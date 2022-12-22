Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
Related
WRAL
Sean Crocker: This day is the culmination of a lot of hours and hard work for Tyler Thompson
Panther Creek head football coach Sean Crocker spoke with HighSchoolOT after his player Tyler Thompson signed his National Letter of Intent to play at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Coach Crocker expressed what this day meant to him, how Tyler will impact the Tar Heels, and the importance of multi-sport athletes.
Duke will practice for Military Bowl this morning
Duke Football will conduct a practice in Virginia this morning in preparation for the Military Bowl on Wednesday afternoon. The program arrived in Washington, DC on Friday and went out to a team dinner at Fogo De Chao, according to multiple posts on social media from players and coaches. A welcome Reception for the Blue Devils will be held at the team hotel later today. The Blue Devils are looking for their ninth win on the year after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record.
Leaky Black makes UNC basketball program history
On Wednesday night, Leaky Black accomplished something that no other player in UNC basketball program history has done before. We often talk about how Leaky Black doesn’t always get the credit he deserves, but does so much for the UNC basketball program that should be appreciated. Night in and...
UNC Basketball: Random Observations Michigan Win
UNC Basketball won another important game versus another quality team on Wednesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. As a guy that lives in Columbus, Ohio, and is surrounded constantly by the “OH-IO” chants, it was so refreshing to travel to Charlotte last night and hear “Tar-Heels” live and in person. Below are my random, live, and in-person observations from the win versus Michigan.
Two Southern Durham defensive linemen sign with in-state schools
Durham, N.C. — Southern Durham had a strong defensive line this past season, and two of those defensive linemen signed letters of intent with in-state schools on Wednesday when the early signing period opened. Jaybron Harvey signed with UNC, while A.J. Mebane signed with Appalachian State University. Standing at...
Reidsville freshman Kendre Harrison adds Penn State offer
Reidsville, N.C. — Reidsville High School freshman Kendre Harrison added a fourth offer this week, the latest coming from Penn State. Harrison announced the new offer on Twitter. Harrison is a big freshman tight end and wide receiver, standing at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds. As a freshman on the...
Clutch Answers Show Experience UNC Can Count On
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a statistic amid the oceans of advanced metrics in Ken Pomeroy’s extensive college basketball database that determines continuity, by measuring what percentage of a team’s minutes are logged by the same player from last season to this season. Not surprisingly, North Carolina,...
packinsider.com
ON3: NC State Football Ranks 17th in Transfer Portal Rankings…and They Aren’t Done
NC State has crushed it in the Transfer Portal thus far. ON3 ranks the Wolfpack’s performance in the Transfer Portal thus far 17th in College Football. Five players have transferred out: WR Jasiah Provillon, QB Devin Leary, WR Devin Carter, DT Joshua Harris, Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis. 4 players have...
Graham, December 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Graham. The Graham High School basketball team will have a game with Southern Alamance High School on December 22, 2022, 20:00:00. The Graham High School basketball team will have a game with Southern Alamance High School on December 22, 2022, 20:00:00.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Nation’s top sprinter Shawnti Jackson signs with Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE – Shawnti Jackson, the top sprinter in the nation heading into the 2023 high school season, signed a national letter of intent to join the Arkansas Razorbacks program. A triple medalist at the World U20 Championships as a 17-year-old this past summer, Jackson of Wakefield High School in...
triangletribune.com
NCCU’s Oliver to coach in Legacy Bowl
North Carolina Central defensive back Khalil Baker was named the inaugural Aeneas Williams Award winner on Tuesday. The honor goes to the best defensive back in HBCU Division I football. The junior is the first Eagle to earn Associated Press FCS All-American First Team status after leading NCCU with 61...
Centre Daily
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just two days removed from their previous time out against Lipscomb, the Louisville men's basketball program has a short turnaround in store, heading back on the road to face NC State. The Cardinals were finally able to get some momentum going with a two-game win streak after...
jocoreport.com
SSS High School Students Of 1988 Honor Fellow Classmate Mac Lawhorn
SELMA – On Wednesday, former classmates of Mac Lawhorn, including Selma Mayor Bryon McAllister, Councilman William Overby and Town of Selma staff gathered at the Selma Depot Station to celebrate their friend. “Mac Lawhorn was a beloved Selma native and classmate of ours. On January 20, 2022, Mac passed...
She is loved. North Carolina community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.
WRAL
Durham Tech program helps students find new career paths in life sciences
This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. With the growth in life sciences job opportunities in North Carolina, more people are exploring what it would take to pivot to this growing sector. The good news is there are many examples of people who have made that jump, like Anette...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?
Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
triangletribune.com
Hillside High principal earns another top honor
2023 Wells Fargo North Central Region principal of the year. Hillside High School Principal William Logan was named the 2023 Wells Fargo North Central Region principal of the year. He is one of the state’s nine regional principals of the year. The surprise announcement was made at Hillside by selection committee officials. Logan was surrounded by staff, students, and central administrator well-wishers.
triangletribune.com
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation
RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
High Point barbershop comes together for family that lost wife, mother to cancer
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A local family is receiving an outpouring of support after the tragic loss of a wife and mother. They were brought together at a place where that mom would bring her son for haircuts, a place that’s helped other young people through loss before because within the walls of Anointed […]
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
Comments / 0