SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Audi, Honda, Jeep, Kia, Nissan

Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Audi S7, S6 Sedan, A6 Allroad, 2021-2022 RS7, RS6 Avant, 2019-2022 A7, and A6 Sedan vehicles. Liquid spilled in the rear seat may penetrate and cause the gateway control module to shut down. Remedy.
Benzinga

Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector

Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
MotorTrend Magazine

Putting a Japanese Touring Car Touch on Acura’s Newest Integra

Extremely low, almost tucking its large frame wheels, a stripped and caged cabin, and flashy livery with a pronounced rear wing—these were the loosely-stated guidelines presented to the experienced team at Evasive Motorsports once this 2023 Acura Integra A-Spec was dropped off at their new facility in Cerritos, California.
CERRITOS, CA
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Z06 Takes On Porsche 911 GT3, Audi R8, Ducati Panigale SP2: Video

The 2023 Corvette Z06 boasts some pretty impressive specs, with its mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine throwing down 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, spinning up to a soaring 8,600-rpm redline. But what does all that mean in the real world? And more importantly, how does it stack up against other modern sports cars? Now, we’re watching as the new Corvette Z06 lines up for a drag race alongside a selection of atmospheric go-fast machines – including a sport bike.
RideApart

Kymco Debuts The Radical CV3 Three-Wheeled Scooter In The U.K.

At EICMA 2022, Kymco gave us a glimpse into its future—both near and distant. On the one hand, its electric concept bikes the RevoNEX and SuperNEX dazzled attendees with their radical styling and impressive performance, signifying that there is indeed an electric future for performance-oriented two-wheelers. On the other hand, Kymco also showcased its upcoming models for the 2023 model year.
Robb Report

Lamborghini Just Gave the Huracán Sterrato a Gravel Bike Sidekick

Turns out you’ll be able to buy the new Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato with two or four wheels. That may sound a bit odd, but the Italian marque has teamed up with 3T for an exclusive gravel bike based on its new off-roading supercar. The two-wheeler may lack the mechanical might of its namesake, but there will be plenty of places it can go that coupé can’t dream of venturing. The stylish bike isn’t just based on the final Huracán; it’s also based on 3T’s popular Exploro RaceMax, its fastest gravel model. The Italian-made frame of the bike comes in four sizes—51, 54,...

