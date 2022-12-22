Read full article on original website
Related
wisfarmer.com
WI launches latest review of standards to regulate siting, expansion of livestock farms
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is launching the latest review of standards used to regulate siting and expansion of large livestock farms. A committee met for the first time Thursday, Dec. 22 as part of the review, which was broadcast on Wisconsin Eye. Every four years,...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Signals Willingness To Compromise With Republicans On Medical Marijuana
Wisconsin’s Democratic governor said he thinks Republicans who control the state legislature may be willing to work with him to legalize medical marijuana in 2023. In an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio on Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers (D) said there is “no question” that he will again include recreational cannabis legalization in the biennial budget request he submits to the legislature early next year, but indicated his willingness to proceed with a more limited medical marijuana program if GOP leaders remain unwilling to end prohibition altogether.
wpr.org
When it comes to big budget surpluses, Wisconsin has plenty of company
Wisconsin's projected budget surplus is massive. Game-changing. Historic. And compared to other states around the country, it's kind of ordinary. The factors that helped build a projected $6.6 billion surplus in Wisconsin were not isolated to one state, it turns out. Throughout the country, a combination of strong economic growth and an influx in federal aid have left states with more financial reserves than most expected.
captimes.com
Robin Vos aims for ‘reset button’ with Tony Evers in Wisconsin budget
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has one proposal for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as they prepare to negotiate the state's 2023-25 budget: Don't waste our time, and we won't waste yours. The Rochester Republican — who has led the state Assembly for a decade — said he’s opting to “hit...
wpr.org
Embattled former chair of Wisconsin Natural Resources Board resigns
The embattled former chair of Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board said he’s resigning after refusing to step down at the end of his term for more than a year. Dr. Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist and businessman, said he intends to leave the board on Dec. 30. In a...
radioplusinfo.com
12-24-22 governor evers declare energy emergency
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #181 declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. Due to the below-average temperatures, accumulating and blowing snow throughout the state, deliveries of liquid fuels for home heating shipped by truck, barge, and particularly rail, are limited. Additionally, since Wisconsin had several weather-related power outages recently, and more could occur from this weather event due to downed trees and ice on lines, eliminating barriers for energy emergency responders is essential, especially for out-of-state line workers. Executive Order #181 will allow for the swift and efficient delivery of fuel products, as well as streamlined restoration efforts in the event of significant power outages throughout the state. “Over the past days and weeks, Wisconsinites across the state have braved snow and ice storms, with more the next couple of days, combined with high winds and extremely cold temperatures. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” said Gov. Evers. “Getting liquid fuel products moving now to those who need it and making it as easy as possible for utility crews to restore power, if needed, will help our folks stay safe.” According to the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, multiple liquid fuel terminals across the state have reported limited product supplies for distribution, and utilities indicated the potential for mutual aid response from out of state. Issuing Executive Order #181 will provide a 10-day waiver from specific federal and state requirements for those providing energy emergency response supplies, which will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related delays and quicker arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers. Executive Order #181 is available here.
captimes.com
Letter | Reverse gerrymandering could flip state
Dear Editor: Wisconsin towns are struggling, but adding new Wisconsinites to boost economic development could come from an unexpected source: reverse gerrymandering. If Wisconsin can't get fair maps, progressives and their organizations should build programs and incentives to get people from unaffordable coastal cities to move to legislative districts with tight margins to flip the state Assembly and Senate. The upshot (in addition to a state whose government reflects its citizenry) is an influx of tax-paying, working state citizens.
Wisconsin DNR issues final certificate of closure to Flambeau mine
After determining that Flambeau Mining Company has met its obligations under an approved reclamation plan, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a reclamation certificate to the company for the remainder of the mining site in Rusk County. An assessment of Stream ‘C’, an intermittent contaminated stream in the area,...
adastraradio.com
Funding for conservation in the ’23 Farm Bill uncertain
A state farm bureau organization says USDA’s investments in climate-smart practices could reshape the conservation title in the next farm bill. Jordan Dux, senior director of national affairs with Nebraska Farm Bureau says lawmakers may not authorize additional funding for Title II. “I think we’re going to see the same pot of money, frankly. It’s going to be the same Inflation Reduction Act money. The $20 million has not been spent.”
