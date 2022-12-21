SPRINGFIELD – Motorists are reminded they should move over for vehicles on the shoulder every year on this date in Illinois. Scott’s Law Day is every December 23rd in honor of Lt. Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department who was struck and killed on this date in the year 2000. A person who violates Scott’s Law faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. The Illinois State Police say that when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO