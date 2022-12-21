ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherburne County, MN

willmarradio.com

SW MN overnight travel update: No Travel Advisories remain in 4 counties

(Willmar, MN) – At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT shared they have reopened all state highways throughout District 8 in southwest Minnesota. However, all roads in three counties remain in a No Travel Advised status due to blowing and drifting snow: McLeod, Redwood, and Renville. A portion of Meeker County that includes Highway 15 south of Dassel, and Hwy 12 from Dassel to Cokato, are also included in the No Travel Advisory.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
kduz.com

Mpls Man Arrested in Eden Valley for Drugs

A 42-year-old man from Minneapolis was arrested in Eden Valley on aggravated first-degree drug charges after police say they found 900 fake oxycodone pills in his vehicle Thursday. According to a news release, the pills tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. About half a pound of marijuana wax and...
EDEN VALLEY, MN
willmarradio.com

MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed

(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Police Respond to Two Extreme DWI Crash Cases

Driving in a Minnesota winter can be an adventure, as slippery roads and poor visibility can make even a short drive seem treacherous. “Our concern this year is with the impending storms and all the severe weather, that’s making it dangerous to travel,” said Plymouth Public Safety Director Erik Fadden. “It just compounds that danger level if somebody chooses to make a bad choice and drink and drive.”
PLYMOUTH, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

The Eagan Police Department has issued an update on the search for Bryce Borca

According to the Eagan Police Department, the investigation and search for Bryce Borca remain open and active investigation. Over the last seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department reports in coordination with state and federal officials, they have performed an extensive search of over 1,000 acres of land. They also report that private entities have been brought in to help search for Bryce bringing specialized support to the case.
EAGAN, MN
mprnews.org

1 dead following Mall of America fight, shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night at the Mall of America during a fight in the Nordstrom department store. The gunfire led to a lockdown of the mall for about an hour. Videos posted to social media showed terrified shoppers running for cover. Investigators were working to...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Workers zip tied during bank robbery in Inver Grove Heights, police search for suspects

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Police say two bank workers were restrained with zip ties during a robbery Thursday at Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights.Two people robbed the bank on the 2900 block of 80th Street shortly before 11 a.m., police say.The suspect vehicle is said to be a Buick LeSabre last seen in the area of Highway 52 and 80th Street.Police say no one was injured during the incident.The Inver Grove Heights Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the robbery to call their crime tip line at 651-450-2530.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
KARE 11

Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County

NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
ELKO NEW MARKET, MN
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
MINNESOTA STATE

