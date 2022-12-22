A farm real estate appraiser says buyers and sellers have been benefiting from historically high farmland prices. Jim Rothermich is the vice president of Iowa Appraisal. “There’s more opportunities to buy land, and the high prices are jarring some of that land loose that has been held in tight hands for 50-to-100 years,” he said. “There were several farms sold this summer and fall that were held over 100 years in families.”

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO