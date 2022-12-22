Dec. 22, 2022 – Researchers now know why some people recover their loss of smell after COVID-19 and some do not. A new study, published Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, shows that for some people, their body’s immune response becomes dysregulated, even after the virus can no longer be detected by laboratory tests. Specifically, COVID-19 can cause a prolonged and damaging inflammatory assault on nerve cells in the nose that are responsible for the sense of smell.

