Illinois American Water reminds homeowners of frozen pipe prevention tips ahead of winter storm
STREATOR – Frigid weather, with life-threatening conditions, is upon North Central Illinois and homeowners are reminded to give proper care to pipes to prevent freezing this weekend. According to Illinois American Water, its important to eliminate sources of cold air near water lines and to know the location of your main shut-off valves. If temperatures are consistently near freezing, it is safe to allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes safe. In the event that a pipe freezes, shut off water immediately and do not attempt to thaw frozen pipes unless the water is shut off. Freezing can cause unseen cracks in pipes.
Judge weighing challenge to law ending cash bail
KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge plans to rule by the end of this month on a lawsuit challenging the state’s landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul that includes eliminating the setting of cash bail for those accused of crimes to be released from jail. A Kankakee County judge heard arguments Tuesday in lawsuits brought by several prosecutors and sheriffs against the measure pushed by Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly. The elimination of cash bail is set to take effect Jan. 1, which would end a practice that critics say penalizes the poor. A lawyer for opponents argued the law violated a state constitutional provision that says “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties.”
State Police warn motorists to refrain from travel during storm
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police is asking the motoring public to stay off the roadways for the next couple of days during the severe winter weather. If travel is absolutely necessary, allow enough time for travel and remain focused on the hazardous road conditions. Slow down AND move over for those vehicles stranded on the side of the road and for those emergency vehicles and personnel assisting them. During one of the first major storms of 2022, on February 17, 2022, ISP officials investigated five separate traffic crashes involving ISP squad cars. A total of five Troopers were struck during those crashes and four of the five crashes were Scott’s Law related crashes.
Dangerous wind chills to continue through Christmas Eve
OTTAWA – The dangerous wind chills will continue across north central Illinois through Christmas Eve. The west winds will continue to gust at times up to 30 mph, blowing snow and making visibility at times difficult for drivers. National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Friedlein cautions that these conditions can lead to frostbite in five to ten minutes, especially if you have no gloves or hat. Another environmental possibility with such a severe cold snap is the rare occurrence of ice quakes.
Man charged in LaSalle church artifact theft
LASALLE – A religious artifact was reportedly stolen and one man is facing charges after an incident that occurred Wednesday in LaSalle. The LaSalle Police Department say they received a report of an individual entering The Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in the 500 block of 4th Street and allegedly taking a religious artifact. After an investigation, authorities identified a subject and charges are pending. The nearly century old artifact was recovered, although it was heavily damaged. The investigation into the theft is ongoing.
