Yardbarker
Ric Flair rips Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross again, says Scott Steiner didn't take a drug test in WCW
On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair talked about the feedback he got about his remarks he made about Jim Ross and Eric Bischoff on last week’s podcast. Flair said the following:. "Just to start it off, I have seen Jim Ross...
stillrealtous.com
More Details On William Regal Getting Out Of His AEW Contract
WWE decided to let William Regal go earlier this year and it didn’t take long for Regal to make his way to All Elite Wrestling. However, Regal is already done with AEW and he’s expected to return to WWE next month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that William...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Potentially Wrestling In AEW
There's been a great deal of speculation about the future of Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) ever since "The Boss" reportedly walked out of "WWE Raw" with Naomi in May over creative differences involving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Answers eventually arrived when it emerged that the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion, apparently no longer under contract with WWE, would be attending New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome; it's currently unknown what the 30-year-old's role will be. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now commented on the significance of Varnado potentially wrestling for All Elite Wrestling in the future.
bodyslam.net
Backstage Reaction To Jamie Hayter’s AEW Championship Reign
This past Wednesday, Jamie Hayter made her first defense of the AEW Women’s Championship against Hikaru Shida in a killer main event. She previously won the title against Toni Storm, in what was also a great championship match. Hayter has been getting unanimous praise from fans world wide and that’s seemingly the same sentiment in AEW, too. Fightful Select reported on the backstage reaction for h Jamie Hayter’s reign this far and it’s a positive one. Plus, it was noted that BJ Whitmer produced the match on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Called Matt Barnes And Stephen Jackson On Mobile During The NASCAR Show: "MJ Will Be On The All The Smoke Soon..."
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan doesn't often go out of his way to make public appearances. In fact, with his career having ended decades ago, MJ has been thriving behind the scenes as a businessman and NBA team governor. But Jordan fans got some great news this week during the...
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Dies at 45
The organization announced the news of the former light heavyweight star’s passing Saturday night.
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Wrestling Star Says He Has Unfinished Business With Kenny Omega
One former Impact World Champion is still waiting for a rematch with the man who defeated him for his title. On the latest episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet", Rich Swann opened up about his career bucket list and said he's still wants a rematch with AEW star Kenny Omega. Omega defeated Swann at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view in 2021 to become the Impact World Champion, while also holding the AEW World Championship. The title-for-title match was one of AEW's first cross-promotional matches, before officially knocking down pro wrestling's "forbidden door" this summer with the historic AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event.
tjrwrestling.net
Kenny Omega Names Top WWE Star As “The Real Deal”
Kenny Omega has some strong words of support for one of the biggest names in WWE today. As a former AEW and IWGP (New Japan) World Champion, Kenny Omega is considered one of the best wrestlers in the world that has competed at the highest levels outside of WWE. However, he’s not afraid to share his opinions on people that work for WWE.
Wrestling Observer Live: AEW Dynamite thoughts, WWE & NJPW news
Mike Sempervive guides you through the final Thursday before Christmas.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Orange Cassidy's AEW Contract Status
"Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy has been a huge factor in the success of All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception and his work is finally starting to be rewarded. The 38-year-old is currently the AEW All-Atlantic Champion, defeating PAC to win the belt in October, and isn't going anywhere according to recent reports.
wrestletalk.com
New AEW Hire Reveals Why He Left WWE
A former WWE executive has revealed details of their departure from the company and new role at AEW. Mike Mansury left his role as WWE’s Vice President for Global Television. He worked for the company from 2009 until he resigned from the company in 2020. In December 2022, it...
411mania.com
AEW News: Jamie Hayter Retains Women’s Title On Dynamite, MJF Responds To Bryan Danielson
– Jamie Hayter is still the AEW Women’s World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match, Hayter, Britt Baker, and Rebel attacked Shida, which led to Toni Storm and then Saraya coming down to make the save:
PWMania
Top AEW Star Turns Down Storyline, Two AEW Stars Pass on WWE Opportunity
Miro’s status in AEW has been much discussed, as he hasn’t been seen much this year, and his wife, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, recently made fans speculate about his return to WWE. Miro hasn’t wrestled since he and Darby Allin defeated The House of Black at...
ringsidenews.com
Former WWE Superstars Backstage At AEW Dynamite This Week
AEW has a bustling backstage area, and you never know who will show up next. It turns out that two notable names were present this week at Dynamite. Former WWE superstars Jazz and Rodney Mack were at Dynamite taping in San Antonio, Texas, visiting before the show and were acknowledged before the crowd by ring-announcer Justin Roberts before the show went on the air.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Updates on John Cena’s WWE Status, SmackDown and WrestleMania 39
It’s believed within WWE that John Cena will be wrestling a match at WrestleMania 39 in April, but the Wrestling Observer adds that Cena is still working on his schedule to make sure it works. While Cena is still ironing out his Hollywood schedule, the last word was that...
wrestlinginc.com
Live Fans Chant For Shawn Michaels On AEW Dynamite
An unexpected chant for "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels roared through the crowd during Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite" in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas. Bryan Danielson spoke in the ring with Renee Paquette about the relationship he has shared with William Regal over the years. He explained that he had trained and had his first match near the Freeman Coliseum.
