Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini loss to Missouri
The Illinois basketball team has been struggling lately, and those struggles continued to be inflamed on Thursday night against Missouri. I would argue this was one of the worst games for the Illini since Brad Underwood took over the program. Even in the 12-win campaign in year two, there were glimpses of hope. But this program is not only losing games, but we are losing them in a disappointing fashion.
College Basketball Odds: Illinois vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022
The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Missouri Tigers in St. Louis. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Illinois Missouri prediction and pick. The Braggin’ Rights game is annually one of the most contentious, lively, fiercely-played games in college basketball. Illinois and Missouri gather in St. Louis for a game which regularly draws a good crowd and generates a lot of energy. Both schools look forward to this game and get after it on the court.
scoopswithdannymac.com
Bernie: Mizzou Gives Illinois a Basketball Chemistry Lesson. And a Beatdown.
In sports we hear and read a lot about team culture, and chemistry and identity. Another cliche is “playing for each other.” These words and terms are overused to the point of becoming trivial and redundant. We don’t need to talk about these things as much as we...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood highlights areas of improvement for Illini following disappointing loss in Braggin’ Rights series to Missouri
Brad Underwood knows there’s improvements to be made after Illinois took a beatdown at the hands of Missouri on Thursday. On Thursday, the Tigers and Illini met up in St. Louis for the annual Braggin’ Rights matchup. Last year, the Illini took home the win for the first time in four years. Illinois entered the matchup No. 16 with an 8-3 record this season.
thecutoffnews.com
BenFred: Dressed for success, Mizzou coach Dennis Gates is rewriting optimistic expectations for debut season
The first edition of Dennis Gates’ Tigers turning their first shot at Braggin’ Rights into a victory against No. 16 Illinois would have been a surprise, considering they were 6.5 point underdogs in the eyes of Las Vegas, but maybe they could pull off a win, right?. The...
advantagenews.com
Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban
The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
tonyspicks.com
Illinois Fighting Illini vs Missouri Tigers 12/22/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The 16 Illinois Fighting Illini will face off with the Missouri Tigers at Enterprise Center on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. Illinois enters this encounter with an 8-3 mark for the year. They now average 78.1 points per game, ranking 77th nationally, while shooting 46.9% from the field.
25newsnow.com
Washington’s mayor on list of potential candidates for vacant State Senate seat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Republican Party chairs for 13 area counties are releasing details how they will fill the Illinois State Senate seat vacated by Bloomington’s Jason Barickman, and some familiar names in Central Illinois politics are apparently interested in replacing him for a two-year term. Barickman officially...
advantagenews.com
Scattered power outages overnight
Some Ameren customers have had to deal with scattered power outages overnight. Crews were out, along with the Roxana Fire Department, in the 300 block of Old Edwardsville Road with a large power line down. The outage impacted parts of Roxana, Wood River and into Edwardsville and Glen Carbon on Thursday evening but has since been restored.
Man receives state sentence for 2019 murder of Illinois state trooper
One year after being sentenced in federal court for the murder of an Illinois State Trooper, an East St. Louis man appeared in St. Clair County Court on Wednesday to be sentenced in the killing.
1470 WMBD
Fire destroyed Chillicothe home
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – No one was injured in a house fire in Chillicothe Thursday evening that saw firefighters battling the blaze and the elements. The fire occurred on North Bradley Street. Firefighters from Chillicothe were assisted by five other departments in putting the fire out. Chief Marvin Roderick tells...
Central Illinois Proud
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
missourinetwork.tv
If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.
Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
fightingillini.com
Event Schedule Set for Reliaquest Bowl Week in Tampa
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Fighting Illini fans traveling to Tampa for the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl will find a robust week of events planned by both the bowl committee and the University of Illinois. Enjoy spending time with fellow members of the Illini FamILLy as the football team squares off against Mississippi State on Jan. 2.
timestribunenews.com
Rader bound for SWIC Blue Storm Soccer
Triad senior Max Rader recently committed to Southwestern Illinois College’s soccer squad. Rader spoke on his decision to join the Blue Storm, “They are close to home and have a great soccer program with good coaching.”. His commitment comes after a successful season in net with Triad. Over...
edglentoday.com
The Million Dollar Drag Race is Moving to World Wide Technology Raceway
ST. LOUIS – Next season there will be one million exciting reasons to head to the Midwest as World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will become the new host venue for the 28th annual Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Drag Race on September 12-16, 2023. Folk Promotions considered countless...
starvedrock.media
St. Louis man sentenced for Madison County murder of friend he thought set him up
MARYVILLE — A St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to 34 years in prison for the Metro East murder of a friend he mistakenly suspected of setting him up, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Danyiel M. Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of first-degree...
earnthenecklace.com
Dan Gray Leaving FOX 2 News: Is the KPLR-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?
Dan Gray is a great example of professionalism and positivity. With more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, Gray has covered everything from politics and science to religion. He is undoubtedly an icon for his viewers in St. Louis, Missouri. Now, veteran anchor Dan Gray is leaving FOX 2 News after 15 years. Since then, St. Louis residents have had questions about his departure from KPLR-TV. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.
