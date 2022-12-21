BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 539 (2022) Cite this article. Abnormalities of labor are the major causes of maternal and fetal mortality and morbidity. Proper partograph utilization is a key intervention to detect labor abnormalities and subsequent initiation of management. Although a great deals of studies were conducted about partograph utilization, they have failed to explore some critical factors which correlate with correct filling of partograph so far. To assess magnitude and factors associated with proper partograph recording among skilled delivery attendants in public health facilities of Hawassa city, Sidama Ethiopia, in 2021. An institution based cross-sectional study was conducted to assess proper partograph filling practice among skilled delivery providers of public health facilities of Hawassa city, Sidama region, Ethiopia from November to December 15, in 2021. Data were collected using self-administered questionnaire, and client chart review. Data were entered, cleaned, and analyzed using SPSS software. Binary and multivariate logistic regression analysis was used to show association between outcome and explanatory variables. Multi-collinearity test was done using VIF. Adjusted Odds Ratio with 95% CI and p value less than 0.05 was taken as cuff of value for statistically significant value at final model. Out of 405 study participants, only 370 study subjects have provided full response for questions making a response rate of 91.4% in this study. The reason of non-responders was evaluated as not related with the issue of the outcome variable. The mean age of study subjects was 28 ± 3.9 years. Magnitude of proper partograph utilization was found to be58.4% (95% CI, 55.8–60.9%) among skilled delivery attendants in this study. Factors associated with partograph uptake were: On job training (AOR = 1.9, 95% CI: (1.1, 3.2), good knowledge (AOR = 3.1, 95% CI: (1.8, 5.3) and supportive supervision (AOR = 4.5, 95% CI, 2.5, 7.9), client took Uterotonics (AOR = 2.3, 95% CI: 1.4, 3.9), and day time admission (AOR = 3.5, 95% CI, 1.9–6.4). These factors were associated positively with proper partograph utilization. In conclusion, magnitude of proper partograph utilization was found to be lower than magnitude of WHO threshold. Hence, on job training should be enhanced about proper partograph utilization. Furthermore, monitoring, supervision and strengthening the human resource of delivery process would be mandatory by managers of delivery units.

2 DAYS AGO