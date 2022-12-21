Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Related
WSAZ
JJ Roberts returns home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former Cabell Midland star JJ Roberts will be playing much closer to home for his final two years of collegiate football. He announced earlier this week that he committed to play for Marshall after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. The 2019 state football player of the year spoke with WSAZ Sports on Thursday.
Metro News
Eight additions highlight Marshall’s first day of early signing period
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s football program followed up Monday’s win in the Myrtle Beach Bowl win by adding to its future roster with a small recruiting class on the first day the early signing period. One of the eight signees in the early signing period already has...
Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
WSAZ
Church on fire in Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A church is on fire in Sissonville, according to a Metro 911 supervisor. Crossroads Community Church is located at 1638 Martins Branch Road in Sissonville. Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department is responding to the fully involved fire. We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep clicking...
wchsnetwork.com
Former Charleston attorney, murdered in North Carolina, remembered by friends
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of former Charleston attorney Patrick White remember his smile and inquisitive nature. White, 42, a native of Beckley, was shot and killed in his law office earlier this week in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was doing a mediation Monday when a client pulled a gun.
Williamson Daily News
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Dec. 19, 1794: A 40-acre tract of George Clendenin’s land was selected as the site of Charlestown, later renamed Charleston. Clendenin, born in Augusta County, Virginia, in 1746, was one of the first settlers in the Kanawha Valley. Through Clendenin’s influence the Virginia Assembly authorized the formation of Kanawha County from parts of Greenbrier and Montgomery counties in 1789.
Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
Son fatally shoots father in Milton, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:21 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22): Milton Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mark Beilstein, the alleged shooter’s father. 23-year-old Jacob Beilstein, of Milton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment. UPDATE (7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. […]
James Gritt, beloved West Virginia gardener and entrepreneur, dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved, former Putnam County gardener and Capitol Market vendor has passed away, Gritt’s Midway Greenhouse said on Tuesday. According to the obituary, James (Jim) Gritt, 80, of Lake Mary, Florida, died from lung cancer on Sunday. Gritt graduated from Buffalo High School in West Virginia, his obituary says. He was […]
Remembering The Death Of Hank Williams, Country Music’s First Megastar
Just before sunrise on January 1, 1953, a sleek baby-blue Cadillac pulled into a gas station in Oak Hill, West Virginia. In the backseat, Hank Williams was found lying unresponsively and apparently dead for several hours. The country music superstar was slated to perform at the Municipal Auditorium in Charleston,...
beltmag.com
Wild and Wonderful Folklore of West Virginia
“I’m going back to West Virginia when this is over. There’s something ancient and deeply rooted in my soul. I like to think that I’ve left my ghost up one of those hollows and I’ll never be able to leave for good until I find it – and I don’t want to look for it because I might find it and have to leave.”
Working structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is a working structure fire in Huntington. Dispatchers say the fire is in the 500 block of Chesapeake Street, and the call came in at 5:59 p.m. Crews believe the structure was abandoned. Cabell 911 says crews are having trouble getting water because the hydrant is […]
Youth athletes allegedly suffer racial discrimination from general manager at West Virginia Holiday Inn
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A team of youth football cheerleaders allegedly suffered racial discrimination from a South Charleston hotel in December, according to a report by the West Virginia Record. The parents of the student, named R.C. in court documents, claim allegations against Hope Carroll, the general manager of the hotel, and Chesapeake Hospitality LLC, […]
WDTV
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
yovenice.com
Venice Beach Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in West Virginia
A man has been arrested for the attempted murder of two tourists in Venice Beach over the summer. According to the LAPD, on July 30, 2022, the suspect, the suspect’s friend and two United Kingdom tourists were involved in a verbal argument outside a heavily populated bar on the 20 block of Windward Avenue.
woay.com
Super Duke’s All-American Grill holds ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Crossroads Mall
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – While it has been open for a little over a month now, Super Duke’s All-American Grill finally got to gather for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Located inside the Crossroads Mall, the restaurant’s centerpiece is its gourmet burgers, but also...
wchsnetwork.com
WesBanco invests in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WesBanco Bank says it’s made a significant investment into downtown Charleston with its new financial center at 900 Lee Street. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday afternoon. WesBanco said the center “a perfect combination of the historic elements of the half-century old building and...
WTAP
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker killed while restoring power from winter storm
RIO GRANDE, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to its Facebook page, a lineman working for the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative died while working to restore power following the winter storm. The name of the person killed has not been released, and no other details are being released at this time to...
WSAZ
Driver loses control on icy street, crashes into home
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control due to slick conditions on Friday and crashed their vehicle into a home, according to Milton Police. Officers say during the crash, the vehicle slid through a fence and into a home along Stewart Street. In a post on social media, Milton...
Father, son arrested for assaulting deputies in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man and his son were arrested in Pomeroy on Wednesday after deputies say they became combative with officers. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to Enterprise Rd. for a reported assault on an elderly male. They say that Caleb Ellis became physically resistant after deputies told him he […]
Comments / 0