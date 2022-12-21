Read full article on original website
One in ten Australian women report disrespectful or abusive care in childbirth
Having a baby can be an empowering experience when women are treated with kindness and respect. However, some women are left feeling traumatized by how they were treated. When women receive disrespectful and abusive care from health providers during pregnancy, labor and birth, or after the baby is born, it's called obstetric violence. This includes verbal, physical and emotional abuse, threats or coercion by health providers.
Influence of the implementation of strengths-based nursing and healthcare on early childhood nurses’ competencies: a mixed-method study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1572 (2022) Cite this article. The scope of practice for nurses caring for families has evolved to meet the challenges presented by societal changes and increasing needs. In 2015, early childhood nurses from a Swiss region decided to implement a new model of care to guide their practice. The aim of this study was to explore the changes to early childhood nurses’ practices following the implementation of the strengths-based nursing and healthcare (SBNH) approach to care.
The impact of dental care programs on healthcare system and societal outcomes: a scoping review
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1574 (2022) Cite this article. Dental diseases have detrimental effects on healthcare systems and societies at large. Providing access to dental care can arguably improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare utilization costs, and improve several societal outcomes. Objectives. Our objective was to review...
Evaluation of pharmacist’s practices regarding the antimicrobials dispensing: a simulated patient study
Elindayane Vieira de Souza1, Lara Joana Santos Caxico Vieira1, Sylmara Nayara Pereira dos Santos1,. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1576 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. The indiscriminate use of antimicrobials is considered a major contributing factor to the increase in antimicrobial resistance. Community pharmacies...
Behavioral responses for facemask use messages to prevent COVID-19 among residents of Bahir Dar City, Ethiopia: an application of extended parallel process model
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2409 (2022) Cite this article. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic causes major morbidity and mortality in the world. Timely behavioral response assessment of the community is important to shape the next effective interventions and risk communication strategies to adopt preventive behavior. Hence, this study aimed to assess behavioral responses for facemask-use messages to prevent COVID-19 and its predictors among residents of Bahir Dar City, Ethiopia, 2021 by using the Extended Parallel Process Model.
Socioeconomic differences in the reduction of face-to-face contacts in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Germany
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2419 (2022) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to physical distancing measures to control the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Evidence on contact dynamics in different socioeconomic groups is still sparse. This study aimed to investigate the association of socioeconomic status with private and professional contact reductions in the first COVID-19 wave in Germany.
A comparative study of positive and negative electronic word-of-mouth on the SERVQUAL scale during the COVID-19 epidemic - taking a regional teaching hospital in Taiwan as an example
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1568 (2022) Cite this article. In recent years, studies have shown that electronic WOM (eWOM) directly reflects consumers’ post-purchase psychological perception and directly affects repurchase behavior. This information is valued by institutions in various fields. Within the scope of the evaluation of service characteristics, medical service is the least visible and most difficult service attribute to evaluate. Service organizations must have high trust attributes. Therefore, an eWOM review significantly influences people’s decision-making process when choosing a healthcare provider. The purpose of this research is to combine eWOM reviews with the SERVQUAL scale in a comparative study of positive and negative eWOM reviews of a regional teaching hospital in Taiwan.
Correction: The development of the concept of return-on-investment from large-scale quality improvement programmes in healthcare: an integrative systematic literature review
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1567 (2022) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 07 December 2022. Correction: BMC Health Serv Res 22, 1492 (2022) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-022-08832-3 Following publication of the original article [1], the authors reported an error in the ‘Funding’ section. The...
Early outcomes of preterm neonates with respiratory distress syndrome admitted at Muhimbili National Hospital, a prospective study
BMC Pediatrics volume 22, Article number: 731 (2022) Cite this article. Respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) is one of the commonest complication preterm neonates suffer and accounts for a significant morbidity and mortality in low and middle income countries (LMICs). Addressing RDS is therefore crucial in reducing the under 5 mortality in LMICs. This study aimed at describing early outcomes (death/survival) of preterm neonates with RDS and identify factors associated with the outcomes among neonates admitted at Muhimbili national hospital, Tanzania.
Canadian dental hygienists’ experiences and perceptions of regulatory guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic: a qualitative descriptive analysis
In Spring of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian provincial dental hygiene regulatory bodies implemented new practice guidelines. Reports of stress, anxiety and conflict experienced by dental hygienists have been linked to miscommunication between oral health regulators at this time. Limited data exists on the perceptions and experiences of dental hygienists navigating new guidelines for dental hygiene care during the pandemic. Therefore, the objective of our study was to explore via descriptive thematic analysis how dental hygienists experienced and perceived: i) dental hygiene practice during the COVID-19 pandemic, and ii) their regulatory body’s COVID-19 guidelines.
Sleep quality and influencing factors and correlation with T-lymphocyte subpopulation counts in patients with pulmonary tuberculosis: a cross-sectional study
BMC Infectious Diseases volume 22, Article number: 956 (2022) Cite this article. Patients diagnosed with pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) have poor sleep quality due to multiple factors. We aimed to assess the sleep status and related factors of TB patients in Shenzhen, China. Methods. A questionnaire survey was conducted on 461...