Does Tony Evers want to use 10% of the Wisconsin state budget surplus to cut taxes?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Democratic Gov. Tony...
Gov. Evers wants more shared revenue, not sure about how to get it
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor says he wants to provide local governments with more state money next year. But he’s not saying how he plans to convince Republican lawmakers to go along. During a series of interviews and appearances this week, Gov. Tony Evers reiterated that...
Can I own a machine gun in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) — Gun rights are in flux throughout the nation, with many groups attempting to ban assault rifles from the streets. Because of this, many residents are left wondering what gun laws in their state looks like. Wisconsin residents might be wondering if they can own a machine gun for home defense. The short answer, […]
The Time Wisconsin Tried To Steal The Upper Peninsula
The ties between the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin have always been close, and once The Badger State made a part of the U.P. an offer to come on over. The Wisconsin State Legislature Made An Offer In 1921. In late January 1921, the Wisconsin Sate Legislature made a joint resolution...
WSAW
Aspirus settling federal retirement plan lawsuit at $1.5 million
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus employees received letters this week as Aspirus works to settle a 2021 class action lawsuit at $1.5 million. Kimberly Traczyk, a psychiatric physician assistant filed the lawsuit in Michigan in April 2021 alleging that Aspirus violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The suit claims Aspirus breached its fiduciary duties to its retirement plan and its participants by having the plan incur higher administrative fees and investment expenses than reasonable and necessary.
Wisconsin ends 2022 with record amount of money
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is ending 2022 with a record amount of money in the bank. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday said the state is ending the year with a record $4.6 billion in its general fund. The cash is part of what is expected to be a record $6.6 billion budget surplus by the end of next year, and an even larger $8.4 billion surplus by the end of the year after that.
Abortion ban changes split Wisconsin GOP under veto threat
Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of their Democratic governor's pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state’s 173-year-old ban in place. Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats are suing to overturn the state abortion ban. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday that he will push for passage of a bill granting clear exceptions to protect the life and health of the mother and in cases of rape and incest. But Senate Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says he won't bring forward such a bill because it's a tough vote for Republicans to take.
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. December 15, 2022. Editorial: Steps toward PFAS regulations make sense. Wisconsin regulators’ move to develop rules on PFAS contamination in groundwater is not a surprise. The attention to the chemicals’ contamination of water supplies has grown considerably in recent years, and it’s certainly an issue for the state.
news8000.com
We Energies customers asked to immediately conserve natural gas due to supply shortage
MADISON, Wis. — We Energies customers are being asked to immediately lower their thermostats to help reduce natural gas usage following a “significant equipment failure” affecting one of the company’s suppliers. In a statement on its website, We Energies said the pipeline is one of multiple...
13 of the Coolest Campgrounds with Water Parks in Wisconsin!
These Wisconsin campgrounds and RV parks are custom-made for a fun summer vacation! Start your planning now and book early in the year to ensure that you’ll be able to visit one of these amazing destinations for next-level family camping adventures. Many of these locations offer so much entertainment...
northernnewsnow.com
Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Douglas County, Hayward
Wisconsin- Trails are starting to open! Bayfield, Vilas and Oneida County trails are open as of December 23. Iron County Trails opened last week. Douglas County is also opening trails but is warning riders of potential obstacles and closures. Each country said they’ve been dealing with overwhelming snowfall in the past two weeks and many trails are experiencing fallen trees and debris. They added with heavy snowpack to be careful crossing lakes and rivers due to weak ice. Ashland, Washburn and Sawyer County’s say they are still dealing with too much snow and trails will remain closed.
Comments / 1