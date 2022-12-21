Read full article on original website
Cleveland Clinic designs its spaces for patients and the best health care, not urban renewal
In his Dec. 17 commentary, Steven Litt cited many architectural failures at the Cleveland Clinic main campus made irrespective of its mission and patient needs (”Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus”). For one, he claimed that the buildings and garages were too...
cityofmentor.com
Aqua offers tips to keep pipes from freezing this winter
As colder weather approaches, Aqua is reminding homeowners that they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing this winter. “Sustained freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing and cause your pipes to freeze or rupture,” says Aqua Ohio President Bob Davis. “It’s critical to know how to prepare ahead of severe weather and during below-freezing periods so you’re not facing significant damage and service interruptions. Fortunately, there are simple steps that homeowners can take to ensure their water remains flowing all winter long.”
Cleveland toddler to spend first Christmas at home after rare, life-saving surgery
A Cleveland toddler is spending first Christmas at home after rare, life-saving surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.
spectrumnews1.com
Tips for staying warm safely if power goes out during storm
MENTOR, Ohio — The impending winter storm will bring high winds that could knock out power, so fire departments want everyone to know how to heat their home safely if that happens. Mentor Fire Department officials said gas appliances and generators are safe to use during a power outage,...
How to keep pets safe in dangerous cold
As we prepare for a major winter storm, keeping our pets safe also takes some preparation.
spectrumnews1.com
Bitter winter can be dangerous for pets too
Ohio families are preparing for the extreme winter blast that's headed our way. Not only can these conditions be dangerous for people, they are often deadly for pets. Our Mindy Drayer talks with Sharon Harvey, the President/CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League to share the realities of how harsh winter weather can be and offer a plea to anyone who sees a companion animal left out in the cold.
WKYC
Canine flu: These are the symptoms to watch for
CLEVELAND — You might not be the only one who is feeling a little under the weather these days. Your dog could be, too. Veterinarians across the United States are keeping a close eye on respiratory illnesses -- including canine influenza. It is highly contagious and is spread from...
Turning to a generator or space heater to fight frigid temps in Northeast Ohio? Here’s how to stay safe
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With Greater Clevelanders expecting possible extreme weather with the approaching ‘bomb cyclone,’ some may look to generators or space heaters to keep warm. But gas-powered generators and space heaters can prove dangerous, or even deadly if used improperly. It’s unclear whether the bomb cyclone...
cleveland19.com
Preparing your home for blizzard conditions, experts suggest getting ready before its too late.
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Local Hardware and grocery stores hit hard as customers gear up for a sizeable snowfall and blizzard conditions making its way to our area. As always, winter supplies and food are at the top of the list for many of us. “Soups of course and anything...
spectrumnews1.com
'This is the worst-case scenario': Ohio couple among thousands struggling to get home for holidays
CLEVELAND — Leslie Porach and her husband, Mike, decided to take a pre-holiday getaway to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as a gift to themselves ahead of the hustle and bustle of Christmas, New Year’s Eve and all that goes along with both of them. What You Need To Know.
Space heater near flammable materials caused deadly fire in Shaker, says chief
A space heater too close to things that could easily catch fire is the case of yesterday’s deadly house fire in Shaker Heights.
'Don't cancel Christmas': Updated weekend forecast
According to Meteorologist Mark Johnson, weather conditions will improve Saturday from Friday's blizzard with Sunday's weather looking promising for those who may be looking to travel for the holiday.
orthospinenews.com
University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System
CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
Unforgettable road trip: 4 strangers drive from Florida to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
ideastream.org
Flights in and out of Cleveland likely to resume Saturday
There likely won’t be any flights going in or out of Cleveland tonight due to the storm. But there is hope that could change tomorrow. Most flights coming to or going out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were canceled today. People likely won’t be able to catch a flight tonight or even early tomorrow, Commissioner of Operations Dan Radosavijevic said.
Best fast-food chicken sandwiches, mac ‘n’ cheese, chili & more: 2022 rankings in review
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Whether you have a love or hate relationship with fast food, the fact is that we all eat it. Don’t believe us? A survey from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says as many as one out of every three Americans are eating fast food every single day.
cleveland19.com
19 Troubleshooter: Elyria apartment resident battles mold, plumbing issues, no heat
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people in a local apartment complex say they’re dealing with mold, plumbing issues, and no heat right before this winter storm. “I had raw sewage all over my bathroom because the toilet overflowed,” said Rosewood Apartments Tenant James Houchins. “In my bathroom, it had started leaking, and it was like that for over five days.”
spectrumnews1.com
This Christmas will be cold, but not the coldest on record
In just the past few years, we've seen a wide range of what the weather on Christmas Day looks like in Ohio. Multiple years have brought several inches of snow. While this year's forecast isn't calling for much snow on Christmas Day, it's very likely that much of Ohio is going to wake up Christmas morning to snow on the ground.
How about the feedback on Akron hospitals and ERs?
New to the area and am curious about everyone's opinion about local medical care options. I know COVID cases are down, but the hospital system is still massively backed up. And also, I have a friend in Akron who had a really hard time finding an urgent care center that could give her some stitches.
