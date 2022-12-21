ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise Independent

Smaller rental homes have higher vacancies, data shows

By Dom DiFurio
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mSjl_0jr1gCzH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSSmA_0jr1gCzH00

Property owners are having a harder time finding tenants for smaller rental homes, signaling a potential long-term shift in renter preferences.

Rentlodex collected rental vacancy data from the Census Bureau's Current Population Survey/Housing Vacancy Survey from March 9, 2021, to understand what characteristics determine whether a property is likely to be vacant. In this analysis, a housing unit is a house. apartment, or some group of rooms or single room that constitutes an individual living space.

It used to be the case that some 1 in 10 rental units sat vacant a decade ago, that ratio is closer to 1 in 20 today. The rental vacancy rate in 2020 was about 6%, compared to 1% for homeowner vacancies. Rental vacancies peaked in 2009 at 11.1% and declined since, according to Census Bureau data.

The median rent in 2020 for the U.S. was $1,108, an increase from $828 in 2010, according to census data. As rental housing stock has been slow to catch up with demand, the number of affordable rental units also declined over the decade leading up to 2020.

Smaller units are harder to rent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfC8B_0jr1gCzH00

- 3 rooms or less: 10.2% (0.1% change from 2019)

- 4 rooms: 5.7% (-1.1% change from 2019)

- 5 rooms: 4.7% (-0.5% change from 2019)

- 6 rooms or more: 4.8% (-0.3% change from 2019)

Vacancy rate trends are shifting in recent years to reflect Americans' appetites for more space. They may also reflect that more Americans are choosing to rent larger dwellings with roommates to keep their rising cost of living manageable.

Buildings with more than 10 units tend to have more vacancies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19iDza_0jr1gCzH00

- 1 unit in structure: 5.0% (-0.6% change from 2019)

- 2 to 4 units: 5.6% (-1.0% change from 2019)

- 5 to 9 units: 5.8% (-1.0% change from 2019)

- 10 units or more: 8.9% (0.4% change from 2019)

Multifamily rental complexes had a harder time filling all of their units compared to smaller property types. About 9% of units in multifamily complexes were left vacant in 2020. This was a boon for some renters because it resulted in discounts where property owners sought to maximize income by filling empty units.

Newer buildings have higher vacancy rates than older ones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5jh4_0jr1gCzH00

- April 1, 2010, or later: 19.1% (2.1% change from 2019)

- 2000 to April 2010: 6.8% (-0.1% change from 2019)

- 1990 to 1999: 5.8% (-0.7% change from 2019)

- 1980 to 1989: 5.4% (-1.5% change from 2019)

- 1970 to 1979: 5.6% (-0.7% change from 2019)

- 1960 to 1969: 5.5% (-0.9% change from 2019)

- 1950 to 1959: 4.4% (-0.3% change from 2019)

- 1940 to 1949: 5.1% (-0.8% change from 2019)

- 1939 or earlier: 5.5% (-0.1% change from 2019)

The older the building, the more likely it is to be closer to full occupancy. Newer apartment buildings can justify higher asking rents as they offer new amenities and upgraded spaces, and can be more difficult to find tenants to rent. Since 2010, builders have picked up the pace of construction on new multifamily apartment buildings, adding hundreds of thousands of rental units to the housing stock nationwide.

More expensive rentals have much higher vacancy rates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LeJoj_0jr1gCzH00

- Less than $300: 1.6% (-0.2% change from 2019)

- $300 to $349: 2.9% (-1.4% change from 2019)

- $350 to $399: 3.2% (-2.0% change from 2019)

- $400 to $449: 5.0% (-1.7% change from 2019)

- $450 to $499: 5.0% (-2.7% change from 2019)

- $500 to $599: 4.2% (-2.4% change from 2019)

- $600 to $699: 5.2% (-0.6% change from 2019)

- $700 to $799: 6.0% (-1.4% change from 2019)

- $800 to $899: 5.9% (-0.5% change from 2019)

- $900 to $999: 6.2% (0.2% change from 2019)

- $1,000 to $1,249: 5.5% (-1.0% change from 2019)

- $1,250 to $1,499: 6.0% (-1.2% change from 2019)

- $1,500 to $1,749: 6.0% (-1.3% change from 2019)

- $1,750 to $1,999: 6.6% (-0.9% change from 2019)

- $2,000 or more: 9.9% (1.2% change from 2019)

The sweet spot for pricing rentals in terms of achieving the lowest occupancies and maximizing income for owners is dependent on the property. Data from the Census Bureau, however, shows that it is generally much easier to fill rental units priced below $2,000.

