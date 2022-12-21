Turns out you’ll be able to buy the new Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato with two or four wheels. That may sound a bit odd, but the Italian marque has teamed up with 3T for an exclusive gravel bike based on its new off-roading supercar. The two-wheeler may lack the mechanical might of its namesake, but there will be plenty of places it can go that coupé can’t dream of venturing. The stylish bike isn’t just based on the final Huracán; it’s also based on 3T’s popular Exploro RaceMax, its fastest gravel model. The Italian-made frame of the bike comes in four sizes—51, 54,...

17 DAYS AGO