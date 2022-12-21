Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
SW MN overnight travel update: No Travel Advisories remain in 4 counties
(Willmar, MN) – At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT shared they have reopened all state highways throughout District 8 in southwest Minnesota. However, all roads in three counties remain in a No Travel Advised status due to blowing and drifting snow: McLeod, Redwood, and Renville. A portion of Meeker County that includes Highway 15 south of Dassel, and Hwy 12 from Dassel to Cokato, are also included in the No Travel Advisory.
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news...
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
kduz.com
Mpls Man Arrested in Eden Valley for Drugs
A 42-year-old man from Minneapolis was arrested in Eden Valley on aggravated first-degree drug charges after police say they found 900 fake oxycodone pills in his vehicle Thursday. According to a news release, the pills tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. About half a pound of marijuana wax and...
Oakdale officer charged with harassment, misconduct in connection with armed standoff
OAKDALE, Minn. — An Oakdale police officer is facing charges after prosecutors alleged he continually made harassing phone calls to a man, leading to an armed standoff earlier this year. Forty-one-year-old Charles Nelson is charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of harassment and one count of misconduct. He's currently...
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — For 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson life will never be the same. "I just try to act like he's still here," said Hudson, speaking about her brother,. 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. "He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son...
fox9.com
Attempted theft at Edina Macy's leads to confrontation, gun pointing incident
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four real-life Grinches have been charged with theft and first-degree aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing from a Macy’s in Edina in the days leading up to the holidays. According to police, on Dec. 15, at around 9:42 p.m. officers were called to Macy's located...
willmarradio.com
MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed
(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
Body found near Elko New Market highway exit Friday
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County are investigating after a body was found near the Interstate-35 entrance ramp in New Market Township on Friday morning. Authorities responded to the scene along County...
Two People Seriously Hurt in Crash in Buffalo
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Two people were seriously hurt in a crash in Buffalo. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 25 at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The crash involved a Jeep Cherokee and a Minivan which collided at the intersection 10th Street Southeast in Buffalo.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Police Respond to Two Extreme DWI Crash Cases
Driving in a Minnesota winter can be an adventure, as slippery roads and poor visibility can make even a short drive seem treacherous. “Our concern this year is with the impending storms and all the severe weather, that’s making it dangerous to travel,” said Plymouth Public Safety Director Erik Fadden. “It just compounds that danger level if somebody chooses to make a bad choice and drink and drive.”
The Eagan Police Department has issued an update on the search for Bryce Borca
According to the Eagan Police Department, the investigation and search for Bryce Borca remain open and active investigation. Over the last seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department reports in coordination with state and federal officials, they have performed an extensive search of over 1,000 acres of land. They also report that private entities have been brought in to help search for Bryce bringing specialized support to the case.
Traffic Stop in Eden Valley Turns Up Large Stash of Drugs
EDEN VALLEY (WJON News) -- Authorities arrested a man in Eden Valley who allegedly had illegal drugs on him. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force assisted the Eden Valley Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop just after midnight Thursday. A 42-year-old Minneapolis man...
fox9.com
Unsheltered man on the danger posed by extreme cold: ‘This just gets the coverage’
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was approaching 11 p.m. on Thursday night and the trickle of people arriving at the Ramsey County winter warming space in downtown St. Paul was beginning to increase, with small groups of men and a few women forming a line to check in at tables by the front door.
mprnews.org
1 dead following Mall of America fight, shooting
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night at the Mall of America during a fight in the Nordstrom department store. The gunfire led to a lockdown of the mall for about an hour. Videos posted to social media showed terrified shoppers running for cover. Investigators were working to...
Workers zip tied during bank robbery in Inver Grove Heights, police search for suspects
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Police say two bank workers were restrained with zip ties during a robbery Thursday at Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights.Two people robbed the bank on the 2900 block of 80th Street shortly before 11 a.m., police say.The suspect vehicle is said to be a Buick LeSabre last seen in the area of Highway 52 and 80th Street.Police say no one was injured during the incident.The Inver Grove Heights Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the robbery to call their crime tip line at 651-450-2530.
Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County
NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
Absolutely Horrifying! Minnesota Man Doused With Gasoline And Lit On Fire
It is hard to wrap your head around what would motivate someone to do something so incredibly evil as to actually intentionally light someone on fire, but that is the case last week in Brooklyn Center Minnesota. his story as reported by Bring Me The News has lots of twists and turns with a lot of unanswered questions.
Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top
8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