Homes available to own are less likely to be vacant than rentals

- 3 rooms or less: 7.0% (-3.2% difference from rental)

- 4 rooms: 2.1% (-3.6% difference from 2019)

- 5 rooms: 1.0% (-3.7% difference from 2019)

- 6 rooms or more: 0.7% (-4.1% difference from 2019)

Overall, building to rent has proven popular amongst consumers. Though homeownership is often touted as a financial investment, renting does not carry the same financial liability of home upkeep and debt, not to mention the responsibility for funding a down payment or taking out a 30-year mortgage.

Builders and their investors have turned to building communities of single-family homes in large batches intended to be rented out since the housing crisis in the late 2000s. It's a trend they've leaned into even harder during the COVID-19 pandemic as demand for larger dwellings further away from urban centers has boomed.

This story originally appeared on Rentlodex and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Build-to-rent is seen as affordable, but it's unlikely to help those most in need

Australians desperately need more affordable homes, particularly homes for rent. The prospect of home ownership is rapidly receding for many people, especially younger generations (as the chart below shows). More people than ever are being forced into a tight rental market. Making things worse, many traditional providers of residential rentals, the “mum and dad” investors, are selling their investments to take the capital gains. Read more: Do tenancy reforms to protect renters cause landlords to exit the market? No, but maybe...
The Hill

Homeowners looking to move are eyeing cities in this state

(NEXSTAR) – Homebuyers looking to offset soaring home prices and near-7% mortgage rates and are more willing than ever to shop outside of their city, according to a new study. Real estate brokerage Redfin found that a near-record number of prospective buyers, 24.1%, looked to relocate from August through...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

Is Waiting Until 2023 to Buy a Home a Dangerous Move?

The quick answer? Not necessarily. December can be a tricky month to buy a home. Holding off until 2023 could work to your benefit. Even if it isn't easier to buy a home in the new year, it won't necessarily be harder. Now that December has kicked off, you may...
Lebanon-Express

Cities Where People Are Buying the Most Single-Family Homes

As the demand for single-family homes grew during the pandemic, the supply shrunk, continuing a years-long downward trend. Some parts of the country have a greater supply of single-family homes than others, however. Researchers ranked cities and states according to the share of home purchases that were single-family in 2021.
Surprise Independent

This prescription savings tool can help all Americans save on medications

(BPT) - With rising out-of-pocket medication costs and difficulty navigating prescription pricing options, many Americans are cutting corners on their health and prescription adherence. An estimated 18 million people — 72% of U.S. adults — reported they could not pay for at least one doctor-prescribed medication for their household during...
Surprise Independent

These are 10 major challenges business owners face when growing

Anything that matures will go through growing pains, and scaling businesses are no exception. Expanding operations, products, and customer bases can make or break new businesses. Building a larger company also requires bringing on more workers, but taking a team from a dozen people to 50 can create chaos. Processes can break down and bottleneck, company cultures may change, and founders might struggle to keep an eye on day-to-day tasks. All of this can confuse or demoralize owners, investors, early employees, and customers who undergo these changes—particularly when companies are underprepared to make the leap into growth-stage status.
crypto-economy.com

Decentraland Launched LAND Rental Platform

It is now possible to earn money by renting out your property through the new rentals platform created by Decentraland. Using a combination of signatures stored in a server managed by the Decentraland Foundation AND Ethereum transactions (on-chain), the new Land Renting System enables LAND owners and Tenants to rent LAND securely and in a trustless way through multi-signature keys.
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy