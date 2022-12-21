ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cityofmentor.com

Aqua offers tips to keep pipes from freezing this winter

As colder weather approaches, Aqua is reminding homeowners that they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing this winter. “Sustained freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing and cause your pipes to freeze or rupture,” says Aqua Ohio President Bob Davis. “It’s critical to know how to prepare ahead of severe weather and during below-freezing periods so you’re not facing significant damage and service interruptions. Fortunately, there are simple steps that homeowners can take to ensure their water remains flowing all winter long.”
spectrumnews1.com

Tips for staying warm safely if power goes out during storm

MENTOR, Ohio — The impending winter storm will bring high winds that could knock out power, so fire departments want everyone to know how to heat their home safely if that happens. Mentor Fire Department officials said gas appliances and generators are safe to use during a power outage,...
MENTOR, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bitter winter can be dangerous for pets too

Ohio families are preparing for the extreme winter blast that's headed our way. Not only can these conditions be dangerous for people, they are often deadly for pets. Our Mindy Drayer talks with Sharon Harvey, the President/CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League to share the realities of how harsh winter weather can be and offer a plea to anyone who sees a companion animal left out in the cold.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Canine flu: These are the symptoms to watch for

CLEVELAND — You might not be the only one who is feeling a little under the weather these days. Your dog could be, too. Veterinarians across the United States are keeping a close eye on respiratory illnesses -- including canine influenza. It is highly contagious and is spread from...
CLEVELAND, OH
orthospinenews.com

University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System

CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Flights in and out of Cleveland likely to resume Saturday

There likely won’t be any flights going in or out of Cleveland tonight due to the storm. But there is hope that could change tomorrow. Most flights coming to or going out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were canceled today. People likely won’t be able to catch a flight tonight or even early tomorrow, Commissioner of Operations Dan Radosavijevic said.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

19 Troubleshooter: Elyria apartment resident battles mold, plumbing issues, no heat

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people in a local apartment complex say they’re dealing with mold, plumbing issues, and no heat right before this winter storm. “I had raw sewage all over my bathroom because the toilet overflowed,” said Rosewood Apartments Tenant James Houchins. “In my bathroom, it had started leaking, and it was like that for over five days.”
ELYRIA, OH
spectrumnews1.com

This Christmas will be cold, but not the coldest on record

In just the past few years, we've seen a wide range of what the weather on Christmas Day looks like in Ohio. Multiple years have brought several inches of snow. While this year's forecast isn't calling for much snow on Christmas Day, it's very likely that much of Ohio is going to wake up Christmas morning to snow on the ground.
OHIO STATE
Ask Akron

How about the feedback on Akron hospitals and ERs?

New to the area and am curious about everyone's opinion about local medical care options. I know COVID cases are down, but the hospital system is still massively backed up. And also, I have a friend in Akron who had a really hard time finding an urgent care center that could give her some stitches.
AKRON, OH
herecomestheguide.com

7 Affordable Cleveland Wedding Venues

Hoping to find an affordable Cleveland wedding venue? We’ve got you covered! From a rustic seven-generation farm to a unique 1923 bank building, here are our top picks of places that won’t break the bank. Barn at Hart's Grove. Windsor, OH. Fab Features: a rustic, yet elegant venue...
CLEVELAND, OH

