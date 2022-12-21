Read full article on original website
Area facilities open as warming centers this weekend
CHICAGO – A winter storm warning continues across north central Illinois through 6 AM Saturday, as a blast of snow and high winds will create dangerous wind chills and poor visibility causing the potential for life-threatening situations. Area facilities have announced availability as warming centers like St. Margaret’s Hospital in Peru and Spring Valley, the Streator Salvation Army, and the Henry and Mcnabb fire departments. For a complete list of warming, centers visit our website.
Red Cross Smoke Detector credited with saving a life in Streator
STREATOR – A Red Cross Smoke Detector that was installed by Streator Firefighters as part of a community safety program has been credited with saving a life. Around 4:45 AM on Wednesday the Streator Fire Department was called to the 400 block of Oakley Avenue for a house fire. The resident called 911 after being alerted by the smoke detector. The fire was brought under control in under 30 minutes. The resident was treated and released at the scene by paramedics, and no other injuries were reported. The home is considered a total loss after suffering heavy fire damage.
Community transmission of COVID-19 remains low in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – The Community Transmission rating of LaSalle County remains low according to the Centers for Disease Control, however some neighboring counties still are in the high risk category. In the last week the number of new cases nearly doubled recovered cases in LaSalle County, with 82 recoveries and 162 new reported infections. Since the pandemic began, 502 LaSalle County residents have died from COVID-19. Bureau and Putnam counties are in the low risk category, but DeKalb, Lee and Woodford Counties are listed at high community transmission.
Individual involved in October shooting in Lee County captured after manhunt
KEWANEE – A man who authorities say was shot in the throat during an altercation in Lee County in October was taken into custody in Henry County on a felony warrant for escape. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public to assist them in locating 41-year-old Jake R. Verkruyss, who allegedly was under electronic monitoring or home detention. On Tuesday he was apprehended in rural Henry County by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.
IVCC announces new scholarship to honor Granville couple
OGLESBY – An Illinois Valley Community College scholarship has been created in memory of Joyce and Clarence Epley, formerly of Granville. The Epley’s daughter Jackie and husband Steven of Washington, D.C. and The Villages, Fla., created the endowed scholarship to honor the Epley’s lifelong commitment to education and belief in IVCC.
Williams scores 32 as Northern Illinois defeats Indiana St.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Northern Illinois Huskies defeated the Indiana State Sycamores 67-57 on Thursday led by Keshawn Williams’ 32 points. The Huskies improved to 4-9 with the victory and the Sycamores fell to 9-4.
