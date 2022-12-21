Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Honda, Jeep, Kia, Nissan
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Audi S7, S6 Sedan, A6 Allroad, 2021-2022 RS7, RS6 Avant, 2019-2022 A7, and A6 Sedan vehicles. Liquid spilled in the rear seat may penetrate and cause the gateway control module to shut down. Remedy.
Jeep Recalls, Halts Sales of Wrangler 4xe for Spontaneous Engine Shutdown
JeepThe latest recall for the Wrangler 4xe is one of four active recalls on the vehicle.
What cars are being discontinued in 2023? Honda, Toyota and Chevrolet are all axing models
The fleet of vehicles being discontinued includes a number of passenger cars, as Americans continue to flock to SUVs.
Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector
Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend
Ford has a long history of diesel trucks. Find out why the 7.3-liter Power Stroke is a legendary engine. The post The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Putting a Japanese Touring Car Touch on Acura’s Newest Integra
Extremely low, almost tucking its large frame wheels, a stripped and caged cabin, and flashy livery with a pronounced rear wing—these were the loosely-stated guidelines presented to the experienced team at Evasive Motorsports once this 2023 Acura Integra A-Spec was dropped off at their new facility in Cerritos, California.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Takes On Porsche 911 GT3, Audi R8, Ducati Panigale SP2: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 boasts some pretty impressive specs, with its mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine throwing down 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, spinning up to a soaring 8,600-rpm redline. But what does all that mean in the real world? And more importantly, how does it stack up against other modern sports cars? Now, we’re watching as the new Corvette Z06 lines up for a drag race alongside a selection of atmospheric go-fast machines – including a sport bike.
The Three-Wheeled 2023 Polaris Slingshot is All About Customization
More than 50 accessories are available in addition to dozens of colors combinations for the motorized trike
Carscoops
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
RideApart
Kymco Debuts The Radical CV3 Three-Wheeled Scooter In The U.K.
At EICMA 2022, Kymco gave us a glimpse into its future—both near and distant. On the one hand, its electric concept bikes the RevoNEX and SuperNEX dazzled attendees with their radical styling and impressive performance, signifying that there is indeed an electric future for performance-oriented two-wheelers. On the other hand, Kymco also showcased its upcoming models for the 2023 model year.
Lamborghini Just Gave the Huracán Sterrato a Gravel Bike Sidekick
Turns out you’ll be able to buy the new Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato with two or four wheels. That may sound a bit odd, but the Italian marque has teamed up with 3T for an exclusive gravel bike based on its new off-roading supercar. The two-wheeler may lack the mechanical might of its namesake, but there will be plenty of places it can go that coupé can’t dream of venturing. The stylish bike isn’t just based on the final Huracán; it’s also based on 3T’s popular Exploro RaceMax, its fastest gravel model. The Italian-made frame of the bike comes in four sizes—51, 54,...
Comments / 0