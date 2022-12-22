Afghan Adjustment Act, advocated for by students and ASUC, failed to be included in 2023 federal omnibus bill

About 9 million Americans with student loans who had applied for the Biden administration's student-debt forgiveness program mistakenly received emails last month that said their applications had been approved. The messages were part of updates the Department of Education issued in November to inform 16 million debt relief applicants that they had been approved to have up to $20,000 forgiven. But an additional 9 million people received emails saying they had received loan forgiveness when they had not been approved for relief because the process was halted due to legal challenges, according to officials. And others who hadn't yet applied for...

16 DAYS AGO