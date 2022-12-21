Read full article on original website
ISU Social Work Practicums Help Student Find Her Career Path
An important part of the social work program at Idaho State University is the practicum experience. According to JoAnn Martinez, Social Work Field Director at ISU who oversees the practicum work of students in the program, the Department of Social Work currently has 64 students placed in various agencies across the state doing field practicums.
National Guard Provides Additional Support to the Construction Combine
The National Guard has been involved in the Construction Combine since its inception in 2018. Initially, the Guard's involvement was defined by their ability to provide power, in the form of large generators, for the combine. As the Construction Combine grew, so did the support of the National Guard. The...
Brian Sagendorf Named Vice President for Operations
After an extensive national search, Idaho State University has named Brian Sagendorf Vice President for Operations. Sagendorf has served as interim Vice President for Operations since January 2022. In his position, he supports several units on campus, including Human Resources, Environmental Health, Safety and Sustainability, Public Safety, Facilities Services, and University Events. Prior to this interim role, Sagendorf served as Idaho State University's Chief HR Officer since 2013. In that role, he led the Human Resources team to provide services for nearly 1,800 full-time university faculty and staff. As Chief HR Officer, Sagendorf worked extensively with executive leadership, both at the University and state level, to develop and implement HR policy.
Reminder: Tuition Reduction Forms Due
As part of our total compensation package, benefited employees and their spouses are eligible for a tuition reduction benefit to pay only $5 per credit plus a $20 registration fee per semester. Also, one qualifying dependent may have their tuition reduced by 50 percent per semester. Please see the forms linked below for more information and considerations regarding other fees and potential tax consequences.
