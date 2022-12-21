Jade Cargill has dominated the AEW women’s division ever since her debut in 2020, thanks to her imposing figure and strength. Her current undefeated streak has been compared to Goldberg’s in WCW and it is not hard to see why. While Cargill is dominant, her in-ring skills and experience still leave a lot to be desired for many fans. In fact, Cargill believes she is still too green to go after the AEW Women’s Championship.

1 DAY AGO