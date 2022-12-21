Read full article on original website
Craig and Jane Wissel, Vincennes
Craig Peter Wissel and his wife, Jane Ann Wissel (McCormick), passed away from this world on December 19, 2022. Craig was born in Vincennes, Indiana on January 5, 1954 and was the son of Robert Eugene Wissel and Margaret Ann Wissel (Ziegler). Jane was born in Vincennes, Indiana on May 9, 1954 and was the daughter of Clarence James McCormick II and Bettye McCormick (Gramelspacher).
Stephen A. McClure, 66, formerly of Vincennes
Stephen A McClure, 66, of Christmas Lake Village in Santa Claus IN, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis IN approximately 10:30 a.m. Steve was born on July 13, 1956 in Lafayette IN to Edwin and Dorothy McClure. Shortly after the birth of Steve came his younger sister Lisa McClure (Faulkenberg). Edwin, a Methodist Minister, and the McClure family moved around northern Indiana during Steve’s adolescent. Steve graduated high school at South Newton High in Kentland IN in 1974, where Steve not only excelled academically but also as a competitive swimmer. Immediately after graduation, Steve enrolled as a full-time Engineering Student at the University of Evansville.
Beth Saucerman, 69, Edwardsport
Beth Ann “Howard” Saucerman 69, of Edwardsport IN, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Beth was born on May 25, 1953 in Bicknell to the late Jim Howard and Jane Lloyd Howard. Beth grew up in Bicknell and graduated from North Knox in 1972. Beth met Lonny...
January 9th Still Start Time for Closure of Memorial Bridge
The January 9th date for closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes is nearing. The bridge will be closed at that time for dismantling of decorative stones for cleaning and eventual re-placement on the bridge. The project is being headed by officials from George Rogers Clark National Park. GRC...
Lisa Shreve, 56, Washington
Mrs. Lisa Renne Shreve, of Washington IN, went to her heavenly home on December 20, 2022. Lisa was born to Daniel and Beverly “Cutshall” Morgan on March 5, 1966. On September 22, 2007 she married the love of her life David Shreve. She was a member of Church...
Washington Offices Closed for Christmas Holiday
All Washington city offices and departments will be closed today (Friday) and Monday, in observance of Christmas. There will be no trash pick-up and the city bus will not be in operation. The recycling center will also be closed on Saturday. Residents with trash pickup on Monday are asked to...
Area Closings and Cancellations for Friday, 12/23
Knox County Courthouse closed for Friday. Sheriff’s front offices will stay open. Stoll’s Lakeview Restaurant closed Friday. Graber Post closed Friday. The Free Admission Showing of “Elf”, which was scheduled for Sat., 12/24 @ 10am will be re-scheduled for Sat., 12/31 @ 10am. Midwest Ear, Nose,...
South Knox Loses to North Daviess; Moves into 3rd Place Game at Bobcat of Daviess County Classic
The South Knox Spartans will play for third place in the Bobcat of Daviess County Classic on Tuesday, December 27th. The tournament host North Daviess Cougars played themselves into the championship game with a 49-29 victory over the Spartans. Dakota Candler and Jackson Hoops led with eight each for South...
Vincennes Man Arrested for Domestic Battery Following Shooting
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man following a domestic battery that included an injury by gunshot. Authorities were called to the 15-hundred block of Joice Street to find a man had been shot. The victim had a wound to his leg from the alleged incident. Police arrested 20year-old James Finley...
Vincennes Firearm Incident Under Investigtion
Vincennes Police are investigating an incident that happened last night with a firearm. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. No other information has been released yet, pending further investigation.
