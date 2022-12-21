ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NJ

Watsessing School in Bloomfield bids farewell to longtime lunch aide

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Lunch will be a little different today at Watsessing Elementary School because yesterday, Dec. 22, after 42 years, Jean Gomes, 78, lunchtime aide, retired. Before coming to Watsessing, Gomes worked for her in-laws at Kosher Supreme Bakery, in Belleville. Her home was on Harrison Street, smack on the boundary line between Belleville and Bloomfield, she said. The bakery was on Harrison Street, too.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Joseph T. Kinney

Husband, dad, longtime firefighter with fierce love for family and friends, If you were a friend of Joseph Thomas Kinney’s, you were one for life. Whether he met you in kindergarten class at Holy Name School in East Orange, or just last Thursday. And if you were lucky enough to call Joe a husband, Dad, a son or a brother, you knew love from Joe in its unconditional form.
EAST ORANGE, NJ

