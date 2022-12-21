ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

moneysavingmom.com

Yankee Candle 3-Wick Candles Only $10!!

For a limited time only, Yankee Candle is offering their 3-Wick Candles for just $10! There are tons of different scents included and these make great last-minute gifts!. Shipping is free on orders over $50 and there’s a limit of 6 candles per order, so order 5 candles to score free shipping!
denver7.com

3-Wick Candles Are Just $9.95 at Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day is officially here, and that...
Billboard

9 Best Scented Candles to Buy for the Holidays: Gingerbread, Peppermint & Other Fragrances to Make Any Room Feel Cozy

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Candles never go out of season, but with winter right around the corner and Christmas less than a month away, now might be the perfect time to shop for scented candles. What’s not to love about scented candles? They smell good and look nice, plus they make great stocking stuffers and white elephant gifts, and they’re perfect for birthday, anniversaries, and other special occasions. For the candle lovers...
The Hollywood Reporter

These Scented Candles Will Keep the Holiday Season Burning Bright

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Smell has a way of transporting us to special memories and setting the tone for our mood — especially during the winter season. Some of the best holiday candles let us cozy up to the scent of cinnamon and spice, crisp pine trees or logs in the fireplace (to name a few nostalgic aromas) without trekking through the snow or baking up a storm.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Scented Candles for Adding an Air of Luxury to...
Parade

ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays

Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
SheKnows

The Christmas Wrapping Paper Organizer Amazon Shoppers Call ‘Perfect’ Is on Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Break out the Mariah Carey — the most wonderful time of year is upon us. If you’re a fan of the gift-giving season, then you’ve been waiting all year to bust out the wrapping paper and ribbon and get the festivities started. And if you’re anything like us, those very supplies have been hastily hidden in a box somewhere that you may or may not find before mid-December, which also means you may or may not restock on items you...
Well+Good

The Most Appreciated Last-Minute Gifts To Bring Your Holiday Party Host Under $50

Holiday season is officially here, which means your schedule is likely filling up fast. While your first thought might revolve around what to wear to all your festive fêtes, hosting gift etiquette should be top of mind, too. After all, you don’t want to show up empty handed. Instead of bringing a generic bottle of wine and calling it a day, though, put a little extra effort into your gift-giving to show your host just how appreciative you are of their efforts to bring everyone together. And remember: a memorable host gift doesn’t haven’t to cost beaucoup bucks. Ahead, find 10 last-minute gift ideas under $50 that any host would love to receive.
People

Shoppers Swear by This Space-Saving Holiday Wrapping Paper Storage Box, and It's on Sale for Under $10

The “very roomy” container fits up to 20 rolls Christmas is only a few weeks away! With the holiday season just around the corner, your home will be filled with gifts just waiting to be wrapped (and opened). Whether it's for the holidays or any other special occasion, storing wrapping paper can be a hassle. If you're tired of it cluttering up your closets and craft corner, and sick of pulling wrinkled and flattened rolls out of your current storage solution, then it may be time to...
ktalnews.com

20 best gifts for coffee lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everyone knows an avid coffee fan who prioritizes a nice coffee mug over breakfast and drinks it around the clock. In fact, you might even be one of them. So next time you need to pick out a gift for a coffee lover, go ahead and treat them to something thoughtful, practical or even indulgent that will make their coffee-filled days all the brighter.
CNN

Not Sure What To Put In Your Stockings? These 35 Stocking Stuffers Are Trending On TikTok Right Now

Finding unique and bougie gifts to place under the tree for all of your loved ones can be stressful enough as it is. How do you start to work out what you need to fill your stockings? There's no need to stress when TikTok has already done your hard work. Let people do the hard work for you because of the little knick-knacks and unique finds on there - whether you have a skin care-loving best friend who falls for anything from lip balm to body wash, TikTok has already discovered the hottest, most-wanted ones. Home decor items and fashion accessories are just a few other things everyone on TikTok is already putting on their holiday wish lists. Affordable, adorable, and trendy items are waiting for you below, and your loved ones will fall in love with all 35 of these finds.

