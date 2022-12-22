ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person

Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner with @russwest44.” Funny how life... The post Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win

Klay Thompson had a message for the Memphis Grizzlies after getting the win over them on Sunday night. Thompson’s Golden State Warriors beat the Grizzlies 123-109 on Christmas despite playing without Steph Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin). That was a big win for the Warriors because of the recent history between the teams. The... The post Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees

The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."

Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC

Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett On How Gary Payton Masterfully Controlled Everyone On The Court: "I Saw Gary Payton Control The Referees, His Coach, My Coach, The Crowd, The Lady In The Front..."

Gary Payton is a part of that short list of players who can rightfully claim to be one of the greatest point guards to have ever played in the NBA. Payton, who spent much of his career with the Seattle Supersonics, was a 9-time All-Star who also became the first point guard to ever win Defensive Player of the Year back in 1996.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Creighton, DePaul make Big East holiday history

Now that the losing streak is out of the way, it's time for Creighton to make some moves. Doing so in a special holiday matchup with DePaul could add to the value for the Bluejays. "The first thing you think about this time of the year is how grateful you...
OMAHA, NE
Yardbarker

Braves trade for journeyman infielder

In the past month, the journeyman has bounced around the league. He was first designated for assignment by the Marlins before the Rule 5 draft, then joined the Pirates via waiver claims, and finally landed in Baltimore by the same method. The Orioles ended up parting ways with him in favor of Mychal Givens.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ex-teammate has interesting prediction about Tom Brady

The future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains very much up in the air. Will he return in 2023? Will he retire? Have his initial plans changed following a divorce from Gisele Bündchen?. No one knows for certain but one of Brady’s former teammates, Rodney Harrison, recently...
TAMPA, FL

