Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Long Beach Poly Football Hosts Signing Day For Daylen Austin, Dom Lolesio
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. Long Beach Poly’s football...
Football: Millikan’s Myles Jackson, Nygel Osborne Sign NLI’s on Early Signing Day
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. A pair of Millikan Rams made their college commitments official on Wednesday afternoon, as quarterback Myles Jackson and running back Nygel Osborne signed their National Letters of Intent (NLI) during the first day of the early signing period.
Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon
UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
Losing the recruiting battle for Matayo Uiagalelei shows Lincoln Riley still has work to do at USC
Matayo Uiagalelei is one of the most highly-touted high school prospects in the country and was one of the few elite players who hadn’t at least verbally committed before Wednesday’s early signing day. The USC Trojans were in the running to land the No. 2 ranked edge rusher...
USC Trojans add 19 football recruits on Early National Signing Day 2022 (full list)
The USC Trojans added 19 high school football recruits from the class of 2023 in the early signing window concluding on Wednesday. Highlighting the Trojans’ recruiting class are quarterback and ESPN No. 1 overall player Malachi Nelson out of Los Alamitos High School and five-star wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon.
NBC Los Angeles
Vikki Vargas Signs Off From Orange County One Last Time
Vikki Vargas, the veteran reporter and NBC4 Orange County bureau chief, has enjoyed 40 years of telling stories about the community where she grew up, went to school and raised her daughter. After four decades of what she calls an “unconventional career,” Vargas is putting down the NBC4 microphone....
pasadenaweekly.com
Rose Queen Bella Ballard is proud of her court
Bella Ballard sees her role as the 104th Rose Queen as a “huge honor and responsibility,” one she never thought she would achieve. “Every day, I take it as an opportunity to not only be the best version of myself, but to be a role model in the community,” said Ballard, a 17-year-old senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school.
coloradoboulevard.net
A Local Pasadena Bookstore With 50,000 Titles In-Stock
Thirty years ago, Book Alley started in an Old Pasadena alley. Twenty years ago, Tom Rogers bought the business and moved to a much larger building at 1252 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena. Owning and managing a bookstore was a natural fit for Rogers. He started his “book” career working for...
A New Taco Spot to Open in Azusa
A liquor license filed with The State of California details an eatery called Senor Esparza Tacos heading for Irwindale Avenue
USC accused of gaming, misrepresenting education school rankings: WSJ
The University of Southern California is facing a lawsuit that alleges the school intentionally misled U.S. News & World Report and prospective students, the Wall Street Journal reports. USC and a contractor, 2U, are accused of using information about USC’s Rossier School of Education and claiming it applied to the online programs offered by the […]
Ex-gang member dubbed 'Cholo Claus' gives back to East LA - a community he once stole from
An ex-gang member dubbed himself 'Cholo Claus,' and he is giving back to East Los Angeles, a community he once stole from.
tribetribune.com
Frank says goodbye to FUHS
“Gangs getting out of control, helicopter cops flying over my parent’s house every day, constant drive-by shootings,” said campus supervisor Frank Ramirez, who grew up in Santa Ana. “The 80s and 90s were a rough time. It was tough coming home from work late at night because you never knew what to expect, you know?”
brentwoodnewsla.com
Brentwood Restaurant Named One of 101 Best LA Restaurants
A.O.C. included in LA Times 101 Best Restaurants list. A Brentwood restaurant has been named by the Los Angeles Times as one of the 101 best restaurants in the city. A.O.C. Wine Bar, with locations in West Hollywood and Brentwood, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a post on its Instagram page on December 8th. It was also the day that the LA Times 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles list was released, so the post also celebrated AOC’s inclusion in this exceptional list. AOC posted this, “Happy 20th Anniversary to us!! Thank you @bill_addison + @latimesfood -we are beyond thrilled!! 🙏🏼” that specifically thanked Bill Addison, the chief Los Angeles Times food critic.
iheart.com
Ferrari Split In Half During Horrific Crash In Southern California PHOTOS
One person was killed in a collision involving several vehicles, including a Ferrari, in Silverado Canyon. KTLA says the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released. The crash was first reported around 3:41 p.m. along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon,...
NBC Los Angeles
An East LA Army Colonel Made It Home Just In Time for the Holidays
Many of the country's service members are often away from their families during the holidays. An East LA Army colonel knows that feeling all too well, but this year she's home right in time to celebrate Christmas with her loved ones. There are three generations of women in the Moreno...
foxla.com
Timeline: King Tide waves forecast for Southern California
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - As the holiday week gets underway, beachgoers in Orange County can expect King Tide waves to hit several beaches. The large waves are predicted to start Wednesday, with the largest tides of over 7 feet expected by Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
palisadesnews.com
Deceased Person Found on Pacific Palisades Trail
A hiker Thursday encountered a deceased person on a Pacific Palisades trail. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported Thursday around 3 p.m. around 17981 W Surfview Lane, around the Los Liones trailhead, when a hiker encountered a deceased person on a trail. LAFD crews...
citywatchla.com
Best Neighborhoods to Live in Los Angeles
Whether you're looking for a trendy spot in the heart of the action or a more quiet enclave to call home, there's a neighborhood perfect for you. To help make your decision a little bit easier, we've put together a list of the 10 best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles. From trendy and hip to family-friendly and suburban, we've got you covered. Read on for our picks!
Eater
The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022
Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
Legendary South LA chef asks for donations after his home burns down
With his friendly smile and cheerful attitude, you would never know Keither Garrett, better known as Chef Ocho, just lost most of everything he owned on Sunday."She's like 'Come home now. The house is on fire,'" Garrett recalled. Garrett, the owner of the food truck: All Flavor No Grease, was in South Los Angeles dressed up as Santa Claus and giving out presents to the kids when he got the call. "I didn't even get the chance to hang up," he said. "I let the phone fall down and got home as fast as possible." Garrett said his pregnant girlfriend just got back...
