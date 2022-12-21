ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar dies at 45

Stephan Bonnar, a finalist in the first season of UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter, has passed away. UFC confirmed the news on social media Saturday afternoon, writing on their website that Bonnar had died from “presumed heart complications” while at work. MMA Fighting reported that a law enforcement source with knowledge of the situation confirmed he had died on December 22.

Comments / 0

Community Policy