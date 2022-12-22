The outdoor rink where Eddie Johnston played goalie in his mid-1940s youth is long gone, swallowed whole in the 1960s by urban redevelopment in Montreal's west end. But Johnston fondly remembers the scraps of flimsy equipment he struggled into and strapped on, pushed into the net by older brothers and neighborhood Rocket Richard wannabes who treated him like so much cannon fodder.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO