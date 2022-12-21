ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

milehighsports.com

The 2022 College Athlete of the Year: Colorado State’s David Roddy

It’s been painful to watch the football programs at the University of Colorado and Colorado State University fall by the wayside, but local fans of college athletics can take solace – thanks to what the state’s native basketball programs have produced. The Buffaloes’ upset victories over Tennessee...
FORT COLLINS, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Football: Trio of Aurora players sign with Division I programs

AURORA | The early National Signing Day for football players came Wednesday and some top Aurora prospects took advantage of it with private signings. Two of those came from Class 5A quarterfinalist Regis Jesuit, as linebacker Hayden Moore signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Michigan, while tight end Andrew Metzger did the same with Kansas State. Both originally committed to other Division I programs — Moore with Nebraska and Metzger with Colorado — but both ended up decommitting to chose different schools after both went through coaching changes.
AURORA, CO
sheenmagazine.com

Travis Hunter Chooses To Transfer

Travis Hunter was the number one high school recruit in the nation for 2022, after putting on a amazing performance at Jackson State during his freshman year campaign everybody wanted to know if Hunter was going to follow Coach Prime to Boulder. Fans have been waiting on his decision for a week even to the point where Travis Hunter said if 100,000 people subscribe to his Youtube page that he would give his decision. Fans and the football world made sure that got him 100k subscribers in just a few hours. These college athletes really know how to market themselves. Travis Hunter announced that he would be joining Deion Sanders at the University Of Colorado. The Buffaloes have been making moves in just these 2 short weeks since the new head coaching announcement. Good luck to Hunter on his huge power move.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Meet Deion Sanders' first CU recruiting class

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado Boulder officially announced the first additions to Deion Sanders' recruiting class on Tuesday. The school tweeted out the signings of 22 players so far on National Signing Day, college football's early signing period that lasts from Wednesday through Friday. "Coach Prime" is...
BOULDER, CO
travellemming.com

19 Best Denver Suburbs for 2023 (By a Local)

I’ve lived in a suburb of Denver for years, and in this guide, I’ll share the absolute best Denver suburbs. Some suburbs of Denver are close to the mountains, some have high-ranking private schools, and some have affordable homes. Regardless of your priorities, there’s a great option for you near the Mile High City.
DENVER, CO
Motley Fool

The University of Colorado Lost $120 Million -- Don't Make Their Mistake

Don't keep money you'll need within a few years in the stock market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

Colorado is shoveling away several inches of snow that fell Wednesday overnight. Locations north of the Palmer Divide such as Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow, while snow accumulations were lighter in El Paso and Teller counties. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 3.9 inches of new snow. Here are some...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Don’t leave Denver in the deep freeze

In a case of ironically awkward timing, a handful of climate activists called on the Denver City Council earlier this week to mandate that future homes in the city be all electric. As reported by The Gazette, the appeal was directed to a council committee deliberating changes to the city building code — only a day ahead of an arctic blast forecast for the city and entire state.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting

After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

After a record number of mass shooting injuries in Colorado, Denver wants to teach you what to do in an active shooter situation

Denver’s Office of Emergency Management wants Denverites to be prepared. Sadly, these days that includes being ready for active shooter situations. Come January, OEM will host a virtual class on what to do in an active shooter situation. A second class on what to do if someone is bleeding from a gunshot or knife wound, will also be offered later in the month.
DENVER, CO

