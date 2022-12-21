ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These Are The 10 Most Expensive Airports To Fly Out Of In The U.S.

If you think it’s costing more to fly these days, it’s not just your imagination. Airfare has indeed risen significantly over the past two years. For instance, the national average cost of airfare was $397 in the second quarter of this year, according to SmartAsset, which offers consumer-focused financial information. That’s a 21 percent increase over the cost of airfare in the second quarter of 2021. It’s also the highest national average cost of airfare since 2014, SmartAsset notes.
Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
JetBlue & American Airlines Just Announced 11 New Routes for 2023

A long list of new flight destinations are about to be served to vacation-hungry Northeasterners. JetBlue and American Airlines just announced a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.
Delta, American, Amex Add Big New Airport Perks for 2023

Airlines aren’t all the same, though you’d be forgiven for thinking that way. Every airline prides itself on its unique corporate philosophy and values, and many of them emphasize certain traits. The oft-criticized Spirit is all about rock-bottom prices (and not much else), while Southwest has a culture built around first-rate customer service (though employees allege that reputation is currently being undermined by the management).
Dog Sent Through TSA X-Ray Machine at Wisconsin Airport

Holiday travel is tough on everyone -- even pets: Less than two weeks after a cat snuck into a passenger's carry-on bag at New York's JFK airport, officials at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, reported a traveler had sent their dog through the airport's security X-ray machine over the weekend.
You Got Bumped From a Flight. Here’s What Your Airline Owes You.

Knowing your rights when it comes to airline policies can seriously pay off. Air travel has suffered over the last couple of years as COVID-19-era layoffs led to staffing shortages and an increase in flight cancelations. You may feel the impact of the struggling industry during your next vacation, but if you know what you’re entitled to, you can minimize the damage.
Flight Staff Will No Longer Be Able To Skip The Security Line

TSA is reportedly making plans to get rid of the KCM program. The Known Crew Member program allows pilots and airline staff to skip the line at airports across the country. Since its inception in 2011, the program has expedited the screening process for crew members. Abuse Of KCM By...
U.S. deep freeze forecast to break Christmas Eve records

Dec 24 (Reuters) - An arctic blast gripped much of the United States on Saturday driving power outages, flight cancellations and car wrecks, as plummeting temperatures were predicted to bring the coldest Christmas Eve on record to several cities from Pennsylvania to Georgia.
Should Pilots Deliberately Delay Flights To Protest Stricter Airport Security?

Angered over a significant increase in secondary checks of pilots using the Known Crewmember program, the American Airlines’ pilots union is suggesting its members deliberately delay flights by using standard security checkpoints. Pilots Face Increased Secondary Screenings At U.S. Airports. The Known Crewmember program (KCM) allows pilots and flight...
Tips On How To Get Free Wi-Fi On Your Next Flight

Securing free Wi-Fi on your next flight might be even easier than you expected. Whether you’re looking to stay connected for comfort or get some work done, free Wi-Fi is always handy. For many, the number question is: what are the easiest ways to achieve this?. In this Travel...

