Husband, dad, longtime firefighter with fierce love for family and friends, If you were a friend of Joseph Thomas Kinney’s, you were one for life. Whether he met you in kindergarten class at Holy Name School in East Orange, or just last Thursday. And if you were lucky enough to call Joe a husband, Dad, a son or a brother, you knew love from Joe in its unconditional form.

EAST ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO