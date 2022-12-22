Afghan Adjustment Act, advocated for by students and ASUC, failed to be included in 2023 federal omnibus bill

Read full article on original website
Biden's student-loan forgiveness might not be doomed if the Supreme Court strikes it down — he could take another legal path
There might be another legal route for Biden's student-debt relief if lawsuits currently blocking the plan are successful.
americanmilitarynews.com
Congress to pass $1.7 trillion bill while $31 trillion in debt; rushes 4,000+ pages days before deadline
Congress is racing against Mother Nature and a government shutdown to pass a $1.7 trillion spending bill spanning more than 4,000 pages, even as lawmakers complain there’s no time to process what’s actually being funded. The massive spending bill comes as the U.S. is already more than $31 trillion debt.
Supreme Court to keep Biden’s student loan cancellation blocked for now
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Thursday to decide whether the Biden administration can broadly cancel student loans, keeping the program blocked for now but signaling a final answer by early summer. That’s about two months before the newly extended pause on loan repayments is set to expire....
Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. “It’s about everything you worked...
This college student was among the 'invisible' homeless. Now, a creative housing fix is helping her stay in school
Nineteen-year-old Isabella Zaldaña dreams of becoming a nurse. And as a student at this city's selective Manhattan Hunter Science High School, she was on her way.
US News and World Report
Biden Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Pause Second Ruling Against Student Debt Plan
(Reuters) - A day after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments over the legality of President Joe Biden plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, his administration on Friday asked the justices to put on hold a judge's ruling in a separate case that found the program unlawful.
9 million student-loan borrowers got an email in November with the wrong subject line informing them their debt relief has been approved. Corrections are coming.
An Education Dept. contractor told Insider an email mistakenly telling borrowers their student-debt relief is approved was a result of "human error."
Adam Schiff Says One Part Of Jan. 6 Hasn't Gotten Nearly Enough Attention
Schiff, a member of the Jan. 6 committee, wrote that Republicans are receiving “scant attention” for their votes to overturn the 2020 election.
bestcolleges.com
Watchdog: Few Colleges Accurately Disclose Cost of Attendance
The Government Accountability Office found that financial aid offers generally lack the information needed for many students to determine whether an institution is affordable for them. Edited by. Published December 7, 2022. The Government Accountability Office analyzed financial aid offers from 176 colleges in the U.S. for this report. It...
CNBC
What to know about the two student loan forgiveness cases the Supreme Court will hear legal arguments on in February
Two of the legal challenges brought against President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan have reached the U.S. Supreme Court. Here's what you need to know about the cases, which will be heard on Feb. 28. Two of the legal challenges brought against President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan...
BBC
'Every penny' of strikers' lost pay must help students, says union
A university union wants "every penny" that would have gone to striking staff to help students in financial hardship. The University and College Union (UCU) has written to the University of the West England University (UWE) with the plea. It came after hundreds of staff walked out for three days...
Department of Education: Millions told student loan relief was approved in error
The Department of Education wrongly told millions of student loan borrowers that their student debt relief requests had been approved.
Millions wrongly told they were approved for debt forgiveness
About 9 million Americans with student loans who had applied for the Biden administration's student-debt forgiveness program mistakenly received emails last month that said their applications had been approved. The messages were part of updates the Department of Education issued in November to inform 16 million debt relief applicants that they had been approved to have up to $20,000 forgiven. But an additional 9 million people received emails saying they had received loan forgiveness when they had not been approved for relief because the process was halted due to legal challenges, according to officials. And others who hadn't yet applied for...
US News and World Report
Get a Jump-Start on Applying to U.S. Colleges as an International Student
Sitashma Parajuli from Nepal knows a thing or two about being prepared as a prospective international student. She applied to U.S. colleges twice: first during her senior year in high school and then again after her gap year. The second time she didn't have help from her high school counselor.
itechpost.com
Several US Universities Restrict Access to TikTok on Campus
Following the government's move to ban TikTok in several states, some universities decided to follow the suit. Several academic institutions now restrict the social media app on computers and Wi-Fi networks on campus. According to CNET, the move is made out of concern that the social media app reports user...
AZFamily
Arizona judge throws out restraining order against Prop 209, designed for medical debt relief
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Maricopa County judge has denied a challenge to Proposition 209, which is designed to give medical debt relief to tens of thousands of Arizonans. Officially called the “Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act,” the bill says it is meant to protect “household goods and bank accounts, plus family vehicles,” from those trapped with thousands of dollars of medical bills. The measure lowers the maximum interest rate from 10% to 3%, and issues protections for property from being seized or garnished. After the law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, only 10% of a person’s disposable wages will be subject to garnishment.
Student Aid: Pell Grant Maximum To Hit Nearly $7,400 for 2023 Upon Spending Bill Approval
College students who qualify for federal Pell Grants could see a big payment boost in 2023 if Congress approves the $1.7 trillion spending bill currently under consideration. See: 9 Million Got...
Federal Student Aid reverses course on some relief approvals
Many student loan borrowers were left confused Tuesday morning after receiving an email reversing course on their student debt relief applications. The email, from Federal Student Aid, referred to the one-time relief plan that the Biden administration rolled out in August and – in recent months – put on hold following legal challenges.
k12dive.com
Survey: Adults rate their education higher compared to today’s schooling
Only 25% of adult respondents to a Yahoo! News and YouGov poll said U.S. students today are receiving a better education than they did. Democrat respondents were more likely to say today's students are getting a better education, at 40%, compared to Republican respondents at 16%. Just over half of...
