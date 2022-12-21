ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jade Cargill Believes She Is Too Green To Go After AEW Women’s Title

Jade Cargill has dominated the AEW women’s division ever since her debut in 2020, thanks to her imposing figure and strength. Her current undefeated streak has been compared to Goldberg’s in WCW and it is not hard to see why. While Cargill is dominant, her in-ring skills and experience still leave a lot to be desired for many fans. In fact, Cargill believes she is still too green to go after the AEW Women’s Championship.
Jade Cargill Wants To Defend AEW TBS Title Against Charlotte Flair

Jade Cargill has dominated the AEW women’s division ever since her debut in 2020. She even became the first-ever TBS Champion and is still undefeated after two years. Her amazing 43-0 unbeaten streak as already put her in a league of her own. Now, almost two years of running...
Update on Reigns/Rock Match At WrestleMania

According to Ringside News, WWE creative is currently pitching ideas for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Obviously, the hope from WWE is that The Rock’s schedule allows him to be Reigns’ opponent at next year’s event. Dave Meltzer reports that “If Dwayne Johnson is on Mania, he’s wrestling...
