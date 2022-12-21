Read full article on original website
Putin says he is ready to negotiate ‘with everyone involved’ over Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he’s ready to negotiate “with everyone involved” in the war with Ukraine. Putin told a Russian news reporter in an interview that aired on Russian media on Sunday that the Kremlin is ready to negotiate but their enemy are the ones refusing to talk. The comments from the Russian…
Action News Jax
Buses from Texas drop off migrants in frigid Washington, DC
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus dropoffs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
3 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women
Three major international aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country's Taliban rulers to ban women from working at NGO's.
