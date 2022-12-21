Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HGTV Dream Home Giveaway, with grand prize valued at $2.7 million, now open for entriesInna DMorrison, CO
Opinion: Are you happy for just the roof over your head this holiday?David HeitzDenver, CO
Furry, Four-Legged Volunteers Help Airport Travelers Manage StressColorado JillDenver, CO
Casa Bonita set to re-open in May 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Thousands Of Americans To Receive Up To $600 in BonusesAneka DuncanDenver, CO
milehighsports.com
The 2022 College Athlete of the Year: Colorado State’s David Roddy
It’s been painful to watch the football programs at the University of Colorado and Colorado State University fall by the wayside, but local fans of college athletics can take solace – thanks to what the state’s native basketball programs have produced. The Buffaloes’ upset victories over Tennessee...
sentinelcolorado.com
Football: Trio of Aurora players sign with Division I programs
AURORA | The early National Signing Day for football players came Wednesday and some top Aurora prospects took advantage of it with private signings. Two of those came from Class 5A quarterfinalist Regis Jesuit, as linebacker Hayden Moore signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Michigan, while tight end Andrew Metzger did the same with Kansas State. Both originally committed to other Division I programs — Moore with Nebraska and Metzger with Colorado — but both ended up decommitting to chose different schools after both went through coaching changes.
MLive.com
Ex-WMU lineman Marshawn Kneeland joins Colorado, Coach Prime via transfer portal
KALAMAZOO, MI – Another outgoing Western Michigan transfer has found his next college football destination at a Power-Five program. Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland announced his commitment to the University of Colorado Thursday via Twitter after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 2. The Wyoming Godwin Heights graduate will have...
sheenmagazine.com
Travis Hunter Chooses To Transfer
Travis Hunter was the number one high school recruit in the nation for 2022, after putting on a amazing performance at Jackson State during his freshman year campaign everybody wanted to know if Hunter was going to follow Coach Prime to Boulder. Fans have been waiting on his decision for a week even to the point where Travis Hunter said if 100,000 people subscribe to his Youtube page that he would give his decision. Fans and the football world made sure that got him 100k subscribers in just a few hours. These college athletes really know how to market themselves. Travis Hunter announced that he would be joining Deion Sanders at the University Of Colorado. The Buffaloes have been making moves in just these 2 short weeks since the new head coaching announcement. Good luck to Hunter on his huge power move.
Derby’s Dylan Edwards signs NLI to play at Colorado
It's officially official: Dylan Edwards is headed to Colorado to play for Deion Sanders.
Meet Deion Sanders' first CU recruiting class
BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado Boulder officially announced the first additions to Deion Sanders' recruiting class on Tuesday. The school tweeted out the signings of 22 players so far on National Signing Day, college football's early signing period that lasts from Wednesday through Friday. "Coach Prime" is...
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Cormani McClain to Colorado, Peyton Bowen, Buckeyes Limping
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he analyzes whether Cormani McClain will end up...
travellemming.com
19 Best Denver Suburbs for 2023 (By a Local)
I’ve lived in a suburb of Denver for years, and in this guide, I’ll share the absolute best Denver suburbs. Some suburbs of Denver are close to the mountains, some have high-ranking private schools, and some have affordable homes. Regardless of your priorities, there’s a great option for you near the Mile High City.
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
Motley Fool
The University of Colorado Lost $120 Million -- Don't Make Their Mistake
Don't keep money you'll need within a few years in the stock market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
Colorado is shoveling away several inches of snow that fell Wednesday overnight. Locations north of the Palmer Divide such as Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow, while snow accumulations were lighter in El Paso and Teller counties. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 3.9 inches of new snow. Here are some...
This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
EDITORIAL: Don’t leave Denver in the deep freeze
In a case of ironically awkward timing, a handful of climate activists called on the Denver City Council earlier this week to mandate that future homes in the city be all electric. As reported by The Gazette, the appeal was directed to a council committee deliberating changes to the city building code — only a day ahead of an arctic blast forecast for the city and entire state.
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting
After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
denverite.com
After a record number of mass shooting injuries in Colorado, Denver wants to teach you what to do in an active shooter situation
Denver’s Office of Emergency Management wants Denverites to be prepared. Sadly, these days that includes being ready for active shooter situations. Come January, OEM will host a virtual class on what to do in an active shooter situation. A second class on what to do if someone is bleeding from a gunshot or knife wound, will also be offered later in the month.
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
