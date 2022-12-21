Read full article on original website
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
CVS & Walgreens Are Getting Into Trouble Because of a Shortage
Photo byDoor Infrogmation of New Orleans - Photo by Infrogmation, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Walmart CEO: Stores could close with uptick in shoplifting
Walmart is considering possible store closures and price hikes as it grapples with what the company says is an uptick in shoplifting.
Popular Shredded Cheese Recall
Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Coca-Cola Issues Recall
You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
Stuart Varney: Walmart’s warning about shoplifting shouldn’t come as a surprise
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the surge in shoplifting as America's biggest brick-and-mortar retailer, Walmart, eyes potential store closures and price hikes.
PepsiCo to lay off hundreds of employees
PepsiCo plans to lay off hundreds of white collar workers as it streamlines marketing and centralizes manufacturing.
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
Supermarket Chain Recalls Chocolate Advent Calendars Due to Health Risk
Supermarket chain Lidl has issued a voluntary recall of its Favorina 8.4-ounce premium chocolate Advent calendar due to possible salmonella contamination,. The product packaging is shaped like a house and depicts an image of Santa Claus in a reindeer sleigh loaded with presents in front of a Christmas tree and a large home, according to a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website Dec. 6.
Brigette’s $3.66 CVS Shopping Trip and $19.75 (Free after Rebates) Walgreens Shopping Trip!
Love drug store shopping each week? Don’t miss these GREAT deals Brigette grabbed this week at CVS and Walgreens!. Most of my coupons are from the CVS app. I highly recommend it if you don’t have it already! You get on to your account and clip the coupons you want, and they automatically come off in the store. There are CVS store coupons and manufacturer coupons to clip on the app – and you can stack them on the same product.
Kraft Heinz Is Recalling 2,400 Oscar Mayer Ham And Cheese Loaves
According to the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the Kraft Heinz Foods Company put out a recall on December 5, 2022 on its Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf. FSIS classifies this recall as a Class I, which means there's "high or medium risk" and "a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death." FSIS made 38 Class I recalls in 2021, with the majority of overall recalls made due to undeclared allergens.
Walmart saw a big dip in customers shopping at its stores on Black Friday this year, study finds. Instead, they may have been flocking to the retailer's website.
Shoppers just aren't flocking to stores like they used to for Black Friday. And the world's largest retailer experienced that firsthand this year.
Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Advent calendars sold at Lidl recalled because of potential chocolate contamination
Advent calendars sold at Lidl have been recalled because the chocolates in them have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. Lidl US has recalled the 8.4-ounce Favorina Advent Calendar with Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The calendars were sold between...
Free 8X10 photo print from Walgreens online with code
Walgreens is offering a free 8 X 10 photo print with the new coupon code online! These make great gifts!. Head to the Walgreens website, create the 8 x 10 photo and then use the code ICESK8 at checkout. It is only valid for a limited time and should be available through Dec. 9.
The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could Raise Grocery Prices Even Higher
The Kroger-Albertsons merger, which was announced in October (via Bloomberg), has made some people uneasy. Believed to be worth as much as $25 billion, the agreement has raised concerns from the U.S. Senate around anticompetitiveness in the market and is currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, according to Winsight Grocery Business.
Samnyte Tattoo Numbing Creams recalled
Liu Xianli of Staten Island, N.Y., is recalling about 9,000 tubes of Samnyte Tattoo Numbing Creams. The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children who ingest it. No incidents or injuries are...
FTC warns consumers about using BNPL for last-minute gift shopping
When it comes to using Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) for any 11th-hour holiday gift purchases, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says consumers should stop now and think about it later. Not that BNPL isn’t a good option for some, the agency suggests, but it can also lull consumers into...
