska Link’s La’shawn Donelson spent the day in one of those lines and as you’ll see, she wasn’t alone.
Can you drive from Anchorage to Fairbanks?
Fairbanks is a gateway to the great Alaskan wilderness on its doorstep, such as the trails and wildlife of the Chena River State Recreation Area. A little further gets you to Denali National Park, the home of North America's tallest mountain, Mount McKinley. The city itself is a hub of entertainment, fresh seafood and local culture, as well as being one of the best places to view the Northern Lights.
Polar bear cub wandering North Slope oil field is captured and sent to Alaska Zoo in Anchorage
A male polar bear cub rests in quarantine at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage. The cub was wandering alone in the Prudhoe Bay oil field, where it was first spotted in late November. For its own welfare and for the safety of the people working in the area, the animal was moved to the zoo, and will not return to the wild. (Photo by the Alaska Zoo/Provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
Santa checks in with Palmer reindeer ahead of big night
Santa checks in with Palmer reindeer ahead of big night
Delay on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion ends
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The delay for the Sullivan Arena mass congregate shelter to increase capacity has ended after some confusion between Mayor Dave Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly. A letter from Anchorage Assembly leadership was sent to members of the media requesting that a five-day waiting period be waived,...
Research Team Adding Crops to New Houston Solar Farm
A UAF research team wants to find out how well one plot of Alaska land can produce both solar power and vegetables. Vegetables, peonies, forage, and berries native to Alaska will grow between rows of modules of a new 8.5-megawatt solar photovoltaic array being developed in Houston. Researchers call it...
Alaska Zoo takes in orphaned Prudhoe Bay polar bear cub
An underweight polar bear cub roaming alone near oil drilling facilities at Prudhoe Bay last month has been taken to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage. The bear was first spotted around Thanksgiving eating foxes and, after a few days, observers confirmed that it was orphaned, according to David Gustine, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s polar bear program lead.
SNAP delays - clipped version
Bean's Cafe said with just $15 a day, they can provide three meals to one person a day. Bean's Cafe said their larger goal is to raise $50,000 before the end of the year.
Doorbell Cams Show Bright Fireball Streaking Across the Alaska Sky
Sometimes, doorbell cameras can capture incredible footage, and that’s the case here in Anchorage and Wasilla. Local cameras in this area caught a bright fireball flaring and lighting up the sky in this video. The video depicts a meteor shower fireball coursing down through the atmosphere at a fast...
Ousted Anchorage municipal manager says termination was ‘retaliation’
Ousted Anchorage municipal manager says termination was 'retaliation'
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
Ukrainian family reunites for Christmas in Anchorage for the first time since the war
Ukrainian family reunites for Christmas in Anchorage for the first time since the war
Snow buildup on Anchorage roads leaves drivers with fewer lanes and longer commutes
Anchorage resident Megan Premer said she was stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic in Midtown Tuesday evening. “I mean I stayed on Lake Otis for well over 30 minutes, because it was one lane,” she said “And then people were all getting out of work, trying to get in. I must have stayed at Tudor through the light three or four times.”
Coast Guard responds to fishing vessel in distress; 4 passengers including a dog onboard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Monday, Dec. 12, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Hunter Beaudoin responded to a call of a boat that was in distress. According to the Beaudoin, a 45-foot fishing vessel ran aground on Esther Island in Prince William Sound. When the Coast Guard arrived on the scene, there was already a tow boat working on securing the vessel. However, in a split moment, the boat separated from the tow boat and started heading right into a set of rocks, sending Beaudoin’s team right into action.
Strong winds continue Saturday, return Sunday afternoon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Roads remain dangerous and power outages persist into the Saturday evening in parts of Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley. 4:30 p.m. Saturday - Blizzard warnings extended, high winds expected to continue through the night. Strong winds are expected to continue in the Matanuska Valley from Palmer...