Women’s independent decision-making power and determinants on not to use contraceptives among currently married women in Ethiopia using demographic and Health Survey data: Multilevel Analysis
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 541 (2022) Cite this article. Evidence suggests that couples frequently dispute regarding the desirability of pregnancy, as well as whether or not to employ family planning measures. There are numerous unmet needs owing to partner or family objections, according to a scares study that illustrates women’s independent decision-making capacity on whether or not to use a contraceptive. As a result, the purpose of this study was to analyze women’s independent decision-making power and determinants of not using contraceptives.
The effect of physician training and patient education on the discussion of care decisions at the internal medicine outpatient clinic
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1569 (2022) Cite this article. Care decision discussions are intended to align treatment with the patient’s wishes, goals and values. To overcome the numerous barriers to such discussions, physicians as well as patients need tailored support. We evaluate the effect of a physicians’ training and a conversation aid for patients about care decisions on patient and physician outcomes.
Bacteriophages of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, their diversity, and potential therapeutic uses: a review
BMC Infectious Diseases volume 22, Article number: 957 (2022) Cite this article. Tuberculosis (TB) caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M. tuberculosis) is a highly infectious disease and worldwide health problem. Based on the WHO TB report, 9 million active TB cases are emerging, leading to 2 million deaths each year. The recent emergence of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) and extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB) strains emphasizes the necessity to improve novel therapeutic plans. Among the various developing antibacterial approaches, phage therapy is thought to be a precise hopeful resolution. Mycobacteriophages are viruses that infect bacteria such as Mycobacterium spp., containing the M. tuberculosis complex. Phages and phage-derived proteins can act as promising antimicrobial agents. Also, phage cocktails can broaden the spectrum of lysis activity against bacteria. Recent researches have also shown the effective combination of antibiotics and phages to defeat the infective bacteria. There are limitations and concerns about phage therapy. For example, human immune response to phage therapy, transferring antibiotic resistance genes, emerging resistance to phages, and safety issues. So, in the present study, we introduced mycobacteriophages, their use as therapeutic agents, and their advantages and limitations as therapeutic applications.
Profile and determinants of delayed care-seeking and diagnosis among patients with imported malaria: a retrospective study in China, 2014–2021
Infectious Diseases of Poverty volume 11, Article number: 125 (2022) Cite this article. In areas where malaria has been eliminated, delayed care-seeking and diagnosis of imported malaria are constant threats. This study aimed to describe the profile and determinants of delayed care-seeking and diagnosis among patients with imported malaria in China.
Proper partograph utilization among skilled birth attendants in Hawassa city public health facilities, Sidama region, Ethiopia, in 2021
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 539 (2022) Cite this article. Abnormalities of labor are the major causes of maternal and fetal mortality and morbidity. Proper partograph utilization is a key intervention to detect labor abnormalities and subsequent initiation of management. Although a great deals of studies were conducted about partograph utilization, they have failed to explore some critical factors which correlate with correct filling of partograph so far. To assess magnitude and factors associated with proper partograph recording among skilled delivery attendants in public health facilities of Hawassa city, Sidama Ethiopia, in 2021. An institution based cross-sectional study was conducted to assess proper partograph filling practice among skilled delivery providers of public health facilities of Hawassa city, Sidama region, Ethiopia from November to December 15, in 2021. Data were collected using self-administered questionnaire, and client chart review. Data were entered, cleaned, and analyzed using SPSS software. Binary and multivariate logistic regression analysis was used to show association between outcome and explanatory variables. Multi-collinearity test was done using VIF. Adjusted Odds Ratio with 95% CI and p value less than 0.05 was taken as cuff of value for statistically significant value at final model. Out of 405 study participants, only 370 study subjects have provided full response for questions making a response rate of 91.4% in this study. The reason of non-responders was evaluated as not related with the issue of the outcome variable. The mean age of study subjects was 28 ± 3.9 years. Magnitude of proper partograph utilization was found to be58.4% (95% CI, 55.8–60.9%) among skilled delivery attendants in this study. Factors associated with partograph uptake were: On job training (AOR = 1.9, 95% CI: (1.1, 3.2), good knowledge (AOR = 3.1, 95% CI: (1.8, 5.3) and supportive supervision (AOR = 4.5, 95% CI, 2.5, 7.9), client took Uterotonics (AOR = 2.3, 95% CI: 1.4, 3.9), and day time admission (AOR = 3.5, 95% CI, 1.9–6.4). These factors were associated positively with proper partograph utilization. In conclusion, magnitude of proper partograph utilization was found to be lower than magnitude of WHO threshold. Hence, on job training should be enhanced about proper partograph utilization. Furthermore, monitoring, supervision and strengthening the human resource of delivery process would be mandatory by managers of delivery units.
