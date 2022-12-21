Read full article on original website
Related
Brr! Big Blackout Blamed on Bad Equipment During Extreme Montana Cold
Flathead Electric Cooperative managers are now saying it was a switch on the regional power network that failed yesterday, leaving hundreds of people without electricity during the bitter cold. The outage couldn't have come at a worse time for several hundred customers, right when temperatures had dropped to about 30...
Flathead Beacon
Justice Dept. Watchdog Moves to Settle Misconduct Charges with Former Whitefish Police Chief
The state Justice Department’s watchdog bureau responsible for overseeing law enforcement certification in Montana has agreed to a settlement with former Whitefish Police Chief Bill Dial, who retired abruptly in August 2021 amid misconduct charges after leading the department for two decades. The conditions of the settlement would permanently prohibit Dial from serving as a public safety officer in Montana while allowing him to retain his law enforcement certificate.
Flathead Electric Cooperative offers advice during extreme cold
Frigid temperatures have settled into Northwest Montana as residents depend on shelter to remain warm.
YAHOO!
Libby Police Chief Kessel to return to work on Dec. 27
Dec. 23—The City of Libby will not be looking for a new police chief. According to a Tuesday, Dec. 20 news release from Libby Mayor Peggy Williams, Chief of Police Scott Kessel will return to duties on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Williams wrote in the release that, "On Nov. 21,...
montanaoutdoor.com
Final Spotted Bear Decision issued
Hungry Horse, MT – December 22, 2022 – Flathead National Forest, Spotted Bear Ranger District signed the final decision notice for the Spotted Bear Mountain Project this week. This project is located just south of the Spotted Bear Ranger Station. One goal of the project is to improve...
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
Flathead Beacon
Giving Back to a Local Legend
A few decades ago, before Ed and Mully’s existed on Big Mountain and long before it was rebranded as Whitefish Mountain Resort, Lauren Walker remembers seeing Gary Cabell everywhere. Walker often ran into him at Moose’s Saloon where he worked, which once had a location at the ski area,...
Whitefish Pilot
Missing Whitefish snowmobiler found dead in Canyon Creek area
A snowmobiler reported missing Dec. 13 after failing to return from an outing in the Canyon Creek area was found dead by a search and rescue team shortly before sunset Wednesday. Officials with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Kind, 87, of Whitefish was located in the South Fork...
Comments / 0