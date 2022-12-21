ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

travelawaits.com

These Are The 10 Most Expensive Airports To Fly Out Of In The U.S.

If you think it’s costing more to fly these days, it’s not just your imagination. Airfare has indeed risen significantly over the past two years. For instance, the national average cost of airfare was $397 in the second quarter of this year, according to SmartAsset, which offers consumer-focused financial information. That’s a 21 percent increase over the cost of airfare in the second quarter of 2021. It’s also the highest national average cost of airfare since 2014, SmartAsset notes.
ARIZONA STATE
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
Thrillist

JetBlue & American Airlines Just Announced 11 New Routes for 2023

A long list of new flight destinations are about to be served to vacation-hungry Northeasterners. JetBlue and American Airlines just announced a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.
ALABAMA STATE
BoardingArea

American Airlines Offers Me Free Platinum Pro Status…

American Airlines has again offered me a generous status match via Word of Hyatt and I am quite tempted to take advantage of the “Instant Status Pass” program. Yet I do not see how I can possibly earn enough points within four months to keep it. American Airlines...
AOL Corp

Americans stranded for days at freezing Iceland airport

A romantic getaway to a winter wonderland instead became three days of delays and disruptions for Missouri couple Becky and Robert Carson who, along with dozens of others, have been stuck at an airport in Iceland with little food or communication and forced to sleep on cold floors. Heavy snowfall...
MAINE STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

You Got Bumped From a Flight. Here’s What Your Airline Owes You.

Knowing your rights when it comes to airline policies can seriously pay off. Air travel has suffered over the last couple of years as COVID-19-era layoffs led to staffing shortages and an increase in flight cancelations. You may feel the impact of the struggling industry during your next vacation, but if you know what you’re entitled to, you can minimize the damage.
Axios

San Francisco airport braces for holiday storm

A massive winter storm is expected to hit the heart of the country just in time for the holidays, and even SFO — the nation's top airport — is bracing for a tough week ahead. Why it matters: The storm is expected to interfere with both passenger travel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
torquenews.com

Tesla Sends Urgent Texts To Customers - Incentive Upped to $7,500 for Delivery Before Year End 2022

Tesla has upped their incentive for taking delivery of any Model 3 or Model Y vehicles before the end of 2022. Tesla is offering a sweet deal. In breakings news just announced, Tesla is now offering a discount of $7,500, which is up from the current $3,750 for anyone that takes delivery of a new/inventory Model Y or Model 3 in the US before the end of this year.
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) increases discount on cars delivered this month

Tesla (TSLA) is increasing the discount, or price adjustment, as it calls it, to $7,500 on all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered this month. As we have recently reported, Tesla is having some rare demand issues lately – especially in the United States due to unique circumstances.
disneyfoodblog.com

PreCheck vs. Global Entry: What You Should Apply For Before Your Next Vacation

Traveling isn’t as easy as it used to be. There are plenty of rules and regulations about how large bags can be and how many you can have, sometimes you have to arrive at the airport waaaaaay earlier than you think, and don’t even get us started on those TSA Security lines. Going through airport security doesn’t have to be a headache with expedited services like PreCheck and Global Entry, though. But which one is right for you? We’re breaking it all down.

