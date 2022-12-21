ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

WSAZ

JJ Roberts returns home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former Cabell Midland star JJ Roberts will be playing much closer to home for his final two years of collegiate football. He announced earlier this week that he committed to play for Marshall after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. The 2019 state football player of the year spoke with WSAZ Sports on Thursday.
ONA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Church on fire in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A church is on fire in Sissonville, according to a Metro 911 supervisor. Crossroads Community Church is located at 1638 Martins Branch Road in Sissonville. Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department is responding to the fully involved fire. We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep clicking...
SISSONVILLE, WV
Williamson Daily News

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Dec. 19, 1794: A 40-acre tract of George Clendenin’s land was selected as the site of Charlestown, later renamed Charleston. Clendenin, born in Augusta County, Virginia, in 1746, was one of the first settlers in the Kanawha Valley. Through Clendenin’s influence the Virginia Assembly authorized the formation of Kanawha County from parts of Greenbrier and Montgomery counties in 1789.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Son fatally shoots father in Milton, West Virginia

UPDATE (8:21 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22): Milton Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mark Beilstein, the alleged shooter’s father. 23-year-old Jacob Beilstein, of Milton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment. UPDATE (7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. […]
MILTON, WV
beltmag.com

Wild and Wonderful Folklore of West Virginia

“I’m going back to West Virginia when this is over. There’s something ancient and deeply rooted in my soul. I like to think that I’ve left my ghost up one of those hollows and I’ll never be able to leave for good until I find it – and I don’t want to look for it because I might find it and have to leave.”
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Working structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is a working structure fire in Huntington. Dispatchers say the fire is in the 500 block of Chesapeake Street, and the call came in at 5:59 p.m. Crews believe the structure was abandoned. Cabell 911 says crews are having trouble getting water because the hydrant is […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Youth athletes allegedly suffer racial discrimination from general manager at West Virginia Holiday Inn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A team of youth football cheerleaders allegedly suffered racial discrimination from a South Charleston hotel in December, according to a report by the West Virginia Record. The parents of the student, named R.C. in court documents, claim allegations against Hope Carroll, the general manager of the hotel, and Chesapeake Hospitality LLC, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe

ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
yovenice.com

Venice Beach Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in West Virginia

A man has been arrested for the attempted murder of two tourists in Venice Beach over the summer. According to the LAPD, on July 30, 2022, the suspect, the suspect’s friend and two United Kingdom tourists were involved in a verbal argument outside a heavily populated bar on the 20 block of Windward Avenue.
SANTA MONICA, CA
wchsnetwork.com

WesBanco invests in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WesBanco Bank says it’s made a significant investment into downtown Charleston with its new financial center at 900 Lee Street. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday afternoon. WesBanco said the center “a perfect combination of the historic elements of the half-century old building and...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Driver loses control on icy street, crashes into home

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control due to slick conditions on Friday and crashed their vehicle into a home, according to Milton Police. Officers say during the crash, the vehicle slid through a fence and into a home along Stewart Street. In a post on social media, Milton...
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Father, son arrested for assaulting deputies in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man and his son were arrested in Pomeroy on Wednesday after deputies say they became combative with officers. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to Enterprise Rd. for a reported assault on an elderly male. They say that Caleb Ellis became physically resistant after deputies told him he […]
POMEROY, OH

