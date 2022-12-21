For present-giving holidays throughout the year, gift cards have always been a good way to surprise your loved ones without having to worry that the gift will be well-received, or even liked at all. According to Civic Science, 51% of gift receivers surveyed prefer gift cards to traditional gifts, but on the other hand, 58% of gift givers prefer to buy something physical rather than a gift card. And even with a slight majority preferring gift cards over other types of presents, 28% of people say they have a few sitting at home unspent, while 10% reveal they actually have many.

17 DAYS AGO