INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Police say two bank workers were restrained with zip ties during a robbery Thursday at Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights.Two people robbed the bank on the 2900 block of 80th Street shortly before 11 a.m., police say.The suspect vehicle is said to be a Buick LeSabre last seen in the area of Highway 52 and 80th Street.Police say no one was injured during the incident.The Inver Grove Heights Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the robbery to call their crime tip line at 651-450-2530.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO