After an extensive national search, Idaho State University has named Brian Sagendorf Vice President for Operations. Sagendorf has served as interim Vice President for Operations since January 2022. In his position, he supports several units on campus, including Human Resources, Environmental Health, Safety and Sustainability, Public Safety, Facilities Services, and University Events. Prior to this interim role, Sagendorf served as Idaho State University's Chief HR Officer since 2013. In that role, he led the Human Resources team to provide services for nearly 1,800 full-time university faculty and staff. As Chief HR Officer, Sagendorf worked extensively with executive leadership, both at the University and state level, to develop and implement HR policy.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO